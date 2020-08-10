FANTASY
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
DFS-BETS

2020 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers Ranking Tiers – So Many Mid and Late-Round Values!

Drroto

As many of you know, I much prefer tiers to straight rankings. I like to look at players in similar ranges, which are based around their ability and upside, to see who is available right before I make a pick. I think this makes for easier drafting and gives you a better idea of where players rank across multiple positions.

Tier 1: Superstars

These are the guys who are expected to make the biggest impact and will be selected in the first or second rounds of most fantasy leagues.

  • Michael Thomas, NO
  • Davante Adams, GB
  • DeAndre Hopkins, AZ
  • Tyreek Hill, KC
  • Julio Jones, ATL
  • Chris Godwin, TB

Tier 2: The Next Best

If you decide to wait until round three or four to take your first receiver, I would be looking at this next group.

  • Amari Cooper, DAL
  • Mike Evans, TB
  • DJ Moore, CAR
  • Allen Robinson. CHI
  • Kenny Golladay, DET
  • Adam Thielen, MIN
  • Odell Beckham Jr., CLE
  • Juju Smith-Schuster, PIT
  • Calvin Ridley, ATL
  • A.J. Brown, TEN
  • Cooper Kupp, LAR
  • Robert Woods, LAR
  • Tyler Lockett, SEA

Tier 3: High Upside Guys

These players have the upside to help you, and you can most likely get them starting in Round 5.

  • T.Y. Hilton, IND
  • Terry McLaurin, WAS
  • D.J. Chark, JAX
  • D.K. Metcalf, SEA
  • Keenan Allen, LAC
  • Courtland Sutton, DEN
  • Stefon Diggs, BUF
  • Marquise Brown, BAL
  • DeVante Parker, MIA
  • Jarvis Landry, CLE
  • Julian Edelman, NE
  • Tyler Boyd, CIN
  • Diontae Johnson, PIT
SI_mockdraft_logo1
Want to prepare for your upcoming draft? Take advantage of our Mock Draft Championship Tool and complete customized rankings for your league settings.

Tier 4: Imperfections

These wide receivers have plenty of talent, but they also have something that makes them mildly inconsistent (injuries, quarterback play, snap percentage, coaching staff).

  • Michael Gallup, DAL
  • Will Fuller, HOU
  • Brandin Cooks, HOU
  • A.J. Green, CIN
  • Deebo Samuel, SF
  • Sterling Shepard, NYG
  • Marvin Jones, DET
  • Mike Williams, LAC
  • Alshon Jeffery, PHI
  • John Brown, BUF
  • Breshad Perriman, NYJ
  • DeSean Jackson, PHI
  • Sammy Watkins, KC
  • Jerry Jeudy, DEN
  • Tyrell Williams, LV

Tier 5: PPR Machines

These players have increased value in PPR formats.

  • Jamison Crowder, NYJ
  • Christian Kirk, AZ
  • Larry Fitzgerald, AZ
  • Emmanuel Sanders, NO
  • Golden Tate, NYG
  • Cole Beasley, BUF
  • Anthony Miller, CHI
  • Hunter Renfrow, LV
  • Steven Sims, WAS
  • Randall Cobb, HOU
  • Chris Conley, JAX
  • Danny Amendola, DET
  • Adam Humphries, TB

Tier 6: One Play Away

Players who are one injury away from being stars. They are either WR2 or deeper on the depth chart, but if the WR1 got injured, they could step up and produce serious fantasy numbers.

  • Darius Slayton, NYG
  • Mecole Hardman, KC
  • CeeDee Lamb, DAL
  • Allen Lazard, GB
  • Preston Williams, MIA
  • Curtis Samuel, CAR
  • Justin Jefferson, MIN
  • Robbie Anderson, CAR
  • Jalen Reagor, PHI
  • Kendrick Bourne, SF
  • Tee Higgins, CIN
  • Henry Ruggs III, LV
  • Brandon Aiyuk, SF
  • N’Keal Harry, NE
  • Dede Westbrook, JAX
  • Josh Reynolds, LAR
  • Parris Campbell, IND
  • J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, PHI
  • Laviska Shenault, JAX
  • Devin Duvernay, BAL
  • Michael Pittman Jr., IND

Tier 7: Best of the Rest

Here are some guys worth taking a shot on at the end of your draft.

  • Corey Davis, TEN
  • Mohamed Sanu, NE
  • James Washington, PIT
  • Russell Gage, ATL
  • John Ross, CIN
  • Kenny Stills, HOU
  • Jalen Hurd, SF
  • Denzel Mims, NYJ
  • Van Jefferson, LAR
  • Riley Ridley, CHI
  • Andy Isabella, AZ
  • KJ Hamler, DEN
  • Antonio Gandy-Golden, WAS
  • Trent Taylor, SF
  • Damiere Byrd, NE
  • Bryan Edwards, LV
  • Miles Boykin, BAL
  • Tajae Sharpe, MIN
  • Philip Dorsett, SEA
  • Scotty Miller, TB

Learn more about the Fantasy Football World Championships! Compete against the best ranked players in the world!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Waiver Wire Report - Week of August 9

Five-time national champion Shawn Childs walks fantasy owners through his top fantasy baseball pickups for the week.

Shawn_Childs

Fantasy Football ADP Rankings, World Championship High Stakes Draft Review

SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler reviews a recent high stakes draft from the Fantasy Football World Championships, providing his most and least favorite picks as well as his top sleepers from each team.

bennyheis

by

BillEnright

2020 Tight End Ranking Tiers – Don’t Reach! Maximize Your Draft Value

SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto orders tight ends in ranked tiers so you can more easily evaluate the talent available when drafting.

Drroto

by

BillEnright

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Fabianonfl

by

ScottFantasy

2020 Fantasy Football ADP, Rankings, Strategy: The Fine Art of Waiting for a QB

SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs breaks down the benefits of waiting on a QB. Plus, see how to use our "Advanced ADP" tool so you know when to strike in your draft.

Shawn_Childs

by

BillEnright

2020 Fantasy Football: FFWC Online Championship Expert (Slow) Draft Review

In this online championship draft review, SI fantasy analyst Frankie Taddeo reviews and breaks down one of the latest Fantasy Football World Championship slow drafts from late July.

Frankie Fantasy

by

BillEnright

Fantasy Football Mock Draft, ADP & Rankings: Can a Zero-WR Draft Strategy Work in 2020?

While the "Zero RB" strategy has caught on for contrarian fantasy football drafters, SI Fantasy analyst Frankie Taddeo flips the strategy on its head, and tests out a "Zero WR" method instead.

Frankie Fantasy

by

FF Champion

NFL Training Camp Fantasy Notes: Thursday, August 6th

bennyheis

LIVE Draft special w/Michael Fabiano 6:30 pm (ET) Wednesday

BillEnright

by

FF Champion

Fantasy Football ADP, Rankings & Projections: A Surprise QB in the Top 12!

SI Senior Fantasy Football expert Shawn Childs reveals a surprise QB in his top 12 rankings, and how you can use the Advanced ADP tool to show how long you can wait to draft him!

Shawn_Childs

by

BillEnright