SI.com
FANTASY+
HomeFootballFootball+BaseballBaseball+Golf
Search

Week 9 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

SIFantasyStaff

Let's get ready for some football! We provide a ton of content every week and we want to streamline the experience so you can more easily access everything we have to offer.

➕ = SI Fantasy+ subscription required
🗝️ = SI Fantasy Pro subscription required

What's the difference between Plus & Pro?

Week 9 Player Rankings

Please note: SI Fantasy+ subscribers can customize their weekly rankings with their specific league settings & scoring (select Customize More above the rankings list). If you haven't yet joined, subscribe now.

Week 9 Downloadable Projections

Got a Lineup/Trade/Waiver Question?

SI Fantasy+ subscribers can submit questions to our community forum anytime during the week and last minute on Sundays. Our experts are always available to help you!

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION IN OUR FOOTBALL ROOM!

Michael Fabiano

Season-Long Articles

DFS & Betting Articles

DFS Reports by Shawn Childs

More Tools

SI Fantasy & SI Gambling Podcast Playlist

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 9 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Shawn Childs

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Flex (RB-WR-TE)

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 flex fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Michael Fabiano

Week 8 WR Matchups Report: Receiving Yards Allowed Per Position

Now reserved for SI Fantasy+ subscribers only, the WR Matchups Report tool shows you how well (or how poorly) each pass defense is performing against the pass! All the high-stakes experts use this tool to DOMINATE!

Scott Atkins

Week 8 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

SIFantasyStaff

Week 7 Fantasy Prescription Notes: Pumping the Brakes on Josh Allen

SI Fantasy insider Dr. Roto goes through his weekend observations and helps to prescribe the winning combination for fantasy managers looking ahead.

Dr. Roto

by

DalyDouble

2020 Preseason Pro Hub

Preseason Pro is our flagship product where the top-ranked players in the world reveal their respective top sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback and stash & cash players of the year!

Matt De Lima

Week 7 WR Matchups Report: Receiving Yards Allowed Per Position

Now reserved for SI Fantasy PLUS members only, the WR Matchups Report tool shows you how well (or how poorly) each pass defense is performing against the pass! All the high-stakes experts use this tool to DOMINATE!

Scott Atkins

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Michael Fabiano

by

james bradley

Week 7 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

SIFantasyStaff

Fantasy NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Quick Picks

SI Fantasy NASCAR contributor Brian Polking races through his "Quick Picks" for this weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Brian Polking

by

derekpaulk