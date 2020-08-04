This is an article from our FFWC Target Points series. If you're a FullTime Fantasy subscriber, you can read this premium article here.

The tight end position is where a fantasy owner can gain a significant edge over his opponents, especially if he lands the tight end that produces impact stats in the championship rounds of the playoffs in the high-stakes market. Last year fantasy owners saw the top three options (Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Zach Ertz) on draft day perform well, but each player had a regression in their fantasy points output. At the same time, three tight ends (Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, and Austin Hooper) proved to be values while closing the gap between the haves and have-nots.

Top 12 TE Fantasy point totals (2016 – 2019)

In 2019, the top 12 tight ends averaged 70 catches for 815 yards and 5.5 touchdowns or 185.04 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Five tight ends scored over 200 fantasy points in PPR leagues. The top TE options in 2017 (173.18 fantasy points) had the lowest outcome over the last eight seasons.

Last year’s scoring at tight end fell in line with the rebound in play from 2018 (187.88 fantasy points) The top four TEs in 2018 averaged 264.45 fantasy points compared to 229.23 fantasy points in 2019.

The difference at the tight end position compared to the running back and wide receiver positions is the gap between the 1st and 12th ranked options. The gap tends to be extensive, leading to the top tight end owners having a 75 to 100 point edge over the 9th to 12th tight end teams in the league in many seasons. Last year Travis Kelce outscored the seventh-highest scoring TE by over 87.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues, and the 12th-ranked tight end by 118.3 fantasy points.

FFWC Point Totals TE1 Observations

