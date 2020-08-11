FFWC Online Championship Draft Review: Julian Edelman Falls to Provide Incredible ADP Value

Hello FullTime Fantasy subscribers! Welcome to SI Fantasy, our new home. Thanks for your patience while we transition all your favorite tools & content onto the new site!

With high-stakes fantasy drafts already in full swing, let's start to get a sense of where some of the best fantasy players in the world are going with their top picks in 2020.

The draft recapped here was a 12-team PPR league from the Fantasy Football World Championships. This draft occurred on Sunday, August 9.

Team 1

Best Pick: WR Julian Edelman NE 7.1

Even without Tom Brady under center, the veteran wideout is in line to lead the Patriots in targets, receptions, and yards. Solid value to grab a WR2 with immense upside, due to guaranteed volume, in the seventh round.

Worst Pick: WR Antonio Brown FA 16.12

I know it was in round 16, but I still can not get behind a player who even if signed will serve an eight-game suspension, taking up a valuable roster spot during COVID-19 uncertainty.

Analysis: This roster is strong with RB Christian McCaffrey at the top, but he will need David Johnson to prove the doubters wrong. Wide receiver depth is easily one of the best in the league, but I am not a fan of carrying three quarterbacks, even with coronavirus uncertainty.

Team 2

Best Pick: QB Aaron Rodgers KC 14.11

Wow, how the mighty have fallen. This is amazing value for a quarterback, who can well exceed 14th round value.

Worst Pick: WR Will Fuller HOU 7.2

I know D-Hop is now in Arizona, and Fuller is in line to become the WR1A, but I just can not get behind believing Fuller can stay healthy for a full season. Would have preferred Ronald Jones, James White, or Antonio Gibson, who all went off the board a few picks later to help solidify the running back depth behind Barkley and Jacobs.

Analysis: This team crushed the opening rounds of the draft with selections of running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs followed up by TE George Kittle in the third round. Love the selections of D.J. Chark in Round 5 and Rodgers in Round 14. I am concerned, due to COVID-19, if either Barkley or Jacobs goes down who this team can produce as a starting RB2.

Team 3

Best Pick: RB Nick Chubb CLE 2.10

Thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson going off the board within the first 20 picks, this team saw a running back who could lead the NFL in rushing yards, fall to the insane value of RB13. Easily one of the best values in this draft. Solid work.

Worst Pick: WR Brandin Cooks HOU 7.3

My model has red flags galore for Cooks in 2020. I would have preferred Diontae Johnson, Darius Slayton, who both went off the board several picks later.

Analysis: I love the start of this team with Elliott, Chubb, and Robinson. Gallup in Round 6 could be a steal on this Cowboys offense, especially if the lack of a true offseason limits Lamb's role in his rookie campaign. Solid additions of Drew Brees and Cam Newton in Round 14 and 17, respectively.

Team 4

Best Pick: WR Michael Thomas NO 1.4

I cannot stress enough how much I believe Thomas should go in the top-5 in every draft. He is head and shoulders above the rest of the field in PPR formats and will surpass 150 targets.

Worst Pick: WR Steven Sims WSH 11.4

I understand that Sims could be in line for a larger role in the Washington offense, but this was a tremendous reach for a player who would have been on the board much later. I would have preferred players such as Hunter Renfrow, Preston Williams, or Allen Lazard, who have a higher upside.

Analysis: The first five rounds of this team's draft were as solid as they come for roster construction. Elite WR (Thomas), elite TE (Kelce), four players targeted to explode on the fantasy scene in AJ Brown, D'Andre Swift, Raheem Mostert, and Ronald Jones. They snagged two of my favorite quarterback targets in Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford in Rounds 10 and 13. Solid draft.

Team 5

Best Pick: QB Patrick Mahomes KC 2.8

No doubt, he reached midway through the second round, but when you're getting the best quarterback in the NFL, it easily lands as the best pick of any roster. Mahomes is in line for another MVP season.

Worst Pick: RB David Montgomery CHI 5.5

I would have preferred adding more WR depth here as opposed to Montgomery with Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, Tyler Boyd, and TY Hilton still on the board. A massive drop-off in WR depth after Parker and needs Jeudy to emerge as a reliable starting option right out of the gates.

Analysis: Employing the "Triple-H" strategy (Higbee, Henry, and Herndon) in starting three tight ends (at both flex spots) is a boom-or-bust philosophy.

Team 6

Best Pick: QB Tom Brady TB 14.7

If Brady can stay healthy at age 43, he could put up monster production with Evans and Godwin in Arians' aerial offense. Sign me up for the 14th round value.

Worst Pick: RB Jordan Howard PHI 7.6

I cannot support drafting Howard ahead of Matt Breida in any draft this summer. Also, I could have supported grabbing James White or Antonio Gibson as well, who went off the board a few picks later.

Analysis: Dalvin Cook, Chris Godwin, and Fournette in Round 4 are solid foundation pieces for any 2020 roster construction. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Mike Gesicki, and Parris Campbell are the kind of sleeper picks that could carry all fantasy owners this season.

Team 7

Best Pick: QB Dak Prescott DAL 7.7

It's always sharp when you are the owner who starts the run, and Team 7 did just that in Round 7 when he grabbed Prescott in a move that saw three top signal-callers come off the board immediately after (Murray, Wilson, and Watson). Dak and Co. are set up to be the best offense in the NFC in 2020.

Worst Pick: RB Damien Williams KC 20.6

He opted out of the season, so why would you waste a valuable roster spot knowing that he is not playing in 2020? The first team to hit the waiver wire.

Analysis: This is easily one of the strongest teams in starting wideouts in Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, and Cooper Kupp. Sprinkle in an elite fantasy RB1 in Aaron Jones and the foundation is built. Love the connection potential between Prescott & Cooper. It doesn't hurt grabbing the best D/ST in San Francisco and having Carson Wentz as your QB2.

Team 8

Best Pick: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 1.8

Welcome to the first round rookie! This is where I have CEH slotted and never ahead of Michael Thomas. In this offense, the ceiling is unlimited with Patrick Mahomes calling the signals.

Worst Pick: RB Cam Akers LAR 5.8

I am concerned about the Rams offensive line consistently opening up holes for Akers to become a reliable starting option weekly. I can not support Akers when Tyler Lockett, Tyler Boyd, Stefon Diggs, and TY Hilton were still on the board. I would have loved to grab one of those top dependable wideout options at this point in the draft.

Analysis: Adding the upside of CEH to the connection duo of D-Hop and Kyler Murray makes me love the upside of this team. Sprinkle in Darius Slayton, Henry Ruggs, and Allen Lazard and consider me intrigued by this team's potential.

Team 9

Best Pick: WR Tyler Lockett SEA 5.9

Talk about finding value, wow! This team used the Zero-WR philosophy to perfection, going running back in the first four rounds and landing an elite WR1 in Round 5. Well done.

Worst Pick: WR Mecole Hardman KC 9.9

I get it. My model is high on the Chiefs offense, but there are simply too many mouths to feed, and Hardman is far down the pecking order. I love the value of Watkins three rounds later as opposed to this pick. I would much rather have gone Jalen Reagor, who went off the board two picks later, for a player with a higher ceiling thanks to more expected volume.

Analysis: Easily one of the best teams in the league. Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler at starting running back and Devin Singletary and Mark Ingram at both flex spots with the added connection value of Lockett and Wilson make this team one of the favorites on paper.

Team 10

Best Pick: RB Miles Sanders PHI 1.10

Sanders is easily one of my favorite players going off the board at the backend of the first round. With a healthy Wentz and no one currently on the roster to vulture carries, it could easily enable Sanders to finish as a top-five running back this season in PPR formats.

Worst Pick: WR Mike Williams LAC 9.10

I find it very difficult to trust many of the Chargers passing options in 2020 with Tyrod Taylor, the likely starter. It's more than fair to assume many games with less than 240 yards passing from the journeyman, so I find it hard to draft their WR2 when some better options were still on the board.

Analysis: This team nailed the opening five rounds tabbing Sanders, Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen, Courtland Sutton, and Mark Andrews. Add in Matt Breida & Larry Fitzgerald, and this team could easily be in the mix come December.

Team 11

Best Pick: WR Hunter Renfrow LVR 11.11

Renfrow could lead Las Vegas in many passing categories with either Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota piloting Jon Gruden’s passing attack. Grabbing a player who could potentially offer WR3 value in the 11th Round is solid drafting.

Worst Pick: RB Marlon Mack IND 7.11

Jonathan Taylor is my pick to emerge as the back to own in Indianapolis in 2020. I would have preferred selecting Breida, Gibson, or Vaughn in this spot.

Analysis: Any team that lands Lamar Jackson is starting strong (even if he did reach at 2.2). In all honesty, this owner knew there was likely no way he would make it back to him at 3.11. Love the strength of DK Metcalf, Tyler Boyd, and TY Hilton as starting wideouts. Adding depth at several positions in James White, Jalen Reagor, Renfrow, and Blake Jarwin give this team upside.

Team 12

Best Pick: WR Calvin Ridley ATL 4.1

I will keep saying it. Calvin Ridley will outperform Julio Jones in Atlanta in 2020. Book it.

Worst Pick: WR James Washington PIT 12.1

My model is immensely bullish on Diontae Johnson with Ben Roethlisberger back under center in Pittsburgh, but then adding Washington five rounds later? Nope, can not support it. Would have much rather seen this team grab Miami WR Preston Williams, who went later in the round or Parris Campbell or Allen Lazard who went in the next round.

Analysis: Love the start of RB Kenyan Drake and WR Davante Adams from the No. 12 hole, but this team will need Todd Gurley to prove he still can perform at an elite level to be worthy of being selected at 3.12. Ridley, Diggs, and Johnson will help solidify this team all season. Grabbing Antonio Gibson in Round 8 and Josh Allen in Round 9 was extremely valuable.

