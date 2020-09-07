SI.com
Adrian Peterson Signs with Lions, Plus 2020 Fantasy Football Bounceback Candidates on the SI Fantasy Podcast

Ben Heisler

With the NFL season three days away, the SI Fantasy Podcast was back at work on Monday, breaking down the latest fantasy news and notes heading into Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Adrian Peterson Signs with the Detroit Lions

To kick off the show, Corey Parson, Michael Fabiano and Dr. Roto discussed the breaking news from Sunday with Adrian Peterson finding a new home in Detroit after being released by the Washington Football Team. Peterson is now entering his fifteenth season in the NFL and rushed 211 times in 2019 for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

So what does his new outlook look like in Detroit, and how does it impact the current running backs already there in D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson?

"This one has me a little concerned about Kerryon Johnson," says SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano. 

They brought in Peterson because he knows (offensive coordinator) Darrell Bevell's offense... Peterson isn't going to a team where he's going to sit on the sidelines. He's going to have some sort of role in this backfield."

In Michael Fabiano's latest "Top 200 PPR Rankings," D'Andre Swift is currently ranked 28th, and Kerryon Johnson moves all the way down to RB52. Peterson currently is not on the rankings.

2020 Fantasy Football Comeback Candidates

The SI Fantasy crew also discussed several potential players that could be in for a bounce back season in 2020. SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto thinks with a competent head coach now in Cleveland in Kevin Stephanski, Baker Mayfield could impress fantasy managers this year.

"I'm telling you, I like Baker Mayfield a lot this year," says SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto. 

"I think (last year's Head Coach) Freddie Kitchens was a nightmare. I think (Kevin) Stefanski comes in and immediately defines this offense.

"Last year, there was so much attention on Mayfield and Beckham that I think they're both under the radar this year... With that running game, and with his accuracy, I think you see him have a comeback year."

