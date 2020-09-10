Week 1 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub
SIFantasyStaff
Let's get ready for some football! We provide a ton of content every week and we want to streamline the experience so you can more easily access everything we have to offer.
➕ = SI Fantasy Plus subscription required
🗝️ = SI Fantasy Pro subscription required
What's the difference between Plus & Pro?
- SI Fantasy Plus provides season-long fantasy sports coverage.
- SI Fantasy Pro provides daily fantasy sports & gambling coverage.
Week 1
Please note: SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can customize their rankings with their league settings & scoring (select Customize More above the rankings list). If you haven't yet joined, subscribe now.
Week 1 Downloadable Projections ➕
Got a Lineup/Trade/Waiver Question?
SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can submit questions to our community forum anytime during the week and last minute on Sundays.
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION WITH A COMMUNITY POST!
Michael Fabiano
- Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
- Week 1 PPR Rankings
More Articles
- Week 1 Storylines by Dr. Roto
- Week 1 Streaming Options by Frank Taddeo
- Week 1 TNF Betting & Fantasy Preview by Frank Taddeo
- Week 1 NFL Betting Look-Ahead by Frank Taddeo
Week 1 DFS Reports by Shawn Childs
- Quarterbacks 🗝️
- Running Backs 🗝️
- Wide Receivers 🗝️ (coming soon)
- Tight Ends 🗝️