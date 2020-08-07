FANTASY
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
DFS

2020 Tight End Ranking Tiers – Don’t Reach! Maximize Your Draft Value

bennyheis

This is a FREE article from our Tiers ranking series. If you're a FullTime Fantasy subscriber, you can read this article here as well as several other premium articles available to our members.

Unlock premium access by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out! Click here to subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!

As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.

Tier 1: Superstars

These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the early rounds of most fantasy leagues.

  • Travis Kelce, KC
  • George Kittle, SF
  • Zach Ertz, PHI
  • Mark Andrews, BAL

Tier 2: The Next Best

If you decide to wait a few rounds on taking your tight end, I would be looking at this next group.

  • Darren Waller, LV
  • Hunter Henry, LAC
  • Evan Engram, NYG
  • Tyler Higbee, LAR

Tier 3: High Upside Guys

These players have the upside to help you, and you can most likely get them starting in Round 7 but you can find even more value if you wait longer for them.

  • Hayden Hurst, ATL
  • Rob Gronkowski, TB
  • Austin Hooper, CLE
  • Jared Cook, NO
  • Mike Gesicki, MIA
  • T.J. Hockenson, DET
SI_mockdraft_logo1
Want to prepare for your upcoming draft? Take advantage of our Mock Draft Championship Tool and complete customized rankings for your league settings.

Tier 4: Imperfections

These tight ends have talent, but they also have something that makes them inconsistent (injuries, playing time, coaching staff).

  • Dallas Goedert, PHI
  • Chris Herndon, NYJ
  • Blake Jarwin, DAL
  • Noah Fant, DEN
  • Eric Ebron, PIT
  • Jack Doyle, IND
  • Greg Olsen, SEA
  • Irv Smith, Jr., MIN
  • Jace Sternberger, GB

Tier 5: Not Enough Targets

These players are caught up with issues that limit their targets.

  • Dawson Knox, BUF
  • Tyler Eifert, JAX
  • Jonnu Smith, TEN
  • Gerald Everett, LAR
  • David Njoku, CLE
  • Jimmy Graham, CHI
  • Kyle Rudolph, MIN

Tier 6: Best of the Rest

Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.

  • Vance McDonald, PIT
  • Will Dissly, SEA
  • Jordan Akins/Darren Fells, HOU
  • C.J. Uzomah, CIN
  • O.J. Howard, TB
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Fabianonfl

by

ScottFantasy

Fantasy Football Mock Draft, ADP & Rankings: Can a Zero-WR Draft Strategy Work in 2020?

While the "Zero RB" strategy has caught on for contrarian fantasy football drafters, SI Fantasy analyst Frankie Taddeo flips the strategy on its head, and tests out a "Zero WR" method instead.

Frankie Fantasy

by

FF Champion

Fantasy Football ADP Rankings, World Championship High Stakes Draft Review

SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler reviews a recent high stakes draft from the Fantasy Football World Championships, providing his most and least favorite picks as well as his top sleepers from each team.

bennyheis

NFL Training Camp Fantasy Notes: Thursday, August 6th

bennyheis

2020 Fantasy Football ADP, Rankings, Strategy: The Fine Art of Waiting for a QB

SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs breaks down the benefits of waiting on a QB. Plus, see how to use our "Advanced ADP" tool so you know when to strike in your draft.

Shawn_Childs

2020 Fantasy Football: FFWC Online Championship Expert (Slow) Draft Review

In this online championship draft review, SI fantasy analyst Frankie Taddeo reviews and breaks down one of the latest Fantasy Football World Championship slow drafts from late July.

Frankie Fantasy

LIVE Draft special w/Michael Fabiano 6:30 pm (ET) Wednesday

BillEnright

by

FF Champion

Who's winning the PGA Championship Thursday?

bennyheis

Who won the latest FFWC Draft?

bennyheis

Dr. Roto's RB Rankings are HERE

bennyheis