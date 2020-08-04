SI Fantasy
Which Surprise QB is Sneaking into the Top 12?

Shawn Childs

This is an article from the Advanced ADP Analysis. Click HERE to read the full piece.

The best high-stakes fantasy owners like to cheat the quarterback position. The quarterback inventory has plenty of depth with many backend QBs featuring WRs with high ranking value. If a wide receiver is well respected in drafts, it only makes sense that his quarterback should have a reasonable floor. This theory will lead to some unexpected late opportunities at the quarterback position each draft season.

There have been many seasons in the NFL when a quarterback offers an impact separator score. When this happens, they are worth an early draft pick for sure. It’s a fine line trading running back and wide receiver strength to land a stud quarterback. Even if you decide to pick a quarterback between round six and round ten, you could be losing out on a critical backup player with upside.

When I start looking at my best options at quarterback, I’m looking for his team to have three strong wide receivers, one elite pass-catching back, and a solid passing tight end. A quarterback with five options in the passing game will force a defense to defend the whole field, leading to impact yards and touchdowns.

The changing draft flow and depth at quarterback have led to many fantasy owners waiting on the position in the scoring system at the Fantasy Football World Championships over the past few seasons. Here’s a look at the Advanced ADPs for the top 12 QBs in 2020:

