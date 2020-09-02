Michael Fabiano Digs For Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers

Fantasy football drafts are in full swing, so folks are looking for the next Gardner Minshew, Chase Edmonds, or Darius Slayton now more than ever. That’s where we at SI Fantasy come in! We’ve already released our top sleepers in our Preseason Pro series, and now I'm going a step further with deep sleepers to target in the late rounds.

Here are five players who fit the description of a player on the radar but not being considered until the late, double-digit rounds of most drafts. Once you hit that point, the following folks are the ones who are worth taking a chance on and could be late gems.

RB Damien Harris, Patriots

Targeting any Patriots running backs outside James White could be an exercise in fantasy futility, but Harris has been getting a ton of camp hype and far more than either Sony Michel or Lamar Miller. A third-rounder in the 2019 draft, Harris had just four carries as a rookie but could be pushed into a far more prominent role as an NFL sophomore, as neither Michel nor Miller can be considered "locks" to see 14-16 games of action. Heck, Miller might not even make the final roster. Harris has moved up rank lists, but he’s still the RB42 and coming off the board at 105.4 based on the most recent ADP data from the Fantasy Football World Championships.

RB Devine Ozigbo, Jaguars

The release of Leonard Fournette opens the door for one of the remaining Jaguars' backs to take the top spot on the depth chart. While most see Ryquell Armstead as the next back in line, he’s missed time due to COVID-19 and could be pushed behind Ozigbo when the regular season starts. While he did appear in 10 games a season ago, nine of them were for special-teams duties. Ozigbo did have success in the Big Ten during his time at Nebraska, rushing for 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging an impressive seven yards per rush attempt. While the depth chart order remains to be seen, Ozigbo is well worth a late-round flier in drafts.



WR Preston Williams, Dolphins

Williams, an undrafted player out of Colorado State, averaged more than 11 fantasy points and led the Dolphins in targets, catches, and receiving yards in the first eight games of his rookie campaign. What’s more, he was on pace for nearly 900 yards before going down with an injured ACL.

Williams has been getting great reviews in training camp, though, and appears to be playing without any restrictions. The Dolphins have a ton of available targets after Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out due to COVID-19, so Williams is in a great spot to make waves behind DeVante Parker this season. He can be drafted in the double-digit rounds.



WR Steven Sims, Jr., Washington

Sims had a hot finish to his rookie campaign, scoring four combined touchdowns in his final three games, including a two-score stat line against the Giants in fantasy championship week. Sims, who worked with wideout guru David Robinson in the offseason, is in a great position to play a prominent role in a Washington passing game that lacks playmakers outside Terry McLaurin. He’s far better an option out of the slot, but Sims could also see some work at the "Z" receiver spot this season. At WR66, based on FFWC data, Sims is basically free in drafts.



TE Chris Herndon, Jets

Herndon is coming off a lost year in 2019, as he missed time due to a suspension and injuries. Let's not forget what he did during his rookie year: Herndon posted over 500 yards through the air and four touchdowns, and he also developed a great rapport with his quarterback, Sam Darnold. Also, keep in mind that Darnold likes to throw to his tight ends. Ryan Griffin came out of nowhere to become fantasy relevant a season ago, so we can safely assume Herndon will be targeted a bunch. The Jets don’t have a depth of playmaking receivers so that Herndon could be unleashed on the league in 2020. With an FFWC ADP of 157.4, the veteran is a huge value in drafts.



Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!

