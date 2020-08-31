SI.com
Jacksonville Jaguars Waive RB Leonard Fournette: A Fantasy Breakdown

Matt De Lima

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Leonard Fournette. The 25-year-old is entering his fourth season in the league and the Jags will take a near $4.5 million dead money hit to their salary cap. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team has been attempting to trade him for months.

Fournette could land in many places: Washington (Derrius Guice release), Chicago (recent David Montgomery injury), Miami (current starter is Jordan Howard), Philadelphia (recent Miles Sanders injury), New England (no clear leader), Detroit (D'Andre Swift injury) and the list goes on and on.

In 15 games last year, Fournette posted 1.674 combined yards rushing and receiving with three TDs. He smashed his career-best with 76 receptions on 100 targets.

The next players on Jacksonville's RB depth chart include the unproven Ryquell Armstead, pass-catching veteran Chris Thompson and the former undrafted free agent Devine Ozigbo. Thompson has the most production and experience at the pro level, but he's never been close to a three-down back over his seven-year career. Armstead and Ozigbo combined 61 touches last year playing behind Fournette. 

Thompson is the safest choice to emerge, although it's hard to be excited about his upside. Jacksonville does not look like a very good team so the silver lining for Thompson is that he'll be on the field frequently as the Jags attempt to play catch up late in games.

This of course all changes should the Jags opt to bring in a free agent like Devonta Freeman or bring in a player via trade.

This is the second huge move in Jacksonville in as many days as they traded DE Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota for a 2021 second-rounder and a conditional 2022 fifth round, that could become a third-round pick if he makes the Pro Bowl and Minnesota wins the Super Bowl. Ngakoue agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Vikings.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Bill Enright
Bill Enright

Editor

Crazy he was valued as the 4th overall pick just 3 years ago and Jags couldn't get a 6th round pick for him according to Marrone

Jacob209
Jacob209

Only 6 bench spots and right now I have AJ Green, Ruggs, Marvin Jones, Preston Williams, Michel and Armstead

Scott Atkins
Scott Atkins

Editor

Question from twitter @jacobander209 : Already have Armstead. Would you drop Michel for Thompson in a PPR league ? --- Great question and its worthy of a thought, but Michel in a post Brady world still represents higher upside. The question I'd be posing is does Chris Thompson represent more value than Armstead in a PPR league and for me, that answer is yes. Anybody else you could drop to lock up that backfield?

Football

