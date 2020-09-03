Michael Fabiano is Dodging These 5 Fantasy Football Busts

Quick Draft Hot Links

Fantasy football drafts are in full swing! Now more than ever, folks are looking to avoid this year's busts like Baker Mayfield, David Montgomery, and Odell Beckham Jr. were a year ago. That’s where we at SI Fantasy come in! We’ve already released our top busts in our Preseason Pro series, where I told fantasy folks not to lean on a certain tight end in Tampa Bay.

However, there’s more than just one bust on my list! In fact, five others fit the description of a player who won’t be worth their price tag based on our ADP data. Here are the players who you might want to avoid in your 2020 fantasy football drafts.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Man, it’s strange to be writing this about a man who has long been the elite quarterback in fantasy football. Unfortunately, this is where we are with Rodgers. While he finished ninth in fantasy points among quarterbacks a season ago, he scored 20-plus points just three times and scored fewer than 16 in 10 starts. That’s not good, folks. The Packers didn’t do him any favors in the offseason either, failing to draft a wide receiver and losing Devin Funchess to the COVID-19 opt-out. If Green Bay also relies more on the run (it added A.J. Dillon in the NFL draft), Rodgers will be hard-pressed to be worth his Round 10 ADP.

RB Le’Veon Bell, Jets

Bell wasn’t terrible in his first season with the Jets, but his RB16 finish wasn’t what fantasy fans were expecting from the once-elite back. Believe what you want when it comes to training camp hype, but some reports have suggested that Frank Gore, who is entering his age-37 season, has been the best back at Jets camp. Plus, coach Adam Gase loves Gore and has never seemed to be on the same page as the rest of management in adding Bell a season ago. I still expect Bell to lead the backfield in touches, but I’m also expecting further regression from a player whose best days are clearly behind him. If you do draft Bell, it shouldn’t be more than a flex.

WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins

Parker went off in the stat sheets over the last nine games of 2019, averaging an unreal 18.9 fantasy points per game. That was good for fourth-best among wide receivers during that time. But let’s not forget, he ranked as the WR47 and averaged 10.9 fantasy points over his first seven games. Parker also scored the same number of touchdowns (9) last season as he had in his previous four years combined! The Dolphins will also likely be starting a rookie under center, Tua Tagovailoa, during the season. That too will bring some uncertainty to Parker's value. I’d avoid him as more than a No. 3 wideout.

WR A.J. Green, Bengals

I would never say never about drafting anyone, but I have my reservations about Green. Initially, I thought he could be a comeback candidate until reports came out of Bengals camp that he was dealing with a hamstring issue (which has still kept him out of practice). That was a red flag for a player who missed last season and has just played nine games since 2018. Green is also entering his age-32 season. Since 2010, just 8-of-44 wideouts (19 percent) have scored more than 175 points. Last season, 175 PPR points would have been good for WR36. That’s not good. At best, I’d take Green as a risk-reward No. 3 wideout.

TE Austin Hooper, Browns

Hooper was the best tight end in fantasy football for a time last season, and he finished an impressive sixth in points at the position and third based on points per game. Of course, that was in Atlanta. Now with the Browns, Hooper will be hard-pressed to duplicate such totals. Cleveland has many mouths to feed in the passing attack, with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jarvis Landry in the mix. As a result, Hooper would be lucky to reach the 97 targets he had last season. What’s more, new coach Kevin Stefanski led the Vikings offense that finished with the third-fewest pass attempts in 2019. Hooper should be seen as a TE2, at best.

