2020 Tight End Ranking Tiers – Don’t Reach! Maximize Your Draft Value

This is a FREE article from our Tiers ranking series. If you're a FullTime Fantasy subscriber, you can read this article here as well as several other premium articles available to our members.

Unlock premium access by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out! Click here to subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!

As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.

Tier 1: Superstars

These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the early rounds of most fantasy leagues.

Travis Kelce, KC

George Kittle, SF

Zach Ertz, PHI

Mark Andrews, BAL

Tier 2: The Next Best

If you decide to wait a few rounds on taking your tight end, I would be looking at this next group.

Darren Waller, LV

Hunter Henry, LAC

Evan Engram, NYG

Tyler Higbee, LAR

Tier 3: High Upside Guys

These players have the upside to help you, and you can most likely get them starting in Round 7 but you can find even more value if you wait longer for them.

Hayden Hurst, ATL

Rob Gronkowski, TB

Austin Hooper, CLE

Jared Cook, NO

Mike Gesicki, MIA

T.J. Hockenson, DET

Tier 4: Imperfections

These tight ends have talent, but they also have something that makes them inconsistent (injuries, playing time, coaching staff).

Dallas Goedert, PHI

Chris Herndon, NYJ

Blake Jarwin, DAL

Noah Fant, DEN

Eric Ebron, PIT

Jack Doyle, IND

Greg Olsen, SEA

Irv Smith, Jr., MIN

Jace Sternberger, GB

Tier 5: Not Enough Targets

These players are caught up with issues that limit their targets.

Dawson Knox, BUF

Tyler Eifert, JAX

Jonnu Smith, TEN

Gerald Everett, LAR

David Njoku, CLE

Jimmy Graham, CHI

Kyle Rudolph, MIN

Tier 6: Best of the Rest

Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.