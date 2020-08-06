This is a PREMIUM article from the FullTime Fantasy Advanced ADP Analysis Series.

The 13th quarterback drafted this year in the Fantasy Football World Championship (FFWC) has an ADP in the late 13th round. There are multiple quarterbacks drafted after the 14th round that I view having a chance to finish with starting value in the season-long fantasy games.

By cheating the quarterback position, a fantasy owner can gain added depth at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, especially if selecting a quarterback after the 12th round when the player pool at the skill positions start to dry out. It comes down to identifying the key player at all positions. If you see strength at RB or WR after round eight, it makes sense to wait on your first quarterback. The depth at quarterback in 2020 has multiple options capable of breaking through to the top 12.

Here’s a look at the ADPs from in the FFWC:

Based on his career resume, Ben Roethlisberger should be a value in 2020. Fantasy owners seemed to shy away from JuJu Smith-Schuster this draft season after being considered a top-five option in 2019. The Steelers added Eric Ebron to improve their passing scoring ability in the red zone. The development of James Washington and Diontae Johnson is the key to Pittsburgh’s passing game’s success.

They say, “Cheaters never win.” I guess they don’t play fantasy football as the best owners who cheat the quarterback position have an excellent feel for the drop-off at all positions while waiting to vulture a quarterback slips too far in drafts.

Last year Lamar Jackson had an ADP of 171 as the 14th quarterback draft. Dak Prescott and Josh Allen also emerged as winning picks at quarterback with ADPs after round 15 in this format.

When making your decisions on your starting fantasy quarterback this season, review the receiving options on each NFL roster while also taking in each quarterback career resume. These two data points should point you in the right direction at quarterback in 2020.

