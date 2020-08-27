Fantasy Football: Michael Fabiano's One-Man Mock Draft

It’s fantasy football draft season! Be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy+ for access to all of our premium content, rankings, cheatsheets, tools & more. That means you should be studying up on all the big news and updates from around training camp during this strange COVID-19 world that we all find ourselves in. You should also be doing mock drafts--a lot of them! You can do one right now in under five minutes at MockDraftNow.com! If you like the team you’ve built, you can even enter it into the Mock Draft World Championships!

Just because I do this fantasy football thing for a living, it doesn’t mean I don't do mocks myself--heck, I do them all the time. That includes the mock draft you’ll see below, which was created to help you decide the draft strategies you might want to employ when it's time to hold your actual league draft. The mock is based on a PPR scoring system and consists of 10 teams.

First three picks breakdown

Team 1 : RB-WR-QB

: RB-WR-QB Team 2 : RB-WR-TE

: RB-WR-TE Team 3 : RB-WR-WR

: RB-WR-WR Team 4 : RB-RB-QB

: RB-RB-QB Teams 5/6/9/10 : RB-RB-WR

: RB-RB-WR Team 7 : WR-WR-TE

: WR-WR-TE Team 8: RB-WR-RB.

Just like your draft, there are going to be many different approaches.

By creating separate teams with these differing strategies at the top of the draft, you'll be able to see which squads you feel were the strongest or weakest (in your opinion), and which strategies you might want to use or avoid when it comes time to draft.

So without further ado, let's mock!

Round 1

1.1) Team 1 – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers: CMC is coming off one of the best fantasy seasons of all-time among running backs. He’s as great a receiver as he is a runner, and the volume will continue to be huge as the Panthers offensive centerpiece.

1.2) Team 2 – Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants: Barkley dealt with a bum ankle for part of the last season, but he finished strong and helped owners win a title. With a better line in front of him, Barkley could push McCaffrey for the top running back spot in 2020.

1.3) Team 3 – Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys: Zeke has averaged at least 19.5 fantasy points in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. He’s still in the prime of his career and will remain a focal point in what should remain a very explosive Dallas offense.

1.4) Team 4 – Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings: Cook comes with some risk (he’s had his injury woes, and he's seeking a new contract), but the talent can't be questioned. Only CMC averaged more fantasy points per game among running backs last season.

1.5) Team 5 – Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: While it’s true that Kamara is coming off a down year, he was dealing with a bum knee and still finished as the RB9. And here’s a crazy stat: Kamara has caught exactly 81 passes in each of his first three seasons.

1.6) Team 6 – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs: This might be too high to take a rookie for some fantasy fans, but scared money doesn't make money. Edwards-Helaire is a perfect fit for an offense under Andy Reid, where many running backs have shined.

1.7) Team 7 – Michael Thomas, WR, Saints: Can Thomas duplicate his bananas 2019 totals? Probably not, but he’s still a virtual lock for over 100 catches, better than 1,300 yards and nine or more touchdowns. He’s fantasy's consensus top wide receiver.

1.8) Team 8 – Derrick Henry, RB, Titans: Henry is coming off the best fantasy year of his career, winning the rushing title while scoring 18 total touchdowns. Regression on some level is imminent, but volume is king, and Henry will continue to eat in 2020.

1.9) Team 9 – Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals: Mixon was super productive in the second half of last season, and the Bengals offense has gotten better with the addition of rookie Joe Burrow. Another campaign with well over 300 touches is a virtual guarantee.

1.10) Team 10 – Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: Assuming Sanders' lower-body injury isn’t serious, I’d expect him to lead the Eagles backfield in every significant category this season. He’s a talented, versatile back who’ll get his chance to fly eagle, fly.

Round 2

2.11) Team 10 – Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers: Ekeler should see a slight rise in his touch totals with Melvin Gordon in Denver. His versatile skill set makes him one heck of a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Shaun Steichen's system. Watch out.

2.12) Team 9 – Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals: We love the Drake! At least for now. He was a beast during his time with the Cardinals last season and is a great fit for this high-powered offense. In a best-case scenario, Drake will be a top-10 running back.

2.13) Team 8 – Davante Adams, WR, Packers: Adams missed time last season due to injuries, but he still ranked sixth among wideouts in points-per-game-average (17.7). He is going to eat in the Packers' passing attack. Expect 150-plus targets.

2.14) Team 7 – Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: Jones had a strong finish to last season and ranked as the WR3 in total points and points per game. He’s a virtual lock to see 150-plus targets and remains one of fantasy football’s top wide receivers in 2020.

2.15) Team 6 – Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders: Jacobs has the makings of a potential top-10 fantasy back this season, as long as the Raiders are good on their word to get him more involved as a pass-catcher. If that happens, the payout will be tremendous.

2.16) Team 5 – Aaron Jones, RB, Packers: Touchdown regression is a virtual lock for Jones, but that’s already baked into his draft price. As an RB2, even with A.J. Dillon now on the roster, Jones could end up being a solid piece to your championship puzzle.

2.17) Team 4 – Nick Chubb, RB, Browns: I love what Chubb brings to the table as a runner, but he was far less explosive in the stat sheets in his eight games with Kareem Hunt a season ago. I’m comfortable taking him as a No. 2 back in the second round.

2.18) Team 3 – Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers: Godwin made good on heightened expectations last season, ranking second among wideouts in fantasy points per game. Now, he has the G.O.A.T. throwing him the football. It'll be a lot of fun to watch!

2.19) Team 2 – DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals: Hopkins has had 150 or more targets in five straight seasons in Houston, and he should see a similar total with the Cardinals. Whether or not he remains elite with his new team remains to be seen.

2.20) Team 1 – Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs: Hill is coming off a down season in the stat sheets, but he still ranked 12th in points-per-game average among wideouts. The Freak also has Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football, which is a massive advantage.

Round 3

3.21) Team 1 – Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: Jackson is coming off what would have been the best fantasy season ever for a quarterback had he not sat out Week 17. His rare combination of passing and running skills make him a huge asset in fantasy land.

3.22) Team 2 – Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: Kelce has been the top tight end in fantasy football four straight years, and he got paid like it in the offseason. There’s little doubt his statistical success will continue in the Chiefs elite offensive system this season.

3.23) Team 3 – Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions: Golladay finished ninth in fantasy points among wideouts a season ago, and he did it without Matthew Stafford for half the year. I like Kenny G to make sweet fantasy music with his quarterback back under center.

3.24) Team 4 – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs: Mahomes wasn’t able to duplicate his boffo 2018 totals a season ago, but he still averaged over 20 fantasy points a game and remains one of only two elite quarterbacks in the world of fantasy football.

3.25) Team 5 – Allen Robinson, WR, Bears: Robinson is coming off a monster season in the stat sheets that saw him post 98 catches as the top option in the Bears' passing attack. He’ll remain in that role in 2020, regardless of who's under center for Chicago.

3.26) Team 6 – Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers: Evans had some massive games last season, but missed time caused him to finish outside the top 10 wideouts. Still, he did rank tied for fourth in points per game and will now catch passes from Tom Brady.

3.27) Team 7 – George Kittle, TE, 49ers: Kittle might have finished second in fantasy points among tight ends a season ago, but he tied Kelce in points-per-game-average (15.9). Don’t be a bit surprised if Kittle passes Kelce in the stat sheets this season.

3.28) Team 8 – Todd Gurley, RB, Falcons: Gurley had a down campaign in 2019, but he still finished as the RB14. He should be able to duplicate that in Atlanta, where the veteran back could also see more opportunities as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

3.29) Team 9 – Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams: Kupp was the WR54 a season ago, and only Golladay had more touchdown catches. He has WR1 skills as we’ve seen, but you can get Kupp as a high WR2 in some 10-team fantasy leagues.

3.30) Team 10 – A.J. Brown, WR, Titans: Brown went off in the second half of his rookie campaign, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games. He’s one of the top young wideouts in the league and worthy of a top-30 overall pick.

Round 4

4.31) Team 10 – D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers: Moore busted out a season ago, putting up career bests across the board. He’ll remain the top wideout in Carolina in 2020.

4.32) Team 9 – James Conner, RB, Steelers: Conner can be an elite fantasy runner, but he must avoid injuries to meet his statistical potential in the Steelers backfield.

4.33) Team 8 – JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers: Smith-Schuster endured a lost year in 2019, but he’ll have Ben Roethlisberger back under center in 2020. That’s big.

4.34) Team 7 – David Johnson, RB, Texans: Johnson could end up being a steal in fantasy drafts, but his durability issues in recent seasons have hurt his overall appeal.

4.35) Team 6 – Robert Woods, WR, Rams: Woods has one of the safest floors in the league among wideouts. He’s an attractive option here as a No. 2 fantasy receiver.

4.36) Team 5 – Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings: With Stefon Diggs no longer on the roster, Thielen should be an absolute target beast in the Vikings passing game this season.

4.37) Team 4 – Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons: Ridley could be on the verge of his best season as a pro. He’s now firmly on the WR2 radar and has a chance to shine in 2020.

4.38) Team 3 – Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos: Gordon’s stock has fallen, but he’s still able to post RB2 numbers even with Phillip Lindsay in the Denver backfield mix.

4.39) Team 2 – Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks: Carson is coming off an injured hip, but he should be good to go in Week 1 and remains the favorite for touches in Seattle.

4.40) Team 1 – Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars: Fournette won’t duplicate the 76 catches he had a season ago, but positive touchdown regression is a virtual lock.

Round 5

5.41) Team 1 – Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: Cooper has the tools to put up WR1 totals, but the addition of rookie CeeDee Lamb has pushed him into the WR2 range.

5.42) Team 2 – Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns: OBJ is coming off his worst season. Can he rebound? That remains to be seen, but he’s now a WR2 in 2020.

5.43) Team 3 – Le’Veon Bell, RB, Jets: Bell had a disappointing 2019, and he’s very unlikely to return to an elite level in New York. He’s a borderline RB2/RB3 in drafts.

5.44) Team 4 – Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers: Allen will be hard-pressed to post a 100-catch season as he did in 2019, but the targets should be there to produce as a No. 2.

5.45) Team 5 – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: Taylor will be splitting touches with Marlon Mack early, but the explosive rookie could take over the Colts backfield by year’s end.

5.46) Team 6 – Terry McLaurin, WR, Football Team: McLaurin is one of my favorite breakout candidates heading into the year. He’ll be a target machine in Washington.

5.47) Team 7 – Mark Ingram, RB, Ravens: Ingram scored 15 total touchdowns a year ago, but the addition of J.K. Dobbins makes him likely to experience regression.

5.48) Team 8 – Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: Andrews had ten touchdowns and became a top fantasy tight end last season. He’ll remain in that upper echelon at the position.

5.49) Team 9 – Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks: Lockett had his ups and downs a year ago, but he’s got a great rapport with Russell Wilson and remains on the WR2 radar.

5.50) Team 10 – Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos: Sutton might have lost a little luster after the NFL draft, but I can still see him having a huge season in the stat sheets.

Round 6

6.51) Team 10 – Cam Akers, RB, Rams

6.52) Team 9 – D.J. Chark, WR, Jaguars

6.53) Team 8 – Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

6.54) Team 7 – Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

6.55) Team 6 – Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

6.56) Team 5 – Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

6.57) Team 4 – Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles

6.58) Team 3 – Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

6.59) Team 2 – D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

6.60) Team 1 – D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

Round 7

7.61) Team 1 – Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers

7.62) Team 2 – Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

7.63) Team 3 – Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

7.64) Team 4 – A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

7.65) Team 5 – Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

7.66) Team 6 – T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts

7.67) Team 7 – DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

7.68) Team 8 – Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers

7.69) Team 9 – Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

7.70) Team 10 – Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

Round 8

8.71) Team 10 – Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers

8.72) Team 9 – Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

8.73) Team 8 – Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

8.74) Team 7 – Josh Allen, QB, Bills

8.75) Team 6 – David Montgomery, RB, Bears

8.76) Team 5 – Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

8.77) Team 4 – James White, RB, Patriots

8.78) Team 3 – Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots

8.79) Team 2 – Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

8.80) Team 1 – Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

Round 9

9.81) Team 1 – Evan Engram, TE, Giants

9.82) Team 2 – Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

9.83) Team 3 – Will Fuller, WR, Texans

9.84) Team 4 – Antonio Gibson, RB, Football Team

9.85) Team 5 – Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

9.86) Team 6 – Rob Gronkowski, TE, Buccaneers

9.87) Team 7 – Jordan Howard, RB, Dolphins

9.88) Team 8 – Marvin Jones, WR, Lions

9.89) Team 9 – Matt Breida, RB, Dolphins

9.90) Team 10 – Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets

Round 10

10.91) Team 10 – Latavius Murray, RB, Saints

10.92) Team 9 – Drew Brees, QB, Saints

10.93) Team 8 – J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

10.94) Team 7 – Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Saints

10.95) Team 6 – Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

10.96) Team 5 – Hayden Hurst, TE, Falcons

10.97) Team 4 – Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

10.98) Team 3 – Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

10.99) Team 2 – Phillip Lindsay, RB, Broncos

10.100) Team 1 – Boston Scott, RB, Eagles

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!