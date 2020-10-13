Week 6 Fantasy Football Streaming Options - Andy Dalton Is Back and Loaded With Weapons

Many fantasy owners are most likely scrambling to replace star players throughout their rosters after injuries just continue to mount around the NFL. Injuries to Dak Prescott (ankle), running back Dalvin Cook (groin) as well as wide receivers Diontae Johnson (back) and DJ Chark (ankle) in Week 5 have many fantasy owners scouring the waiver wire. Adding players, researching, and picking up players to stream is a critical part of being a successful fantasy owner this year.

Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners do not want to overreact to a specific performance from the opening week. However, if you stream the right player, it could be the difference between winning and losing. It can also be an effective strategy playing daily fantasy football at DraftKings for lower ownership plays.

Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys (vs ARI)

The “Red Rifle” is back on the fantasy football landscape. Following the devastating ankle injury to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys will now turn to the veteran for the remainder of the season. It may take some time for Dalton to shake the rust off, but his ceiling has never been higher thanks to the vast amount of offensive weapons at his disposal. With Elliott in the backfield and perhaps one of the best groups of wide receivers in the NFL, Dalton is primed to become a Top-12 fantasy quarterback going forward. It all starts this week at home in a game the oddsmakers have listed with a 54.5 point total against Arizona.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs ATL)

Even though the Vikings are 1-4 SU they are actually 3-2 ATS and that is important to highlight. The Vikings have been competitive in several games this season and now with the potential loss of star RB Dalvin Cook (groin), the Vikings may take more to the air in Week 6 against a porous Falcons secondary. Cousins checks in as a Top-12 option this week according to my model with a plus-matchup against a winless Falcons club. Cousins has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of five games this season, so don’t be surprised to see him post solid numbers among all QBs in Week 6 when most owners will have him riding the pine. Facing a Falcons defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks while also surrendering the second-most points per game (32.3) is something all fantasy owners should look look to exploit. Cousins is a sneaky streaming option in a game the oddsmakers have posted with the highest total on the board at 56.5.

Check out the latest SI Fantasy and Gambling podcasts, presented by DraftKings.

Running Backs

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (vs ATL)

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Mattison will easily be the most targeted player (if he is available) in every league off the waiver wire heading into Week 6. The second-year back, who was started in less than 5-percent of leagues, posted 16.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 5 in the relief of the injured Dalvin Cook. With expected lead back duties, Mattison should be looked at as a strong streaming low RB1 option in all PPR fantasy leagues if Cook is forced to sit against an awful Falcons defense.

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (vs DAL)

Edmonds usage and production has certainly frustrated fantasy owners who invested a first round draft capital on Kenyan Drake. It appears the former Arizona Wildcats standout is carving out a larger role than many were expecting in 2020. Edmonds, who was started in less than 20-percent of leagues in Week 5, should now be looked upon as a top streaming option at running back with tremendous upside after two consecutive 15-plus PPR fantasy point efforts in a favorable matchup against a Dallas that is surrendering the second-most rushing yards per game (172.5).

Wide receivers

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (at MIA)

The model is high on a strong showing from a wide receiver who has seen double digit targets in all three games he has played in this season. Crowder leads the Jets in receptions (22) and yards (335) and has posted 100-plus receiving yards in each of the three contests. In a game the Jets are expected to be trailing in once again, Crowder is in line to continue his strong start to the 2020 season. Started in less than 58-percent of leagues in Week 5, Crowder grabbed 8 of 10 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. The veteran is a great WR3 / flex option with a favorable matchup against a Miami defense that is allowing the fifth-most passing yards (285.0) per game in the NFL.

Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins (vs NYJ)

Williams, started in less than 5-percent of leagues, should be looked at in Week 6. The former Colorado State star finally broke out with a solid outing in Week 5 against San Francisco. Many fantasy owners will likely continue to ignore Williams simply because he burned fantasy owners in the first four weeks of the season. Expect Ryan Fitzpatrick to continue to show immense faith in the young wideout, especially with a favorable matchup against a struggling Jets defense. The coaches said they wanted to feature Williams more in Week 5, after easing him back into the offense coming off his ACL injury last season, and it showed. Expect more of the same against New York. Stream Williams with confidence.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs ATL)

Season-long fantasy owners need to start giving the rookie wideout some love and start looking to the talented rookie as a solid flex option in Week 6. Jefferson has posted 14-plus PPR fantasy points in two of his four games this season and the former LSU standout has a tremendous ceiling against the Falcons. My model is predicting immense production thanks to a game script that will likely demand strong passing attempts against a Falcons team that allowed the most passing touchdowns (13) through five games. Jefferson is a sneaky streaming option in a game with a 55.5-point total.

Tight ends

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at TB)

Streaming Tonyan at the tight end position could pay huge dividends in Week 6. Aaron Rodgers has developed an immediate rapport with Tonyan as evidenced by his 5 touchdowns in his last three games. The emerging talent, who caught the attention of NFL fans last Monday Night, lands as a solid streaming option against a Buccaneers defense that will offer little resistance to the powerful Packers passing attack.

Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs GB)

Staying in the same game, while looking to the other side of the ball, streaming Brate at the tight end position is something all fantasy owners should consider in Week 6. The veteran tight end is coming off his best game of the season when he caught 5 of 6 targets for 44 yards filling in for the injured O.J. Howard against the Bears in Week 4. Look for Tom Brady, who has strong propensity to target his tight ends, to look more in Brate's direction against the Packers.

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

D/ST

Miami Dolphins (vs NYJ)

Miami’s defense had a strong showing, dismantling Jimmy Garappolo and the 49ers 43-17 in Week 5 and now return home in Week 6 to face off against Adam Gase and the hapless Jets. New York has serious issues on both sides of the ball and the Jets could be without starting QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) for the second straight game. The Dolphins D/ST could feast with a dominant performance if backup Joe Flacco makes his second consecutive start under center for the winless Jets. In the last three games, Miami has recorded 11 sacks and forced 5 turnovers. Fantasy owners can expect those numbers to rise after playing against a Jets offense that has allowed 15 sacks and thrown 4 interceptions through 5 games.

SI Gambling Lead Insider Frankie Taddeo is the 2017 & 2018 Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) Top 100 Players in the World Invitational Champion, as well as the 2019 $10K Top Gun FFWC Champion.

Follow him on Twitter and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to receive his Vegas Whispers betting information.