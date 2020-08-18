SI.com
Scott Atkins Color-Coded Tiered Rankings With Commentary

Scott Atkins

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS

PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on your device and browser. Due to the dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

I'll be adding more commentary all week but wanted you to have them for all your drafts that may be coming up.

