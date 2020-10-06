Week 5 Fantasy Football Streaming Options - Teddy Bridgewater Efficient & Effect

Many fantasy owners are most likely scrambling to replace star players throughout their rosters after injuries just continue to mount around the NFL. Injuries to running backs Nick Chubb (knee) and Austin Ekeler (hamstring) as well as wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ankle) in Week 4 have many fantasy owners scouring the waiver wire. Adding players, researching, and picking up players to stream is a critical part of being a successful fantasy owner this year.

Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners do not want to overreact to a specific performance from the opening week. However, if you stream the right player, it could be the difference between winning and losing. It can also be an effective strategy playing daily fantasy football at DraftKings for lower ownership plays.

QUARTERBACK

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (at ATL)

The time has come to start to give Bridgewater his due respect. The former Louisville standout has thrown for 1,147 yards through the first quarter of the season and now gets an extremely favorable matchup against a bad Falcons secondary. There has been some aggressive steam on the Panthers, who opened as 3.5-point road underdogs and now sit as only catching 2.5-points. With the expected points, Bridgewater is a superb streaming option in Week 5 against a Falcons defense that has allowed 30-plus points in all four games this season.

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (at DAL)

According to my model, Jones checks-in as a Top-12 option this week according to my model with a plus-matchup against a porous Cowboys secondary. Jones has failed to throw a touchdown in three consecutive games, but don’t be surprised to see Jones post solid numbers among all QBs in Week 5 when most owners will have him riding the pine. Facing a Dallas defense that was shredded by the Cleveland Browns for 49 points in Week 3, Jones is a sneaky streaming option in a game the oddsmakers have posted with a 54 point total.

Check out the latest SI Fantasy and Gambling podcasts, presented by DraftKings.

RUNNING BACK

Antonio Gibson, Washington Redskins (vs LAR)

Gibson is easily among the most-ignored players in fantasy football through the first four weeks after posting three consecutive double-digit PPR efforts. The rookie, who is currently only being started in less than 20-percent of leagues, posted 128 total yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Ravens. The oddsmakers have adjusted the opening number of Los Angeles as 8.5-point road favorites down to -8 after steady steam on the Washington Football Team. With expected lead back duties, Gibson should be looked at as a strong streaming flex option in all PPR fantasy leagues.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots (vs DEN)

With the injury suffered by running back Sony Michel, the Patriots appear to want to hand the reins over to the second-year talent. Harris was fantastic on Monday night against the Chiefs in Week 4 rushing for 100 yards. It appears the former Alabama standout could be in line for the lead role in New England going forward. Harris, who was owned in less than 15-percent of leagues because he was on the IR, will easily be the top pickup in every league this week and is the top streaming option at running back with tremendous upside.

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

WIDE RECEIVER

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at ATL)

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The model is high on a strong showing from Teddy Bridgewater in Week 5 and the chemistry appears to be highest with Anderson who now leads the Panthers in receptions (28) and yards (377) on the season. In an expected shootout with Matt Ryan and the Falcons, Anderson is in line to continue his strong start to the 2020 season. Started in less than 56-percent of leagues in Week 4, Anderson grabbed 8 of 11 targets for 99 yards, finishing one yard shy of his third 100-yard effort of the season. Anderson is a great flex option with a favorable matchup against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (vs NYG)

Lamb, started in just 49 percent of leagues, is easily about to see that change in Week 5. The former Oklahoma star has gotten off to a tremendous start to his rookie season posting double-digit PPR fantasy points in every game this season. Many fantasy owners are ignoring Lamb simply because of the presence of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in the passing game but he has amassed an amazing 14.7 yards per reception through four games. Expect Dak Prescott to continue to show immense faith in the emerging wideout, especially with a favorable matchup against a struggling Giants defense.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)

Season long fantasy owners need to start giving the rookie wideout some love and start looking to the talented rookie as a solid flex option in Week 5. Higgins has posted 13-plus PPR fantasy points in consecutive weeks and with the target share (16) shown by Joe Burrow over the past two weeks, the former Clemson standout has a tremendous ceiling against the Ravens. My model is predicting immense production thanks to a game script that will likely demand strong passing attempts in the second half against a Baltimore team the oddsmakers have installed as 14-point favorites. Higgins is a sneaky streaming option in a game with a 51-point total.

TIGHT END

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (vs NYG)

Streaming Schultz at the tight end position could pay huge dividends in Week 5. Prescott has developed an immediate rapport with Schultz as he targeted the third-year player 24 times over the past three games. The rising talent lands as a solid streaming option against a Giants defense that will offer little resistance to the powerful Dallas passing attack.

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs PHI)

Ebron could pay off in a big way in Week 5. The veteran tight end is coming off his best game as a Steeler after catching 5-of-7 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown against the Texans in Week 3. Look for Ben Roethlisberger to target Ebron heavily against an Eagles defense that was just torched by San Francisco TE George Kittle in Week 4.

TEAM DEFENSE

Arizona Cardinals (at NYJ)

Arizona finds the perfect opponent in Week 5 facing off against Adam Gase and the Jets. New York has serious issues on both sides of the ball and now the Jets could be without QB Sam Darnold who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Broncos. The Cardinals D/ST could feast with a dominant performance if backup Joe Flacco starts under center for the winless Jets. Through four games Arizona has recorded 11 sacks. Fantasy owners can expect those numbers to rise after playing against a Jets offensive line that has allowed 12 sacks through four games.

SI Gambling Lead Insider Frankie Taddeo is the 2017 & 2018 Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) Top 100 Players in the World Invitational Champion, as well as the 2019 $10K Top Gun FFWC Champion.

Follow him on Twitter and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to receive his Vegas Whispers betting information.