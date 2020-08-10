2020 Fantasy Football: Starting WR Advanced ADP - Studs, Values & Breakouts

Hello FullTime Fantasy subscribers! Welcome to SI Fantasy, our new home. Thanks for your patience while we transition all your favorite tools & content onto the new site!

The sexiest position in the Fantasy Football World Championships is the wide receiver position. The 12 teams in this format have the opportunity to start a minimum of 36 wide receivers and a maximum of 60 wide receivers if they choose to fill their two flex positions with wide receivers. The needed depth at this position put the pressure on drafters to push up wide receivers in drafts.

(Editor’s note: To view the best ADP available anywhere online, please check our Advanced ADP Tool, which pulls draft results only from the ten most recent FFWC drafts. Only the best and cash-winning players play high-stakes, so this ADP is simply a cut above!)

Over the previous few seasons, the running back position regained the top draft positions in the first round due to developing talent and depth. Here’s a look at the first 12 wide receivers drafted this year:

WR1 Green Zone

The front half of the wide receiver pool is loaded with high-volume pass-catchers.

Michael Thomas separated himself from the field last year thanks to his elite catch rate and growing opportunity. I can’t see a repeat in catches (149), but his floor could be 125 catches with growth expected in scoring.

I have Tyreek Hill rated over Davante Adams because he plays for the most explosive passing offense in the league. Hill will add some fantasy value in the run game, along with his big-play ability.

Adams almost falls in the Michael Thomas 2019 category. The Packers have minimal threats behind him in the passing game, which means Aaron Rodgers will look Adams way early and often.

Adams has a high floor and a consistency factor, but Hill has a higher ceiling and more explosiveness.

The next kid on the elite block is Chris Godwin. He finished second in wide receiver scoring in PPR leagues in 2019 while missing 2-plus games. The addition of Tom Brady has to be a win in the red zone, but Godwin does have competition for targets from his tight ends and Mike Evans.

Value Beast WR1

Based on career resumes, DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones remains elite options at wide receiver.

Hopkins switched teams in the offseason, which may lead to a slight decline in chances with the Cardinals having viable options at WR2 and WR3. Kyler Murray will lean on Hopkins, and his ability to make moving the chains plays on third down should set the stage for another excellent season.

Jones continues to be a beast, but he can’t find an explosive rhythm with Matt Ryan to score impact touchdowns. The Falcons tend to throw the ball a ton, with Jones being the top target. Calvin Ridley is coming on, which does steal some of his scoring chances while helping keep defenses honest.

Not So Sloppy Backend WR1s

Both D.J. Moore and Cooper Kupp have the talent to catch over 100 passes. Kupp should win the scoring battle. I view either player as a massive edge at WR3 if a fantasy owner decides to be wide receiver strong over the first four rounds of the draft.

Both Mike Evans and Kenny Golladay have upside, especially in scoring. Evans should be fun to watch with Brady behind center while Golladay made a step forward in 2019 in scoring and big plays despite playing half the year without his starting quarterback.

Breakout Wide Receiver of the Year

A.J. Brown is my breakout player of the year. Last year he played great when considering he only had 5.25 targets per game. Brown is big, strong, and fast while having an excellent feel when running the ball in the open field. His next step could very well be a top-five wide receiver in 2020.

Second Tier Stud

In 2019, JuJu Smith-Schuster felt like a top-five wide receiver after a massive 2018 season (111/1426/7). His success came with Antonio Brown handling the other side of the field. His discount this year comes after an injury season, and Pittsburgh played almost the whole year without their starting quarterback. If I happen to double at running back in round one and two, Smith-Schuster is my target in the three/four turn at the back of the draft.

Inside the Yellow Zone

There is a lot to like about Amari Cooper. He’s become an elite player at home, but his weekly total tends to have some peaks and valleys. His most significant area of frustration for fantasy owners is his play from Week 14 to 16 when championships are on the line. Cooper has a catch rate of 54.3 percent over his final four games of the season for his career.

The drop-down at quarterback for the Chargers created a free fall in draft value for Keenan Allen this year. I understand his loss of upside and opportunity, but he remains a top wide receiver that runs excellent routes and will be the focal point of Los Angeles’s passing game. Allen has a consistency factor in catches, and his price point makes him a buy for me.

The Three Upside Amigos

Calvin Ridley looks poised to see a jump in targets with Atlanta having a downgrade in pass-catching talent at tight end. Last year he was on a pace for over 80 catches and 1,000 yards while continuing to score touchdowns (17 over 29 career games). If Julio Jones went down with an injury, Ridley would have a significant jump in value.

DK Metcalf started to emerge over the second half of 2019. He made big plays and scored touchdowns. His opportunity will grow this year, but his weekly results may be more up and down based on his matchups. I expect double-digit touchdowns with a jump in both catches and receiving yards.

Courtland Sutton pushed his catch rate from 50.0 percent to 57.6 percent last year while making big plays (18 catches over 20 yards and six catches over 40 yards). The Broncos' offense is on the rise, but Denver added more depth at the receiving position, including the ultra-talented Jerry Jeudy.

The WR2 position's steadiness will add more fuel to teams wanting to add running back talent over the first two rounds of the draft in 2020. In most drafts this year, 24 wide receivers will be drafted over the first 57 picks.

WR3 Wild Card

As the 30th wide receiver drafted, A.J. Green may have the highest ceiling of the group if he can stay healthy. He gets a shiny new quarterback while still owning some injury risk. I’m not sure I’ll end up with Green on too many teams this year due to how I will approach many drafts. If I do draft him, I view Tee Higgins as a must handcuff. At the very least, Green will be a mid-level WR2 if he plays 16 games.

Overlooked Stud

Year in and year out, Jarvis Landry is mispriced in fantasy drafts. Coming into this draft season, he had the injury tag next to his name due to offseason hip surgery. The Browns cleared him on August 8th, which may lead to a rise in his price point. Landry caught over 80 passes in all six of his seasons in the NFL while never missing a game. In his career, he averages almost nine targets per game. Over his two years with the Browns, his yards per catch climbed from 10.1 with Miami to 13.1.

Comeback Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks slips in an excellent opportunity in the Texans’ offense. He’ll replace DeAndre Hopkins as their WR1. His play style and skill set is different, but Cooks has the resume to support an 80-catch season with over 1,000 yards receiving. Deshaun Watson throws a tremendous deep ball, giving Cooks an uptick in scoring and explosiveness in 2020.

Breakout WR3s

Diontae Johnson makes sense in this area of the draft. His game should fit in well with what Ben Roethlisberger wants to do in the passing game, and he gained valuable experience in 2019. The question here comes with his battle with James Washington for chances and how much of the passing pie does Juju Smith-Schuster require.

I marked Marqise Brown as an upside player as I’m concern with his overall chances with the Ravens running the ball so much. Brown has breakout upside if he can secure five catches per game (he averaged 3.3 catches and 5.1 targets per game in 2019). Last year he wasn’t healthy, which led to missed practices in many weeks. In the offseason, Brown added some bulk to help him win more off the line of scrimmage. At the very least, he’ll have multiple impact games.

By looking at each group of WRs, a fantasy owner can get a feel for player flow and possible targets within the draft. The key is to know the drop-downs at each position in the draft once you know your starting draft slot. A fantasy owner will be able to see where he may leave himself with a tough decision in the draft leading to a possible weak link in the starting lineup if taking the wrong path with his roster development.

Advanced ADP is an excellent tool, but a fantasy owner needs to think quickly if a targeted player is drafted ahead of schedule. Wide receivers win overall championships, so the goal is to find the right players with scoring ability and high-volume opportunities.

