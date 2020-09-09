Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final lineup decisions, be sure to check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 1 Start 'Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Greg Zuerlein at Rams

What’s better than a Week 1 revenge game for a kicker! Zuerlein and his big leg go back to Los Angeles to face his former team, the Rams, in a game with an over/under of 52. The lone game with a bigger total this week is the Texans-Chiefs (54.5). Get Greg the Leg in your starting lineup in what could be a high-scoring affair for the Cowboys.

Start ‘Em

Robbie Gould vs. Cardinals

One of the more reliable kickers in fantasy football, Gould should open the new season on a high note when the Cardinals come to town. Arizona gave up a ton of points to enemy kickers a season ago, allowing 8.5 per game to the position. The DK Sportsbook has the over/under here at 47.5, so points should be scored in this game.

Stephen Gostkowski at Broncos

Remember Gostkowski? He was once the “elite” kicker in the world of fantasy football. Reports suggest he’s feeling good in his return from a hip operation, and a matchup in the thin air at Mile High makes him a worthwhile streamer. Last season, the Broncos surrendered an average of more than nine fantasy points per game to visiting kickers.

More Starts

Jake Elliott at Football Team

Jason Myers at Falcons

Sleepers

Rodrigo Blankenship at Jaguars

Mike Badgley at Bengals

Week 1 Sit 'Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Zane Gonzalez at 49ers

Gonzalez was one of the top kickers in fantasy land a season ago, but a road matchup against the Niners in Week 1 makes him tough to trust. San Francisco allowed an average of just 5.3 fantasy points per game to kickers in 2019, and Gonzalez put up a combined 13 points in two games against them. I’d look for an alternative off the wire.

Sit ‘Em

Matt Prater vs. Bears

Prater was a solid option for fantasy fans a season ago, ranking tied for sixth in points among kickers. Still, I’d beware this week’s matchup at home against the Bears. Their defense allowed the sixth-fewest points to kickers last season, and Prater has averaged just 6.7 fantasy points per in his last three home games against this NFC North opponent.

Austin Seibert at Ravens

Seibert was a disappointment in fantasy leagues last season, and that won't change to start the 2020 campaign based on a tough roadie against the Ravens. Their defense was tough on kickers at home last season, allowing an average of just 5.4 points a game. Seibert scored a combined 11 fantasy points in two games vs. the Ravens in 2019.

More Sits

Ka’imi Fairbairn at Chiefs (TNF)

Brandon McManus vs. Titans

Busts

Graham Gano at Bills

Dustin Hopkins vs. Eagles

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!

Dominate Your Fantasy Football Leagues in 2020

The NFL season kicks-off this Thursday night with the Chiefs and Texans in action for the first game of the 2020 season. Our Senior Analyst Michael Fabiano and our entire staff are ready to help you win. Our community gets access to Sports Illustrated's Award-Winning Weekly Rankings and Projections. Each week they are completely customizable to your scoring system and league settings, and are consistently one of the most accurate in the industry. In fact, our rankings are so accurate, we were just recognized as a top 5 rankings provider out of 150 fantasy industry experts and analysts over the last three seasons! Rankings you can trust.

Join Us: Fantasy lineups encounter player injuries and shake-ups every week, and many believe this year we're in for the most wild Sunday mornings ever. Not only will you get access to our industry award-winning fantasy rankings, we designed the all new SI Fantasy Plus membership around personal access to some of the top ranked fantasy players in the world. Join the club. Become a Member today and ask your questions every Sunday and all season long in our Premium Football room.

Are you a DFS player or sports bettor? If so, SI Fantasy PRO has you covered for every sport. Whether it's NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, or the PGA Tour, our staff of gambling analysts and DFS professionals (and our NFL lineup optimizer) will help you beat the book and take home some major prizes in DFS tournaments. And EVERY SPORT is included. Become a member of SI Fantasy Plus today!