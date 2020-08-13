2020 SI Fantasy Football Draft Kit
Matt De Lima
2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL DRAFT KIT
Fantasy Football rankings, articles, projections, cheatsheets, tools, Advanced ADP, Preseason Pro, Expert Draft Reviews, tools, contests & more… It’s all here!
2020 DRAFT RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Now remember, rankings are much more accurate if you match them for your particular scoring system. This feature is for members only. Plug in your scoring & league settings for your own personalized custom rankings.
MEMBERS ONLY: Customizable Fantasy Football Rankings: Every home league seems to have their own customized scoring. This feature allows you to input your settings and output personalized, custom positional rankings and a Top 200 Cheatsheet.
MEMBERS ONLY: 2020 Fantasy Football Projections
PRESEASON PRO
RESERVED FOR MEMBERS ONLY
Preseason Pro ($19.95 value) is INCLUDED for FREE with Your SI Fantasy subscription!
Corey Parson | Dr. Roto | Ben Heisler | Matt Bayley | Shawn Childs | Bill Enright | Ian Ritchie | Kimra Schleicher | Scott Atkins | Darren Summer | Mark Deming | John Rozek | Chad Schroeder | Frankie Taddeo | Roy Larking
DRAFT PREP & TOOLS
MOCK DRAFT SIMULATOR
MOCK DRAFT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
ADVANCED ADP PREVIEW
PRESEASON PRO HUB
DRAFT ORDER GENERATOR
TEAM NAME GENERATOR
ADP (AVERAGE DRAFT POSITION)
- Sleepers | Busts | Studs | Gambles | Safe Picks
Popular Tools powered by FFToolbox
- NFL Schedule
- 2020 Bye Weeks
- 2020 Strength of Schedule
- Fantasy Depth Charts
- NFL Free Agency & Trades Tracker
- Player Profiles
- Consistency Tracker
- Handcuffs
- Ideal Bye Week Backups
- Positional Committees (QBBC, RBBC, TEBC)
- Contract Year Players / Free Agents
- Percentage of Quality Games
ARTICLES & ANALYSIS
- CUSTOMIZABLE FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS $
- ADVANCED AVERAGE DRAFT POSITION
- 5 LATE-ROUND VALUES
- POTENTIAL BREAKOUT TIGHT ENDS
- DON’T FORGET TO TARGET THESE SLEEPERS! $
- DEEP SLEEPERS TO GAMBLE ON $
- 6 STASH & CASH TARGETS $
- 5 BUSTS TO AVOID $
- MID-ROUND VALUES $
- BREAKOUT WR $
- BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR $
- COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR $
- BUST PLAYER OF THE YEAR $
- DR. ROTO TIERS
- FFWC SCORING TARGETS
- FFWC ADVANCED ADP BREAKDOWNS
- QB1
- QB2
- Starting RBs
- Backup RBs
- Starting WRs
- Backup WRs
- Tight Ends
- DRAFT STRATEGY
- EXPERT DRAFT REVIEWS
- WOULD YOU RATHER?
DYNASTY
Join a Startup Dynasty Draft – DFWC $299, $75, $150 and Superflex now available!
Scott Atkins Rankings (always up to date)
Matt De Lima Rankings
Position: QB | RB | WR | TE | DL | LB | DB
Rookie: QB | RB | WR | TE
ARTICLE DIRECTORY
QUARTERBACKS
Which QBs are Playing For A Big Contract in 2021?
5 Late-Round QB Sleepers
Lamar Jackson Ready to Run It Back
Impact of Cam Newton to Patriots
Dak Prescott Can Still Exceed Near First-Tier Expectations
ADP Riser: Aaron Rodgers
Late-Round Flier: Tua Tagovailoa
Target Philip Rivers: The No-Risk, Dirt-Cheap Backup
Are We Undervaluing Daniel Jones?
Appreciating Peyton Manning's Fantasy Football Career
Baker Mayfield: Rebound or More Disappointment?
Using Vegas Lines to Predict Joe Burrow Fantasy Value
Trend Emerging: Drafting QB in the First Round?
RUNNING BACKS
Which RBs are Playing For A Big Contract in 2021?
Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Outlook
Alvin Kamara Fantasy Outlook
Eagles RB Miles Sanders Will Soar to Sophomore Success
Unknown Ceiling of Redskins RB Derrius Guice
ADP On The Rise: Bears RB Tarik Cohen
Will Bears RB David Montgomery Blossom in Year 2?
Discount on Lions RB D'Andre Swift Won't Last Long
ADP Riser: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison
Making Case For Saquon Barkley for First Pick
You Can't Ignore Damien Williams
Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Praise Elevates Unreal ADP
Late-Round Flier: Justin Jackson
All-In on Nick Chubb ADP, Even in PPR
Don't Undervalue Chris Carson After Carlos Hyde Signing
Position TD Regression Coming for Alvin Kamara
Can You Trust Derrick Henry in PPR?
New Situation, New Offense, Same David Johnson?
James Conner: Going Back to Well?
Le'Veon Bell: RB1 Talent With RB2 Price Tag
Chris Carson's Talent Exceeds ADP
Are You Fading Todd Gurley?
Which Patriots RB Should You Own?
Ideal Landing Spots For Devonta Freeman
Mark Ingram Overvalued?
Todd Gurley Projections & Value Check
Second-Year RB Targets
Marshawn Lynch Still an Option?
Aaron Jones vs. Melvin Gordon
WIDE RECEIVERS
Chris Godwin Fantasy Outlook
Michael Thomas is the Ideal First-Rounder
Julio Jones Fantasy Outlook
5 Second-Year WR Studs
Has Everybody Forgotten About A.J. Green?
ADP Riser: Packers WR Allen Lazard
Fantasy Impact of Deebo Samuel's Foot Injury
Can Keenan Allen Produce Without Philip Rivers?
ADP Riser: Robert Woods
Don't Shy Away From Jalen Reagor
Michael Gallup Not Getting Enough Credit
ADP Riser: Christian Kirk
Breshad Perriman Could be the Jets Breakout WR
Late Round Flier: N'Keal Harry
Has D.J. Chark's Draft Value Jumped the Shark?
Courtland Sutton Hype Rising Into Fourth Round ADP
Late Round Flier: Preston Williams
Odell Beckham to Reignite Fantasy Dominance
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Michael Thomas
D.J. Moore is Quintessential Third-Year Breakout
Davante Adams vs. Aaron Jones
Is Cooper Kupp a WR1?
The Hype is Real! All Aboard the A.J. Brown Express!
Don't Expect The Adam Thielen of Old
Is Deebo Samuel a Legit Upcoming Star?
Julian Edelman: What's Left in the Tank?
T.Y. Hilton Value Up or Down?
Terry McLaurin: Sophomore Slump or Step-Up?
Sammy Watkins Wants 100 Targets or "It's World War III"
Tyler Lockett Losing Value
Odell Beckham Bounce-Back Candidate?
Mike Evans vs. Julio Jones
TIGHT ENDS
Bounce-Back Coming For Steelers TE Eric Ebron
Late Round Flier: T.J. Hockenson
Will Darren Waller Match ADP Value?
Mid-Round Steal: Hayden Hurst
Mark Andrews Really a First-Tier TE?
Taysom Hill's Fantasy Value
ROOKIES
Don't Shy Away From Jalen Reagor
Late-Round Flier: Tua Tagovailoa
K.J. Hamler Sleeper Status
Van Jefferson's Rookie Value & Production
Devin Duvernay Impact Rookie Potential
CeeDee Lamb Will Boost Amari Cooper
J.K. Dobbins the Back to Own in Baltimore
Antonio Gibson's Rookie Impact & Value
Expectations Too High For Jonathan Taylor?
Ke'Shawn Vaughn Rookie Emergence
Jalen Reagor's Fantasy Potential
Let Someone Else Draft Cole Kmet
Michael Pittman Skill Set Can Have Rookie Impact
Cam Akers: Valuable PPR Rookie
5 Best IDP Rookies
FEATURES
5 Late-Round QB Sleepers
Underrated Post-Draft Veterans
IDP Strategy 101
Dynasty IDP Strategy 101
5 Second-Year WR Studs
Patrick Mahomes Signs 10-Year Extension
Who Would You Draft 14th in a 14-Team League?
Need-to-Know Strategies From My 14-Team FSGA Experts League Draft
Scott Fish Bowl X Preview: Dr. Roto's #SFBX Thoughts
8 Bold Predictions for 2020
Michael Thomas vs. Christian McCaffrey: Battle for 1st Pick
Drew Lock to Courtland Sutton: Next Great QB-to-WR Connection
5 Best IDP Rookies
5 Rookies to Avoid
5 Vets Losing Value Post-Draft
5 Impact Rookies With Post-Draft Bump
5 Instant Offense Rookies
5 Vets With a Post-Draft Bump
POST-DRAFT STOCK WATCH