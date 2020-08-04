NFL Training Camp Fantasy News & Notes: Two QBs Placed in COVID-19 Protocol

Fantasy football news swirls around at a rapid pace prior to every NFL season. Add in a preseason that’s being adversely affected by a global pandemic and the volume increases substantially. Here is a breakdown of some recent NFL training camp news fantasy players should be aware of.

Odell Beckham Jr. has confidence in the Cleveland Browns COVID-19 protocols

Following a disappointing fantasy season, during his first year in Cleveland, Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to roll after he reported on time to the Browns training facility. Skeptical at first, Beckham recently expressed confidence in the safety and health protocols Cleveland has put in place. He also confirmed he won’t be opting out of the 2020 season. Jarvis Landry is recovering from hip surgery, and may not be ready for Week 1, so Beckham buying in is good news for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland offense. Beckham projects as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.

New England places RB Sony Michel and WR Mohamed Sanu on Active/PUP list

New England has placed RB Sony Michel on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and he may miss the start of the season while he recovers from foot surgery performed in May. After gaining 4.5 yards per carry during his rookie year - Michel produced just 3.7 yards per carry last season. No timetable has been set for his return yet and fantasy owners should monitor this situation. RB Damien Harris played in just two games during his rookie season but has a shot at being the Patriots’ starting running back if Michel misses any time. Michel has low-end RB2 potential if he is healthy.

Although he is no longer in a walking boot, following ankle surgery in March, New England has also placed Mohamed Sanu on the Active/PUP list. This appears to be a procedural move as Sanu is reportedly in great shape after hiring a full-time coach to live with him during the offseason. The Patriots gave up a second round 2020 draft pick to acquire Sanu from Atlanta. He had 26 catches, for 207 yards and one touchdown, during eight games with New England last season. Sanu should be viewed as a late-round flier in fantasy drafts that feature a PPR scoring system.

Jacksonville Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Already thin at quarterback, Jacksonville has placed starter Gardner Minshew on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Minshew took over when Nick Foles was injured during Week 1 last season. He was named the Jaguars 2020 starter when Foles was traded to the Chicago Bears during the offseason. After Minshew, the Jacksonville depth chart is uninspiring with Mike Glennon, Jake Luton and Joshua Dobbs listed as the backup quarterbacks. The draft stock of Jacksonville receivers, including D.J. Chark Jr. and Chris Conley, drops if Minshew isn’t the Jaguars’ starter.

Detroit Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 issues continue to mount in Detroit as QB Matthew Stafford joins WR Kenny Golladay and TE T.J. Hockenson on the Lions’ Reserve/COVID-19 list. Stafford was playing at a high level, during the first eight games last year, but missed the final half of the season due to a back injury. Detroit signed 10-year career backup Chase Daniel to a three-year $13.05 million deal in March and he would start if Stafford opts out. Fantasy players need to monitor this situation as the entire Detroit offense takes a hit if Daniel starts ahead of Stafford.

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is prepared to mentor Tua Tagovailoa

A changing of the guard at quarterback may happen sooner rather than later in Miami. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 2020 playing time is dependent on how far along first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa is with his recovery from a brutal hip injury. During a recent interview Fitzpatrick stated 'I don't know how much time it will be before Tua will be in the lineup. I know that I am the placeholder.' Fantasy owners need to select both players if they take a chance on either Miami quarterback. Neither player deserves much draft day consideration in most fantasy football formats.