2020 SI Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT KIT

Fantasy Football rankings, articles, projections, cheatsheets, tools, Advanced ADP, Preseason Pro, Expert Draft Reviews, tools, contests & more… It’s all here!

2020 DRAFT RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Now remember, rankings are much more accurate if you match them for your particular scoring system. This feature is for members only. Plug in your scoring & league settings for your own personalized custom rankings.

MEMBERS ONLY: Customizable Fantasy Football Rankings: Every home league seems to have their own customized scoring. This feature allows you to input your settings and output personalized, custom positional rankings and a Top 200 Cheatsheet.

MEMBERS ONLY: 2020 Fantasy Football Projections

PRESEASON PRO

RESERVED FOR MEMBERS ONLY

Preseason Pro ($19.95 value) is INCLUDED for FREE with Your SI Fantasy subscription!

Corey Parson | Dr. Roto | Ben Heisler | Matt Bayley | Shawn Childs | Bill Enright | Ian Ritchie | Kimra Schleicher | Scott Atkins | Darren Summer | Mark Deming | John Rozek | Chad Schroeder | Frankie Taddeo | Roy Larking

DRAFT PREP & TOOLS

MOCK DRAFT SIMULATOR

MOCK DRAFT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

ADVANCED ADP PREVIEW

PRESEASON PRO HUB

DRAFT ORDER GENERATOR

TEAM NAME GENERATOR

ADP (AVERAGE DRAFT POSITION)

Popular Tools powered by FFToolbox

ARTICLES & ANALYSIS

DYNASTY

Join a Startup Dynasty Draft – DFWC $299, $75, $150 and Superflex now available!

Scott Atkins Rankings (always up to date)

Matt De Lima Rankings

Position: QB | RB | WR | TE | DL | LB | DB

Rookie: QB | RB | WR | TE

ARTICLE DIRECTORY

QUARTERBACKS

Which QBs are Playing For A Big Contract in 2021?

5 Late-Round QB Sleepers

Lamar Jackson Ready to Run It Back

Impact of Cam Newton to Patriots

Dak Prescott Can Still Exceed Near First-Tier Expectations

ADP Riser: Aaron Rodgers

Late-Round Flier: Tua Tagovailoa

Target Philip Rivers: The No-Risk, Dirt-Cheap Backup

Are We Undervaluing Daniel Jones?

Appreciating Peyton Manning's Fantasy Football Career

Baker Mayfield: Rebound or More Disappointment?

Using Vegas Lines to Predict Joe Burrow Fantasy Value

Trend Emerging: Drafting QB in the First Round?

RUNNING BACKS

Which RBs are Playing For A Big Contract in 2021?

Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Outlook

Alvin Kamara Fantasy Outlook

Eagles RB Miles Sanders Will Soar to Sophomore Success

Unknown Ceiling of Redskins RB Derrius Guice

ADP On The Rise: Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Will Bears RB David Montgomery Blossom in Year 2?

Discount on Lions RB D'Andre Swift Won't Last Long

ADP Riser: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Making Case For Saquon Barkley for First Pick

You Can't Ignore Damien Williams

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Praise Elevates Unreal ADP

Late-Round Flier: Justin Jackson

All-In on Nick Chubb ADP, Even in PPR

Don't Undervalue Chris Carson After Carlos Hyde Signing

Position TD Regression Coming for Alvin Kamara

Can You Trust Derrick Henry in PPR?

New Situation, New Offense, Same David Johnson?

James Conner: Going Back to Well?

Le'Veon Bell: RB1 Talent With RB2 Price Tag

Chris Carson's Talent Exceeds ADP

Are You Fading Todd Gurley?

Which Patriots RB Should You Own?

Ideal Landing Spots For Devonta Freeman

Mark Ingram Overvalued?

Todd Gurley Projections & Value Check

Second-Year RB Targets

Marshawn Lynch Still an Option?

Aaron Jones vs. Melvin Gordon

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Godwin Fantasy Outlook

Michael Thomas is the Ideal First-Rounder

Julio Jones Fantasy Outlook

5 Second-Year WR Studs

Has Everybody Forgotten About A.J. Green?

ADP Riser: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Fantasy Impact of Deebo Samuel's Foot Injury

Can Keenan Allen Produce Without Philip Rivers?

ADP Riser: Robert Woods

Don't Shy Away From Jalen Reagor

Michael Gallup Not Getting Enough Credit

ADP Riser: Christian Kirk

Breshad Perriman Could be the Jets Breakout WR

Late Round Flier: N'Keal Harry

Has D.J. Chark's Draft Value Jumped the Shark?

Courtland Sutton Hype Rising Into Fourth Round ADP

Late Round Flier: Preston Williams

Odell Beckham to Reignite Fantasy Dominance

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Michael Thomas

D.J. Moore is Quintessential Third-Year Breakout

Davante Adams vs. Aaron Jones

Is Cooper Kupp a WR1?

The Hype is Real! All Aboard the A.J. Brown Express!

Don't Expect The Adam Thielen of Old

Is Deebo Samuel a Legit Upcoming Star?

Julian Edelman: What's Left in the Tank?

T.Y. Hilton Value Up or Down?

Terry McLaurin: Sophomore Slump or Step-Up?

Sammy Watkins Wants 100 Targets or "It's World War III"

Tyler Lockett Losing Value

Odell Beckham Bounce-Back Candidate?

Mike Evans vs. Julio Jones

TIGHT ENDS

Bounce-Back Coming For Steelers TE Eric Ebron

Late Round Flier: T.J. Hockenson

Will Darren Waller Match ADP Value?

Mid-Round Steal: Hayden Hurst

Mark Andrews Really a First-Tier TE?

Taysom Hill's Fantasy Value

ROOKIES

Don't Shy Away From Jalen Reagor

Late-Round Flier: Tua Tagovailoa

K.J. Hamler Sleeper Status

Van Jefferson's Rookie Value & Production

Devin Duvernay Impact Rookie Potential

CeeDee Lamb Will Boost Amari Cooper

J.K. Dobbins the Back to Own in Baltimore

Antonio Gibson's Rookie Impact & Value

Expectations Too High For Jonathan Taylor?

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Rookie Emergence

Jalen Reagor's Fantasy Potential

Let Someone Else Draft Cole Kmet

Michael Pittman Skill Set Can Have Rookie Impact

Cam Akers: Valuable PPR Rookie

5 Best IDP Rookies

FEATURES

5 Late-Round QB Sleepers

Underrated Post-Draft Veterans

IDP Strategy 101

Dynasty IDP Strategy 101

5 Second-Year WR Studs

Patrick Mahomes Signs 10-Year Extension

Who Would You Draft 14th in a 14-Team League?

Need-to-Know Strategies From My 14-Team FSGA Experts League Draft

Scott Fish Bowl X Preview: Dr. Roto's #SFBX Thoughts

8 Bold Predictions for 2020

Michael Thomas vs. Christian McCaffrey: Battle for 1st Pick

Drew Lock to Courtland Sutton: Next Great QB-to-WR Connection

5 Best IDP Rookies

5 Rookies to Avoid

5 Vets Losing Value Post-Draft

5 Impact Rookies With Post-Draft Bump

5 Instant Offense Rookies

5 Vets With a Post-Draft Bump

POST-DRAFT STOCK WATCH

NFC South

NFC East

AFC West

AFC North

AFC South

AFC East