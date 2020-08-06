SI Fantasy
Top Stories
Football
Daily
Baseball

2020 Fantasy Football Strategy: The Fine Art of Waiting for a Quarterback

Shawn_Childs

This is a PREMIUM article from the FullTime Fantasy Advanced ADP Analysis Series.

(Editor’s note: To view the best ADP available anywhere online, please check out our Advanced ADP tool, which pulls draft results only from the 10 most recent FFWC drafts. Only the best and cash-winning players play high-stakes so this ADP is simply a cut above!)

The 13th quarterback drafted this year in the Fantasy Football World Championship (FFWC) has an ADP in the late 13th round. There are multiple quarterbacks drafted after the 14th round that I view having a chance to finish with starting value in the season-long fantasy games.

By cheating the quarterback position, a fantasy owner can gain added depth at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, especially if selecting a quarterback after the 12th round when the player pool at the skill positions start to dry out. It comes down to identifying the key player at all positions. If you see strength at RB or WR after round eight, it makes sense to wait on your first quarterback. The depth at quarterback in 2020 has multiple options capable of breaking through to the top 12.

Here’s a look at the ADPs from in the FFWC:

Screen Shot 2020-08-06 at 5.15.11 PM
Screen Shot 2020-08-06 at 5.15.18 PM

Based on his career resume, Ben Roethlisberger should be a value in 2020. Fantasy owners seemed to shy away from JuJu Smith-Schuster this draft season after being considered a top-five option in 2019. The Steelers added Eric Ebron to improve their passing scoring ability in the red zone. The development of James Washington and Diontae Johnson is the key to Pittsburgh’s passing game’s success. 

To read the full analysis and complete Advanced ADP breakdown from high stakes analyst Shawn Childs, subscribe to FullTime Fantasy today and use promo code TD30

They say, “Cheaters never win.” I guess they don’t play fantasy football as the best owners who cheat the quarterback position have an excellent feel for the drop-off at all positions while waiting to vulture a quarterback slips too far in drafts.

Last year Lamar Jackson had an ADP of 171 as the 14th quarterback draft. Dak Prescott and Josh Allen also emerged as winning picks at quarterback with ADPs after round 15 in this format.

When making your decisions on your starting fantasy quarterback this season, review the receiving options on each NFL roster while also taking in each quarterback career resume. These two data points should point you in the right direction at quarterback in 2020.

Want to prepare for your upcoming draft? Take advantage of our Mock Draft Championship Tool and complete customized rankings for your league settings.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Fabianonfl

by

ScottFantasy

Fantasy Football Mock Draft, ADP & Rankings: Can a Zero-WR Draft Strategy Work in 2020?

While the "Zero RB" strategy has caught on for contrarian fantasy football drafters, SI Fantasy analyst Frankie Taddeo flips the strategy on its head, and tests out a "Zero WR" method instead.

Frankie Fantasy

by

FF Champion

NFL Training Camp Fantasy Notes: Thursday, August 6th

bennyheis

2020 Fantasy Football: FFWC Online Championship Expert (Slow) Draft Review

In this online championship draft review, SI fantasy analyst Frankie Taddeo reviews and breaks down one of the latest Fantasy Football World Championship slow drafts from late July.

Frankie Fantasy

LIVE Draft special w/Michael Fabiano 6:30 pm (ET) Wednesday

BillEnright

by

FF Champion

Who's winning the PGA Championship Thursday?

bennyheis

Who won the latest FFWC Draft?

bennyheis

Dr. Roto's RB Rankings are HERE

bennyheis

Fantasy Football ADP, Rankings & Projections: A Surprise QB in the Top 12!

SI Senior Fantasy Football expert Shawn Childs reveals a surprise QB in his top 12 rankings, and how you can use the Advanced ADP tool to show how long you can wait to draft him!

Shawn_Childs

DFS Plays for the PGA Championship!

bennyheis