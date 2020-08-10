Hello FullTime Fantasy subscribers! Welcome to SI Fantasy, our new home. Thanks for your patience while we transition all your favorite tools & content onto the new site!

It's fantasy football mock draft season, and Sports Illustrated has you covered with the Mock Draft World Championships. In just a matter of minutes, you can do a full mock draft and enter your team into the free-to-play Mock Draft World Championships for a chance a ton of prizes!

Since I love to practice, here's a look at my recent mock draft with some thoughts on each of my picks. The mock is based on PPR scoring, and I randomly landed the top pick. Click here to try the Mock Draft Simulator. Scroll to the bottom for a screenshot of the draft board & my final roster.

Enjoy!

Round 1, Pick 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

This one is a no-brainer, as McCaffrey is coming off a crazy good season on par with greats like LaDainian Tomlinson, Marshall Faulk, and Priest Holmes. Under a new regime in Carolina, CMC will be the offense's focal point, both on the ground and through the air. He is a virtual lock to post top-5 overall numbers among runners in 2020.

Round 2, Pick 24: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

I have to be honest. I wasn't expecting Godwin to last until the final pick of the second round (his ADP in the FFWC is at 18.3), but you never look a gift horse in the mouth! I'm not sure Godwin will average 19.7 fantasy points per game again as he did in 2019, but I know he will be a popular target for this new quarterback, Tom Brady, in a prolific Tampa Bay offense.

Round 3, Pick 25: James Conner, RB, Steelers

Conner was the best back on the board, and I typically make sure I have two running backs after my first three picks. Conner does come with some questions to be certain, but he’s shown that he can be an elite runner in the past, and he’s in a contract year. What’s more, the return of Ben Roethlisberger will help Conner avoid stacked fronts and load up on fantasy points.

Round 4, Pick 48: Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

People might forget, but Allen finished last season sixth in fantasy points among wide receivers and averaged more than 16 points a game. There could be some regression with Philip Rivers gone and Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert under center, but that’s been baked into his value as a No. 2 fantasy wideout rather than a No. 1. The targets should still be there for Allen in 2020.

Round 5, Pick 49: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

When the Colts drafted Taylor, his ADP went nuts … like second-round nuts. That was too rich for my blood. But with reports that Marlon Mack will remain in the mix (and could be the team's Week 1 starter), well, the rookie's value has dropped a bit. The fact that I got him at the Round 4/5 turn was a huge coup, as Taylor could bring back RB2 value for owners when all is said and done.

Round 6, Pick 72: Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers

Henry does come with his share of risk due to his lack of durability, but he could also push for 100-120 targets in Los Angeles this season. Henry is also in a contract year, so he’ll be motivated to produce in 2020.

Round 7, Pick 73: Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots

Edelman, who was the WR7 last season, is obviously going to see a decline in his statistical success without Tom Brady. However, I'm sure he can give me 70 catches and 850-950 yards with Cam Newton at the helm.

Round 8, Pick 96: Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

Good quarterbacks are always on the board in the middle to late rounds, so I wait on the position. The top field general on my board was Wentz, so he was the pick. He'll be a nice matchup-based, streaming starter with my next pick.

Round 9, Pick 97: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

That's right, I'll play Jones and Wentz based on the weekly opponents throughout the season. Jones is my favorite sleeper quarterback of 2020, and I wouldn't be shocked if he were a top-10 finisher.

Round 10, Pick 120: Boston Scott, RB, Eagles

Scott is the projected backup behind Miles Sanders, and I like what I saw from him (small sample size) a season ago. He could even have some standalone value as a fantasy flex starter in some weeks.

Round 11, Pick 121: Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets

Crowder isn’t the sexiest pick, but he’s a good bet to lead the Jets in targets once again in 2020. If you’re grabbing wide receivers at this point in the draft, Crowder is one of my favorite players to target.

Round 12, Pick 144: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Goedert has a lower ceiling playing behind Zach Ertz, but the Eagles run a lot of 12 personnel and Goedert still finished as the TE10 a season ago. He’s a good backup option if I lose Hunter Henry at all.

Round 13, Pick 145: Joshua Kelley, RB, Chargers

Austin Ekeler is the clear No. 1 back in Los Angeles, but there are plenty of available touches with Melvin Gordon now out of the mix. I like Kelley as a deep sleeper and a potential flex starter as a rookie.

Round 14, Pick 168: Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers

Simply put, Samuel was the best wide receiver on my board at this late stage. He failed to meet the expectations of fans a season ago, but he’s still a young wideout with talent who’s worth a late flier.

Round 15, Pick 169: Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

Butker is the highest-rated kicker on my board, and I was lucky enough to land him in the next to last round of the draft.

Round 16, Pick 192: Eagles DST

I’ll probably stream defenses this season, and the Eagles face the Washington Football Team in their season opener.

Draft Board

My Roster

