2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Construct This Year's Winning Team!

As many of you know, my favorite mock drafting tool is MockDraftNow.com, as no site gives you a faster mock drafting experience with the same ADPs that high-stakes players use in their drafts. Even better is the fact that if you enter the team that scores the most points in the contest, you will win The Ultimate Fantasy Football Experience. I am a man on a mission this year, as I am trying to win first place in the competition after just missing out for the past two seasons.

I might be crazy for giving away my secret sauce, but I just drafted a team recently that I think has a good chance to compete for the title.

Here is the link to my most recent draft:

My Team

QB: Matthew Stafford, Daniel Jones

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins, Zack Moss, Damien Harris

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Boyd, Jerry Jeudy

TE: Mike Gesicki, Blake Jarwin

K: Justin Tucker

DEF: Colts

Why am I so excited about this team? Its upside potential!

All too often, fantasy football managers play conservatively. They look at last year’s statistics to base this year’s selections. Playing fantasy football this way is safe and may lead you to the playoffs in your league, but it seldom leads you to a fantasy championship. Winning a fantasy championship not only takes a knowledge of the player pool, but it also takes a fantasy football manager who is not afraid to take risks. The higher the risk, the higher the reward.

Let's break down my latest mock team (see draft board at bottom of article):

At QB, I love the combination of Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones. Stafford was exceptional before his injury last season. With D’Andre Swift already banged up and Kerryon Johnson a continued injury risk, I think Stafford will throw the ball more than people think. More importantly, Stafford is a great pick for my team since I have Kenny Golladay. Every time Stafford connects with Golladay for a TD, I will receive at least ten points. This could be a distinct advantage for me during the season.

As for Jones, I love the fact that the Giants have plenty of weapons on offense and have one of the worst defenses in the league. This should mean that Jones will have a ton of second-half garbage time production, leading to plenty of fantasy points.

It was a no brainer for me to take RB Christian McCaffrey with the No. 1 overall pick. As excited as I am to have drafted McCaffrey, I love the upside that I have with my other running backs. Rams RB Cam Akers looks like he will have a chance to win the job in training camp. Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins will see more touches as the season goes on and is a Mark Ingram injury away from being a Pro Bowl-caliber rookie. Bills RB Zack Moss has a chance for double-digit TDs if the Bills offense improves as expected. Patriots RB Damien Harris only needs an opportunity to become an impact player. I may lack certainty with my RB2 position, but I have four players who are more than capable of filling this spot.

I am particularly excited by my wide receiving corps. I was shocked that DeAndre Hopkins was there for me with the 24th overall pick, and I followed that up by taking Lions WR Kenny Golladay with the first pick of the third round. As my WR3 D.K. Metcalf is that upside receiver who I crave, in that I expect him to build on last year’s numbers and become a potential breakout star in 2020. As for my bench, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd is the perfect BYE week replacement, and Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy might be a bit inconsistent, but in this Best Ball style of play, if he has four or five big weeks, it might help me separate from the rest of my competition.

Admittedly, I am somewhat weak at tight end. Both Gesicki and Jarwin are solid players, but neither is spectacular, and both could finish outside the top ten at the position. However, in any draft, a fantasy football manager will always struggle to build the perfect team as there will be weak positions somewhere in each lineup. Your job is to mitigate those damages and put them in a place that hurts you less than others. Not having a good TE2 will hurt me a lot less than not having a good enough WR3.



I rounded my team out with Justin Tucker, arguably the best kicker in all of football, and the Colts defense, which greatly improved this past offseason.



I am willing to go to battle with this team and see how I fare. I encourage you to check out MockDraftNow.com right now and enter a few teams before the deadline. It's free to enter, only mere minutes to play, and if you come up with the perfect team, you could end up being my rich friend.

