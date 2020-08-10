2020 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers Ranking Tiers – So Many Mid and Late-Round Values!
Drroto
As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.
Tier 1: Superstars
These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the first or second rounds of most fantasy leagues.
- Michael Thomas, NO
- Davante Adams, GB
- DeAndre Hopkins, AZ
- Tyreek Hill, KC
- Julio Jones, ATL
- Chris Godwin, TB
Tier 2: The Next Best
If you decide to wait until round three or four to take your first receiver, I would be looking at this next group.
- Amari Cooper, DAL
- Mike Evans, TB
- DJ Moore, CAR
- Allen Robinson. CHI
- Kenny Golladay, DET
- Adam Thielen, MIN
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE
- Juju Smith-Schuster, PIT
- Calvin Ridley, ATL
- A.J. Brown, TEN
- Cooper Kupp, LAR
- Robert Woods, LAR
- Tyler Lockett, SEA
Tier 3: High Upside Guys
These players have the upside to help you, and you can most likely get them starting in Round 5.
- T.Y. Hilton, IND
- Terry McLaurin, WAS
- D.J. Chark, JAX
- D.K. Metcalf, SEA
- Keenan Allen, LAC
- Courtland Sutton, DEN
- Stefon Diggs, BUF
- Marquise Brown, BAL
- DeVante Parker, MIA
- Jarvis Landry, CLE
- Julian Edelman, NE
- Tyler Boyd, CIN
- Diontae Johnson, PIT
Tier 4: Imperfections
These wide receivers have plenty of talent, but they also have something that makes them mildly inconsistent (injuries, quarterback play, snap percentage, coaching staff).
- Michael Gallup, DAL
- Will Fuller, HOU
- Brandin Cooks, HOU
- A.J. Green, CIN
- Deebo Samuel, SF
- Sterling Shepard, NYG
- Marvin Jones, DET
- Mike Williams, LAC
- Alshon Jeffery, PHI
- John Brown, BUF
- Breshad Perriman, NYJ
- DeSean Jackson, PHI
- Sammy Watkins, KC
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN
- Tyrell Williams, LV
Tier 5: PPR Machines
These players have increased value in PPR formats.
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ
- Christian Kirk, AZ
- Larry Fitzgerald, AZ
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO
- Golden Tate, NYG
- Cole Beasley, BUF
- Anthony Miller, CHI
- Hunter Renfrow, LV
- Steven Sims, WAS
- Randall Cobb, HOU
- Chris Conley, JAX
- Danny Amendola, DET
- Adam Humphries, TB
Tier 6: One Play Away
Players who are one injury away from being stars. They are either WR2 or deeper on the depth chart, but if the WR1 got injured, they could step up and produce serious fantasy numbers.
- Darius Slayton, NYG
- Mecole Hardman, KC
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL
- Allen Lazard, GB
- Preston Williams, MIA
- Curtis Samuel, CAR
- Justin Jefferson, MIN
- Robbie Anderson, CAR
- Jalen Reagor, PHI
- Kendrick Bourne, SF
- Tee Higgins, CIN
- Henry Ruggs III, LV
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF
- N’Keal Harry, NE
- Dede Westbrook, JAX
- Josh Reynolds, LAR
- Parris Campbell, IND
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI
- Laviska Shenault, JAX
- Devin Duvernay, BAL
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND
Tier 7: Best of the Rest
Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.
- Corey Davis, TEN
- Mohamed Sanu, NE
- James Washington, PIT
- Russell Gage, ATL
- John Ross, CIN
- Kenny Stills, HOU
- Jalen Hurd, SF
- Denzel Mims, NYJ
- Van Jefferson, LAR
- Riley Ridley, CHI
- Andy Isabella, AZ
- KJ Hamler, DEN
- Antonio Gandy-Golden, WAS
- Trent Taylor, SF
- Damiere Byrd, NE
- Bryan Edwards, LV
- Miles Boykin, BAL
- Tajae Sharpe, MIN
- Philip Dorsett, SEA
- Scotty Miller, TB
Learn more about the Fantasy Football World Championships! Compete against the best ranked players in the world!