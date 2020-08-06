This is an article from the FullTime Fantasy Mock Draft Breakdown Series.

This FFWC Online Championship was a slow draft that began on July 24th, 2020, prior to the Damien Williams opt-out. That’s worth noting since Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted in Round 3 and Williams was drafted in Round 7.

Team 1

Best Pick: QB Matthew Stafford DET 12.12

Stafford is my comeback player of the year, and I am a huge believer in waiting patiently for double-digit round value on quarterbacks. Not sure I would have gone Stafford with Aaron Rodgers still on the board, but I love the potential and value of a signal-caller in Round 12.

Worst Pick: WR Brandin Cooks HOU 12.12

My model has red flags galore for Cooks in 2020. I would have preferred Team 1 to grab Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, who went off the board several picks later.

Analysis: This roster is strong with RB Christian McCaffrey at the top, but I have strong concerns after him in overall depth at running back. Love the “connection” thought-process behind pairing Stafford with his number one target in Kenny Golladay in Round 2.

Team 10

Best Pick: WR Amari Cooper DAL 4.3

Prescott and the ‘Boys will be explosive this season, and Cooper and Elliott will lead the way. I would have grabbed Cooper in the third round, but it worked out for Team 10 as the star wideout made it back around to him on the turn.

Worst Pick: RB Le’Veon Bell NYJ 3.10

Love the player, hate the head coach. Bell is one of the elite running back talents, but Jets head coach Adam Gase will use Frank Gore too much when it counts and frustrate fantasy owners. Gase has an issue with star players, as we saw with Jamal Adams. Bell will be the next star talent to leave Gotham.

Analysis: A case could be made that this squad may have assembled arguably the best core of starting wideouts in Davante Adams, Julio Jones, and Amari Cooper. Josh Allen was a solid pick in Round 12, but this team will need Derrius Guice and David Montgomery to have huge seasons.

