Week 1 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

SIFantasyStaff

Let's get ready for some football! We provide a ton of content every week and we want to streamline the experience so you can more easily access everything we have to offer.

Week 1

Week 1 Rankings

Week 1 Downloadable Projections

Michael Fabiano

Week 1 DFS Reports by Shawn Childs

SI Fantasy & SI Gambling Podcast Playlist

INJURY UPDATES - WEEK 1

Ben Heisler

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running Backs

Week 1 start 'em & sit 'em recommendations for the running back position from Senior Expert Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

by

Tampa2

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Michael Fabiano

by

dakings

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight Ends

Week 1 start 'em & sit 'em recommendations for the tight end position from Senior Expert Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Week 1 start 'em & sit 'em recommendations for the quarterback position from Senior Expert Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano's Week 1 PPR Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 1 PPR Rankings and the moral of the story is stick with your studs to start the season.

Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Week 1 start 'em & sit 'em recommendations for the kicker position from Senior Expert Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defenses

Week 1 start 'em & sit 'em recommendations for the team defense position from Senior Expert Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide Receivers

Week 1 start 'em & sit 'em recommendations for the wide receiver position from Senior Expert Michael Fabiano

Michael Fabiano

Week 1 Fantasy Football Storylines: Battle of Las Vegas Rookie Receivers

Senior fantasy expert Dr. Roto examines the most intriguing storylines heading in Week 1's fantasy football action!

Dr. Roto