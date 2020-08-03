2020 Fantasy Football: PPR Running Back Rankings
Shawn Childs
RUNNING BACK RANKINGS (PPR)
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Saquon Barkley
3. Ezekiel Elliott
4. Alvin Kamara
5. Dalvin Cook
From the Elliott profile on our Dallas Cowboys Team Preview: The Cowboys’ offense is trending upward, and he has all the tools to be a beast in all areas. Buy his steadiness while hoping for a career season—possible 2,100-plus combined yards with 20 TDs and 60 catches. Even so, I set his initial projections at 1,794 combined yards with 16 TDs and 59 catches. Elliott should be a top-five fantasy selection in almost all drafts in 2020.
6. Derrick Henry
7. Aaron Jones
8. Miles Sanders
9. David Johnson
10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
From the Edwards-Helaire profile on our Kansas City Chiefs Team Preview: Fantasy owners are now taking Edwards-Helaire in the first round after Damien Williams' opt-out. He's the lead back and his potential will depend on his workload. First round price tag is at his peak potential production so buy at your own risk.
11. Joe Mixon
12. Todd Gurley
13. Leonard Fournette
14. Le'Veon Bell
15. Kenyan Drake
From the Drake profile on our Arizona Cardinals Team Preview: With back-to-back seasons on his resume with 50 or more catches, he looks poised to have the best year of his career. Drake looks to be on a path for 1,149 combined yards with 13 TDs and 51 catches. He could sneak into the end of the first round.
16. Jonathan Taylor
17. Nick Chubb
18. Josh Jacobs
19. Austin Ekeler
20. Melvin Gordon
From the Gordon profile on our Denver Broncos Team Preview: The Broncos want to run the ball, and Gordon should see between 60 and 65 percent of their RB opportunity this year. I set the bar at 1,214 combined yards with nine TDs and 48 catches, making him a top-tier RB2 in PPR leagues.
21. D'Andre Swift
22. Devin Singletary
23. Tarik Cohen
24. James Conner
25. David Montgomery
From the Singletary profile on our Buffalo Bills Team Preview: Easy to overprice Singletary despite expecting his growth in 2020. The addition of RB Zack Moss does knock Singletary down a notch for me. Moss has more size, and Buffalo may lean on him more at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. His initial projection (1,341 combined yards with eight TDs and 44 catches)
26. Kareem Hunt
27. Chris Carson
28. Ronald Jones II
29. Raheem Mostert
30. Darrell Henderson
31. Mark Ingram
32. Cam Akers
33. Phillip Lindsay
34. James White
35. Jordan Howard
36. Ke'Shawn Vaughn
37. Damien Harris
38. Kerryon Johnson
39. Derrius Guice
40. Matt Breida
41. Nyheim Hines
42. Alexander Mattison
43. Tevin Coleman
44. Latavius Murray
45. Tony Pollard
46. Jamaal Williams
47. Duke Johnson Jr.
48. Rashaad Penny
49. Darrynton Evans
50. Chase Edmonds
51. Justin Jackson
52. J.K. Dobbins
53. Antonio Gibson
54. Sony Michel
55. Boston Scott
56. Marlon Mack
57. Jaylen Samuels
58. Zack Moss
59. Adrian Peterson
60. Jalen Richard
61. Dare Ogunbowale
62. Jerick McKinnon
63. Chris Thompson
64. Ito Smith
65. Lynn Bowden
66. Giovani Bernard
67. Joshua Kelly
68. Darwin Thompson
69. Kyle Juszczyk
70. AJ Dillon
71. Anthony McFarland
72. Benny Snell
73. Rex Burkhead
74. Dion Lewis
75. Justice Hill
76. Patrick Laird
77. Carlos Hyde
78. Jordan Scarlett
79. Kenneth Dixon
80. Brian Hill
81. Malcolm Brown
82. Eno Benjamin
83. Frank Gore
84. Darrel Williams
85. Mike Davis
86. Lamical Perine
87. Ryquell Armstead
88. J.D. McKissic
89. Elijah Holyfield
90. Gus Edwards
91. Royce Freeman
92. T.J. Yeldon
93. Deejay Dallas
94. Qadree Ollison
95. Jason Huntley
96. Mike Boone
97. Wayne Gallman Jr.
98. Trayveon Williams
99. Elijah McGuire
100. Raymond Calais
101. Dwayne Washington
102. Buddy Howell
103. Bo Scarbrough
104. Reggie Bonnafon
105. Jordan Chunn
106. Jordan Wilkins
107. Ryan Nall
108. Dalyn Dawkins
109. Kalen Ballage
110. Dontrell Hilliard
111. John Kelly
112. Senorise Perry
113. Ameer Abdullah
114. Corey Clement
115. D.J. Foster
116. Jon Hilliman
117. Darius Bradwell
118. Devine Ozigbo
119. D'Ernest Johnson
120. Khalfani Muhammad
121. Taiwan Jones
122. Rod Smith
123. Tyler Ervin
124. Napoleon Maxwell
125. Samaje Perine
126. Jamize Olawale
127. Karan Higdon
128. Tony Jones
