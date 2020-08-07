2020 Tight End Ranking Tiers – Don’t Reach! Maximize Your Draft Value
As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.
Tier 1: Superstars
These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the early rounds of most fantasy leagues.
- Travis Kelce, KC
- George Kittle, SF
- Zach Ertz, PHI
- Mark Andrews, BAL
Tier 2: The Next Best
If you decide to wait a few rounds on taking your tight end, I would be looking at this next group.
- Darren Waller, LV
- Hunter Henry, LAC
- Evan Engram, NYG
- Tyler Higbee, LAR
Tier 3: High Upside Guys
These players have the upside to help you, and you can most likely get them starting in Round 7 but you can find even more value if you wait longer for them.
- Hayden Hurst, ATL
- Rob Gronkowski, TB
- Austin Hooper, CLE
- Jared Cook, NO
- Mike Gesicki, MIA
- T.J. Hockenson, DET
Tier 4: Imperfections
These tight ends have talent, but they also have something that makes them inconsistent (injuries, playing time, coaching staff).
- Dallas Goedert, PHI
- Chris Herndon, NYJ
- Blake Jarwin, DAL
- Noah Fant, DEN
- Eric Ebron, PIT
- Jack Doyle, IND
- Greg Olsen, SEA
- Irv Smith, Jr., MIN
- Jace Sternberger, GB
Tier 5: Not Enough Targets
These players are caught up with issues that limit their targets.
- Dawson Knox, BUF
- Tyler Eifert, JAX
- Jonnu Smith, TEN
- Gerald Everett, LAR
- David Njoku, CLE
- Jimmy Graham, CHI
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN
Tier 6: Best of the Rest
Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.
- Vance McDonald, PIT
- Will Dissly, SEA
- Jordan Akins/Darren Fells, HOU
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN
- O.J. Howard, TB