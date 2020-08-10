As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.

Tier 1: Superstars

These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the first or second rounds of most fantasy leagues.

Michael Thomas, NO

Davante Adams, GB

DeAndre Hopkins, AZ

Tyreek Hill, KC

Julio Jones, ATL

Chris Godwin, TB

Tier 2: The Next Best

If you decide to wait until round three or four to take your first receiver, I would be looking at this next group.

Amari Cooper, DAL

Mike Evans, TB

DJ Moore, CAR

Allen Robinson. CHI

Kenny Golladay, DET

Adam Thielen, MIN

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE

Juju Smith-Schuster, PIT

Calvin Ridley, ATL

A.J. Brown, TEN

Cooper Kupp, LAR

Robert Woods, LAR

Tyler Lockett, SEA

Tier 3: High Upside Guys

These players have the upside to help you, and you can most likely get them starting in Round 5.

T.Y. Hilton, IND

Terry McLaurin, WAS

D.J. Chark, JAX

D.K. Metcalf, SEA

Keenan Allen, LAC

Courtland Sutton, DEN

Stefon Diggs, BUF

Marquise Brown, BAL

DeVante Parker, MIA

Jarvis Landry, CLE

Julian Edelman, NE

Tyler Boyd, CIN

Diontae Johnson, PIT

Tier 4: Imperfections

These wide receivers have plenty of talent, but they also have something that makes them mildly inconsistent (injuries, quarterback play, snap percentage, coaching staff).

Michael Gallup, DAL

Will Fuller, HOU

Brandin Cooks, HOU

A.J. Green, CIN

Deebo Samuel, SF

Sterling Shepard, NYG

Marvin Jones, DET

Mike Williams, LAC

Alshon Jeffery, PHI

John Brown, BUF

Breshad Perriman, NYJ

DeSean Jackson, PHI

Sammy Watkins, KC

Jerry Jeudy, DEN

Tyrell Williams, LV

Tier 5: PPR Machines

These players have increased value in PPR formats.

Jamison Crowder, NYJ

Christian Kirk, AZ

Larry Fitzgerald, AZ

Emmanuel Sanders, NO

Golden Tate, NYG

Cole Beasley, BUF

Anthony Miller, CHI

Hunter Renfrow, LV

Steven Sims, WAS

Randall Cobb, HOU

Chris Conley, JAX

Danny Amendola, DET

Adam Humphries, TB

Tier 6: One Play Away

Players who are one injury away from being stars. They are either WR2 or deeper on the depth chart, but if the WR1 got injured, they could step up and produce serious fantasy numbers.

Darius Slayton, NYG

Mecole Hardman, KC

CeeDee Lamb, DAL

Allen Lazard, GB

Preston Williams, MIA

Curtis Samuel, CAR

Justin Jefferson, MIN

Robbie Anderson, CAR

Jalen Reagor, PHI

Kendrick Bourne, SF

Tee Higgins, CIN

Henry Ruggs III, LV

Brandon Aiyuk, SF

N’Keal Harry, NE

Dede Westbrook, JAX

Josh Reynolds, LAR

Parris Campbell, IND

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI

Laviska Shenault, JAX

Devin Duvernay, BAL

Michael Pittman Jr., IND

Tier 7: Best of the Rest

Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.

Corey Davis, TEN

Mohamed Sanu, NE

James Washington, PIT

Russell Gage, ATL

John Ross, CIN

Kenny Stills, HOU

Jalen Hurd, SF

Denzel Mims, NYJ

Van Jefferson, LAR

Riley Ridley, CHI

Andy Isabella, AZ

KJ Hamler, DEN

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WAS

Trent Taylor, SF

Damiere Byrd, NE

Bryan Edwards, LV

Miles Boykin, BAL

Tajae Sharpe, MIN

Philip Dorsett, SEA

Scotty Miller, TB

