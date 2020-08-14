2020 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Late-Round Hidden Gems to Watch

Each football season, there are some undrafted hidden gems available in the first wave in the free agent pool. Sometimes they may be easy to identify because their talent outweighs what they lack in an early opportunity to be productive. I would prefer to lock them up with a late-round pick, but it all depends on the flexibility of your bench.

Here are my top-five fantasy football players flying under the radar:

QB Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

After a progressive second season in 2018 (3,644 combined yards and 27 TDs), Trubisky ended up being a bust last year. He enters 2020 in a starter's battle with Nick Foles, which is why his price point is just about free in almost every draft. His failure last year wasn’t all his fault. Trubisky battled a shoulder issue while the Bears struggled to make plays with their running backs. When healthy, he is a slick runner with scoring ability while having some similarities in his movements with Aaron Rodgers when breaking the pocket with his eyes downfield.

Trubisky has pedigree (second overall pick in 2017) with a top tier WR1 and pass-catching talent out of the backfield. I expect him to win the starting job, and to outperform his draft value.

RB Darrynton Evans, TEN

Coming into the 2020 NFL Draft, I was excited to see where Evans found his new home. He showed strength, explosive speed, and scoring ability in his final season at Appalachian State (1,678 combined yards, 23 TDs, and 21 catches). Unfortunately, Evans fell to the Titans, who already have a high-volume lead back. This year he’ll work a change of pace runner for the Titans while being an overlooked handcuff to Derrick Henry.

With minimal news out of training camp, his draft value should stay stagnant. If Henry has an injury, Evans will have an excellent opportunity to shine even if he receives only 15 touches per game. The key to his growth early in the NFL will be his ability to make plays in the passing game.

RB Damien Harris, NE

Many fantasy owners haven’t been reading the tea leaves right with the structure of the running back situation in New England in mid-August. Sony Michel isn’t going to be ready for the start of the year, and his chance of him being an impact runner appears to be over after only two years in the league. The Patriots signed Lamar Miller to cloud up their backfield, and the sleight of hand by touts shifted to James White, somehow turning him into a poor man's of Christian McCaffrey.

That may have been true a couple years ago; however, last year Harris was the running back I thought had the most upside in the 2019 NFL Draft class. He barely saw the field, and the coach-speak has been minimal out of camp. Harris will gain momentum in drafts heading into September, and I view him as a must-own.

WR Tee Higgins, CIN

Over the last two seasons, Higgins played for one of the best teams in college. He scored 26 touchdowns over 30 games in 2018 and 2019 while showing improved explosiveness last year (19.8 yards per catch). Higgins comes into this year as the third wheel in the Bengals’ wide receiving core while getting a chance to play for Joe Burrow, who made all of his receivers better in 2019 for LSU. His route running needs some work, which will come through harder work in practice.

Higgins should be the new and improved version of A.J. Green in the Bengals’ passing offense, but he’ll need to climb the depth chart to become a valuable fantasy option this year. His lower slot on the depth chart creates a buying opportunity with his ultimate upside tied to Green's health in his rookie season.

WR Bryan Edwards, OAK

Over four years at South Carolina, Edwards underachieved his expected upside while offering an exciting combination of size and speed. The Raiders' wide receiving core has improved depth this year after the Raiders added three options in this year's draft class. Henry Ruggs is going to be an intriguing play-maker for Las Vegas, while Edwards is gaining momentum to play the "X" or split-end receiver role.

I can’t expect him to be a difference-maker right out of the gate, but I liked what I saw on tape. Edwards is going to be a better player in the NFL, and I’m willing to take a late-round flier on him in 2020.

