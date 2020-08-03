2020 Fantasy Football: PPR Running Back Rankings

Everybody needs rankings, but are they made with you in mind? Check out our CUSTOMIZED RANKINGS that use your league settings & scoring for fully optimized rankings tailored to your specific league.

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS (PPR)

1. Christian McCaffrey

2. Saquon Barkley

3. Ezekiel Elliott

4. Alvin Kamara

5. Dalvin Cook

From the Elliott profile on our Dallas Cowboys Team Preview: The Cowboys’ offense is trending upward, and he has all the tools to be a beast in all areas. Buy his steadiness while hoping for a career season—possible 2,100-plus combined yards with 20 TDs and 60 catches. Even so, I set his initial projections at 1,794 combined yards with 16 TDs and 59 catches. Elliott should be a top-five fantasy selection in almost all drafts in 2020.

6. Derrick Henry

7. Aaron Jones

8. Miles Sanders

9. David Johnson

10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

From the Edwards-Helaire profile on our Kansas City Chiefs Team Preview: Fantasy owners are now taking Edwards-Helaire in the first round after Damien Williams' opt-out. He's the lead back and his potential will depend on his workload. First round price tag is at his peak potential production so buy at your own risk.

11. Joe Mixon

12. Todd Gurley

13. Leonard Fournette

14. Le'Veon Bell

15. Kenyan Drake

From the Drake profile on our Arizona Cardinals Team Preview: With back-to-back seasons on his resume with 50 or more catches, he looks poised to have the best year of his career. Drake looks to be on a path for 1,149 combined yards with 13 TDs and 51 catches. He could sneak into the end of the first round.

16. Jonathan Taylor

17. Nick Chubb

18. Josh Jacobs

19. Austin Ekeler

20. Melvin Gordon

From the Gordon profile on our Denver Broncos Team Preview: The Broncos want to run the ball, and Gordon should see between 60 and 65 percent of their RB opportunity this year. I set the bar at 1,214 combined yards with nine TDs and 48 catches, making him a top-tier RB2 in PPR leagues.

21. D'Andre Swift

22. Devin Singletary

23. Tarik Cohen

24. James Conner

25. David Montgomery

From the Singletary profile on our Buffalo Bills Team Preview: Easy to overprice Singletary despite expecting his growth in 2020. The addition of RB Zack Moss does knock Singletary down a notch for me. Moss has more size, and Buffalo may lean on him more at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. His initial projection (1,341 combined yards with eight TDs and 44 catches)

26. Kareem Hunt

27. Chris Carson

28. Ronald Jones II

29. Raheem Mostert

30. Darrell Henderson

31. Mark Ingram

32. Cam Akers

33. Phillip Lindsay

34. James White

35. Jordan Howard

36. Ke'Shawn Vaughn

37. Damien Harris

38. Kerryon Johnson

39. Derrius Guice

40. Matt Breida

41. Nyheim Hines

42. Alexander Mattison

43. Tevin Coleman

44. Latavius Murray

45. Tony Pollard

46. Jamaal Williams

47. Duke Johnson Jr.

48. Rashaad Penny

49. Darrynton Evans

50. Chase Edmonds

51. Justin Jackson

52. J.K. Dobbins

53. Antonio Gibson

54. Sony Michel

55. Boston Scott

56. Marlon Mack

57. Jaylen Samuels

58. Zack Moss

59. Adrian Peterson

60. Jalen Richard

61. Dare Ogunbowale

62. Jerick McKinnon

63. Chris Thompson

64. Ito Smith

65. Lynn Bowden

66. Giovani Bernard

67. Joshua Kelly

68. Darwin Thompson

69. Kyle Juszczyk

70. AJ Dillon

71. Anthony McFarland

72. Benny Snell

73. Rex Burkhead

74. Dion Lewis

75. Justice Hill

76. Patrick Laird

77. Carlos Hyde

78. Jordan Scarlett

79. Kenneth Dixon

80. Brian Hill

81. Malcolm Brown

82. Eno Benjamin

83. Frank Gore

84. Darrel Williams

85. Mike Davis

86. Lamical Perine

87. Ryquell Armstead

88. J.D. McKissic

89. Elijah Holyfield

90. Gus Edwards

91. Royce Freeman

92. T.J. Yeldon

93. Deejay Dallas

94. Qadree Ollison

95. Jason Huntley

96. Mike Boone

97. Wayne Gallman Jr.

98. Trayveon Williams

99. Elijah McGuire

100. Raymond Calais

101. Dwayne Washington

102. Buddy Howell

103. Bo Scarbrough

104. Reggie Bonnafon

105. Jordan Chunn

106. Jordan Wilkins

107. Ryan Nall

108. Dalyn Dawkins

109. Kalen Ballage

110. Dontrell Hilliard

111. John Kelly

112. Senorise Perry

113. Ameer Abdullah

114. Corey Clement

115. D.J. Foster

116. Jon Hilliman

117. Darius Bradwell

118. Devine Ozigbo

119. D'Ernest Johnson

120. Khalfani Muhammad

121. Taiwan Jones

122. Rod Smith

123. Tyler Ervin

124. Napoleon Maxwell

125. Samaje Perine

126. Jamize Olawale

127. Karan Higdon

128. Tony Jones

