Week 6 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

SIFantasyStaff

Let's get ready for some football! We provide a ton of content every week and we want to streamline the experience so you can more easily access everything we have to offer.

➕ = SI Fantasy+ subscription required
🗝️ = SI Fantasy Pro subscription required

What's the difference between Plus & Pro?

Week 6 Player Rankings

Please note: SI Fantasy+ subscribers can customize their weekly rankings with their specific league settings & scoring (select Customize More above the rankings list). If you haven't yet joined, subscribe now.

Week 6 Downloadable Projections (coming soon)

Got a Lineup/Trade/Waiver Question?

SI Fantasy Plus subscribers can submit questions to our community forum anytime during the week and last minute on Sundays. Our experts are always available to help you!

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION IN OUR FOOTBALL ROOM!

Michael Fabiano

Season-Long Articles

DFS & Betting Articles

DFS Reports by Shawn Childs

  • QUARTERBACKS 🗝️
  • RUNNING BACKS 🗝️
  • WIDE RECEIVERS 🗝️
  • TIGHT ENDS 🗝️

More Tools

SI Fantasy & SI Gambling Podcast Playlist

