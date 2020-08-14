Practice makes perfect! Use our Mock Draft Simulator tool and if you like your team, submit it to the free-to-play Mock Draft World Championships for your shot at a ton of awesome prizes.

I am proud to present my latest edition in my One Man Mock Draft series. As you start to prepare for your Fantasy Football drafts with our 2020 SI Fantasy Draft Kit, I'm here to tell you it's time to get serious if you plan on winning the title this year.

I've even make several adjustments as well over the last few weeks, moving L.A. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler just out of my first round. I even wrestled with the idea of putting Eagles RB Miles Sanders in my top 12 but he just missed out as well.

So which new running back has stormed his way into my first round? Let's take a look.

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Last year during fantasy draft season, there was a lot of discussion on who should be the top pick in fantasy football drafts. This year, there should be no debate. McCaffrey is the clear consensus top pick in fantasy football. Matt Rhule and Joe Brady will put in a new offense in Carolina, and Teddy Bridgwater will make getting the football to McCaffrey a priority.



2. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

For the most part, Elliott had a down year last season, but a down year for Elliott included over 1700 yards from scrimmage, 14 touchdowns, over 300 carries and over 50 receptions. I think anyone would sign up for that kind of down year. Naysayers will point to new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as a coach who forgets to run the ball at times. McCarthy, however, has never had a running back like Elliott.



3 RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley's 2nd season in the NFL had its ups-and-downs. He missed three games with an ankle injury and was still able to run for over 1,000 yards in 13 games. Barkley scored 15 touchdowns in his rookie season but only scored eight times in 2019. This season, the Giants will implement new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's offense. Garrett's offense is a hybrid of Norv Turner's offense which was run for many years in Carolina with Christian McCaffrey. For Barkley, that will likely mean more power runs and pass catches, so as long as he can stay healthy and get his touchdown numbers up, he will be fine.



4. RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Cook was a dominant fantasy asset last season. He ran for over 1,100 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, he also caught 53 balls for over 500 yards. Cook returns to the same offense that featured him last season. Alexander Mattison may see some more carries, but Cook is as solid a first-round pick of any of the top running backs.



5. WR Micheal Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Thomas was a bad man last season and clearly has taken over as the top wide receiver in fantasy football. When Drew Brees went down early in the season, Thomas investors were worried about a drop-off in production, That drop-off never came as Thomas caught at least 10 passes in 12 games, similar to Antonio Brown levels of production. Thomas had an NFL record 185 receptions last year to go along with over 1,700 receiving yards. I like to draft running backs at the top of the draft, but Thomas could go as high as the 2nd overall pick this year and I would not have any problem with that.

6. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara has had exactly 81 receptions each season that he has been in the NFL, and I'm not sure how that's possible. In 2019 Kamara posted 1,330 yards from scrimmage which was a career-low, The big issue Kamara had last season was the low touchdown totals; scoring just six times. I am betting on Kamara getting back to over double-digit touchdowns again in 2020. Latavius Murray is his backfield mate this season, and while he could steal some touchdowns he's not a threat to steal much else.

7. RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

I think Nick Chubb is getting ready to have a break out fantasy season. I know Kareem Hunt will still be around, but I consider Chubb to be a much better back. Last season the Browns had a poor offensive scheme and a bad offensive line. This year under the guidance of new head coach Kevin Stefanski, Chubb should blossom into one of the best backs in the league. He's is not a big-time pass catcher, but he is a big-time runner who put up close to 1,500 rushing yards last season.

8. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien made the mistake of trading DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins is a generational talent who can exceed at his position even if he has poor quarterback play. That's not to say that Kyler Murray is a bad quarterback, but he is no DeShaun Watson. Murray is savvy enough to know to get the ball into the hands of Nuke. Hopkins has had over 100 receptions in each of his last two seasons, and he will have more competition for targets this season.

9. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Every couple of years a rookie running back with great potential finds himself in the first round of fantasy football drafts. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a history of producing top fantasy running backs and has even compared Edwards-Helaire to Brian Westbrook. In recent years, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott have shined as rookie running backs who were drafted in the first round.

10. WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Adams has one of the best jobs in football... catching passes from the great Aaron Rodgers. In just 12 games played last season, Adams caught 87 balls for just under 1,000 yards. If he gets to play to a full healthy season, Adams should go back to his 2018 numbers, making him one of the top three receivers in fantasy football.



11. WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Hill played in only 12 games last season so there was obviously a dip in his numbers. There may be plenty of wideouts who get more targets and receptions than Hill, but Hill's big playability is very tempting to me. Hill has scored 32 touchdowns in his career, so it would be nice to see him get back to double-digit touchdown numbers.

12. RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon makes my list as the final pick of the first round. He's coming off back to back 1,100 yard rushing seasons and can really help your fantasy team especially if top overall draft pick Joe Burrow lives up to the hype. Bengals Insider James Rapien provides this perspective.

"It's silly to put him in the same conversation and Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb from a pass-catching perspective. Mixon is an above-average receiver out of the backfield."

The Bengals haven't utilized him enough in the passing game, but that should change with Joe Burrow at quarterback". Burrow could make Mixon a true fantasy stud.

