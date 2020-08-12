2020 Fantasy Football ADP: The Perfect Time to Draft a Tight End

(Editor's note: To view the best ADP available anywhere online, please check our Advanced ADP Tool, which pulls draft results only from the ten most recent FFWC drafts. Only the best and cash-winning players play high-stakes, so this ADP is simply a cut above!)

One of the better positions to gain an edge over your competition can come from your starting tight end. To get a feel for the recent history of fantasy points in PPR leagues, a fantasy owner will have to look no further than my recent TE Fantasy Points article.

Here's a look at the top 12 tight ends based on ADPs in August in the Fantasy Football World Championships:

When deciding between an elite tight end and a second-tier wide receiver, a fantasy owner must understand the gaps in value and the price point for both positions in each draft. A drafter can select a top tight end ahead of a WR2 due to more outs at the wide receiver later in drafts than the tight end position.

The 2020 tight end draft class at the top-end may have more questions than impact players, at least in the pre-game planning mode.

Tight End Studville

Travis Kelce has been the top tight end in PPR leagues in each of the previous three seasons while delivering WR1 stats (234.50, 295.60, and 255.30). Kelce should almost be considered the top WR in the Chiefs' offense as he's used in that way. In 2018, he set career highs in catches (103), receiving yards (1,336), TDs (10), and targets (150) thanks to the electric Patrick Mahomes. Last year he had a slight regression in catches (6) and receiving yards (107), but Kelce saw a sharp decline in touchdowns (5). He remains one of the most secure investments in fantasy football and the Chiefs' offense projects to be elite again in 2020.

Just a Cut Below

George Kittle is a second tight end that operates as his team's top receiving option. He has back-to-back seasons with 85 catches or more and over 1,000 yards receiving. He'll make plenty of big plays, but the 49ers want to run the ball a ton. There is a lot to like here, but his ADP (24) puts him in a range with some talented running backs and wide receivers. Drafting Kittle comes down to team building while having the vision to see your next moves over the next few rounds within the draft.

Despite a productive season (88/916/6), Zach Ertz lost momentum in drafts this year. The Eagles will throw a ton of balls to their tight ends (229 targets – tops in the NFL), but they do have an emerging second tight end (Dallas Goedert). Ertz falls in a perfect area of the draft, where a fantasy owner can build his running back and wide receiver depth and still come away with a top tier player at tight end.

Mark Andrews was only on the field for 41.2 percent of the Ravens' snaps in 2019 while rotating playing time with Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst. Andrews finished as the fourth-highest scoring tight end (64/852/10) with 15 games played. He also battled some injuries during the year. Baltimore removed one tight end option from the equation in the offseason, which should add more chances for Andrews.

The buzz factor for Darren Waller faded slightly with the addition of some talented wide receivers and the signing of Jason Witten. His catch rate (76.9) commands the ball, plus the Raiders' receiving core will have much better spacing in the secondary in 2020.

Breakout Option

The quarterback position is a concern for the Chargers, which has to be priced into Hunter Henry's ADP (100). He's played well over three seasons in the NFL while falling short of expectation due to some injury issues and a missed year in 2018.

Possible Traps

The two tight ends that I'll let beat me this year are Tyler Higbee and Hayden Hurst.

Higbee had an insane run over the Rams last five games (7/107/1, 7/116, 12/111, 9/104, and 8/84/1). He crushed his college resume (38/563/8 in 2015) and his stats over his first three seasons (60/672/4). Todd Gurley working as a decoy helped his spacing, and the Rams were willing to look his way on many plays.

Hurst is almost treated like Austin Hooper for fantasy owners. I like his story and talent, but Hurst needs to earn his higher ADP (95) with success on the field.

Fact or Fiction

There is a minimal fight for Rob Gronkowski in drafts after taking a year off and showing fade in his game in 2018 (47/682/3). The Bucs' wide receiving talent will allow Gronkowski to see the most freedom running routes in years while also continuing to be a threat to score in close. His ADP (119) says, "why not."

Here's a look at the top backup TEs:

Proven Players

Sadly, Austin Hooper is the only player in the next grouping with starting success on his resume. His stats rose in each of the past three seasons with the Falcons. A move to the Browns' offense invites more competition for targets from their running backs and wide receivers. I'm neutral on Hooper's opportunity as I expect regression in his stats this year. His ADP (125) is fair.

Impact Upside

Dallas Goedert is the tight end option that could be a beast if Zach Ertz went down with an injury. As a backup TE option in the Eagles' offense in 2019, he finished as a top 12 tight end (58/607/5). Goedert is an excellent TE2 option in PPR leagues.

Possible Breakouts

In the second tier of tight ends, the top three options with upside and breakout ability are T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, and Irv Smith.

Fant is the most attractive option for me as I like the direction of the Broncos' offense. He flashed in a pair of games (3/155/1 and 4/113/1) in his rookie season. Unfortunately, he was an afterthought in too many games. Fant should be much better in 2020 with a year's experience under his belt.

Hockenson teased in Week 1 (6/131/1) while seeing some goal-line chances with Matthew Stafford behind center. His season ended with four missed games and a string of emptiness over 11 contests. He cleared the Covid-19 protocol on August 8th, which gives him plenty of time to get ready for Week 1. The Lions' receiving structure points to an excellent opportunity in his second year in the NFL.

Smith looks to be in a 50/50 split situation with Kyle Rudolph, which makes him more of a flier than a target as a TE2. His chances (48 targets) were minimal last season with his success coming in two games (5/67/1 and 5/58/1).

Final Thoughts

My goal is to find a tight end with a chance to score 200-plus fantasy points, which entails about 70-plus catches for 850-plus yards and eight touchdowns. The need for depth at wide receiver will lead to viable tight end options sliding to a fair price in many drafts in the FFWC. With this in mind, I would try to take what the draft gives me to solve the tight end position.

The backend tight end inventory will move up and down with any injury update and team news. A fantasy owner will need to pay close attention to the value of a targeted player. If you wait at the tight end position and miss on a player of interest, it will force you in another direction while possibly leaving you weaker than expected.

A fantasy owner must be aware that some fantasy owners like to double up in back-to-back rounds at tight end, making it tough to finesse the position if you wait too long. The free-agent inventory may have a couple of outs early in the season, but it will be challenging to find a steady option as the season moves on.

