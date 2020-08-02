SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy
Our Team Outlook series is the ultimate fantasy football premium deep-dive. Our expert Shawn Childs provides his analysis on every team, including the key fantasy players on offense, every defensive starter, offensive line, coaching staff, free agency moves, the latest rookies, plus the strength of schedule on both offense and defense.

Childs has been a high-stakes legend since 2004 where he had success in his first season (three titles and $25,000 in winnings). He has competed and won six-figures in all different formats – auctions, draft championships, main events, and high-dollar leagues. We dare you to find an expert who knows the NFL player pool better than Shawn Childs — it can’t be done!

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

  • Chicago Bears * 8/4
  • Detroit Lions * 8/5
  • Green Bay Packers * 8/6
  • Minnesota Vikings * 8/7

NFC South

  • Atlanta Falcons * 8/8
  • Carolina Panthers * 8/9
  • New Orleans Saints * 8/10
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers * 8/11

NFC West

