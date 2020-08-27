Fantasy Football: Superflex Draft Strategies

Over the years, fantasy football leagues have changed their scoring systems from touchdown-only to standard scoring to half-point & full-point PPR. Recently, the two formats that have gotten a lot of attention are best-ball formats and Superflex leagues. Many fantasy managers are familiar with best-ball leagues where they draft players, and the best players’ statistics count each week. However, Superflex leagues are slightly different as they allow you to start a quarterback in the flex position.

A question that many people will ask: "Is it smart to use a QB in my flex position in a Superflex league?" The answer is unequivocally, yes. Even the worst quarterbacks tend to put up better fantasy numbers than touchdown-dependent position players.

Try a Superflex league! One of the many formats available to play as part of the Fantasy Football World Championships

Here’s an example assuming your league uses .05 points per passing yard and 4 points per passing TD for QB scoring:

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins has a miserable day and throws for 170 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. That would give him 8.5 + 4 – 2 = 10.5 points. A RB or WR would have to have a TD or a 100-yard game to get similar points in a standard league. I could argue that a top RB/WR is usable in PPR, but most QBs won’t have that type of disastrous game most weeks.

A mediocre start from a quarterback is normally 200-240 passing yards and 1-2 passing TDs. Assuming those numbers are correct, the QB in the Superflex position would average somewhere between 15-20 points per week. If they have a huge game, it could easily be 25-35 points per week.

Hopefully, I have convinced you that starting a second quarterback is the way to go in Superflex leagues. Now let me give you some sound Superflex strategy!

Most fantasy football leagues use one starting quarterback. I have always preached waiting on selecting my quarterback until Round 7 or later. I am happy to build my running back and wide receiver depth first before taking my quarterback. In a Superflex league, the strategy is somewhat different. I call it the Magic 30 strategy.

Here’s how the Magic 30 strategy works: I want you to rank all the available starting quarterbacks from 1-32 on a list. The draft strategy is simple: try to draft two quarterbacks whose total ranking number is less than 30. For instance, if I have Matt Ryan as my QB8 and Jared Goff as my QB17, that is 8+17=25, which means I am under 30. Conversely, if I draft Patrick Mahomes (QB1) and Philip Rivers (QB27), my magic number is 28 (1+27).

What I don’t want to do in a Superflex league is ever have my number be under 10 or over 40. If I am under 10, then I took my two quarterbacks too early; if I am over 40, I took them too late.

Below is a list of some quarterbacks I think fit very nicely into my Superflex strategy if I try to find two QBs of similar value.

Matt Ryan

Matthew Stafford

Tom Brady

Daniel Jones

Ben Roethlisberger

Baker Mayfield

If I decide to take a top QB early, these are some of the QB I don’t mind taking:

Joe Burrow

Jimmy Garoppolo

Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater

Kirk Cousins

Gardner Minshew

I hope that this has given you a guide into Superflex drafting strategy. If you haven’t tried Superflex, give them a shot. They are really fun and high-scoring!

MORE FROM SI FANTASY