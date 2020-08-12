Fantasy Football Training Camp Notes: Allen Lazard is "Overwhelming Favorite" to Start

Fantasy football news swirls around at a rapid pace before every NFL season. Add in a preseason that's being adversely affected by a global pandemic, and the volume increases substantially. Live fantasy drafts are available daily at the Fantasy Football World Championships.

Here is a breakdown of recent NFL training camp news you should be aware of with the 2020 season now four weeks away.

Packers WR Allen Lazard expected to start opposite Davante Adams

As reported by Bill Huber at Packer Central, Allen Lazard is the "overwhelming favorite to be the No. 2 receiver opposite Davante Adams." Lazard went from being cut during the 2019 preseason to being one of Aaron Rodgers most-trusted targets late in the season. After receiving zero targets during the first five weeks, Lazard posted a 35/477/3 line during the Packers last eleven regular season games. With Devin Funchess opting out, and Geronimo Allison now in Detroit, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the lone true threat to Lazard as the WR2 in Green Bay.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara confirms several injuries affected 2019 stats

Alvin Kamara racked up 352.5 FFWC points in 2017 and improved to 384.9 points during his second year with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. His total dropped to 270 points last year, and Kamara has confirmed that he "tore his knee" in Week 6. Back issues, plus a high-ankle sprain, also hampered him during the second half of the season. Kamara didn't need any offseason surgery and has stated that he is healthy and that his rehab process is complete. Fantasy players aren't concerned as Kamara is the fourth overall pick on many draft boards.

Patriots add RB Lamar Miller as insurance for injured Sony Michel

With RB Sony Michel still recovering from foot surgery, New England signed former Texans RB Lamar Miller to a one-year contract. This move leads to speculation that Michel may begin the season on the PUP list, which means he would miss the first six games. Miller hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL during the 2019 preseason. RB Brandon Bolden has opted out of the 2020 season, so Miller will compete for playing time with Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead. Apart from James White, it's best to avoid the New England running backs.

Washington coach not sure if RB Antonio Gibson is ready for full workload

Already with question marks, when Derrius Guice was on the roster, the Washington backfield situation is less clear now that Guice has been cut. Rookie RB Antonio Gibson is moving up fantasy draft boards. Still, RB coach Randy Jordan has said, "it will take some time for him to grasp all that he needs to do in order to fully contribute" Gibson didn't see much action (77 touches) during two seasons at Memphis as a receiver and running back. Peyton Barber, Adrian Peterson, J.D. McKissic, and Bryce Love are also in the mix in a crowded Washington backfield.

TE Jordan Reed signs one-year contract with San Francisco 49ers

Former Washington TE Jordan Reed has signed with San Francisco and will play a secondary role opposite 49ers top TE George Kittle. Reed, who missed all of the 2019 season, has been injury-prone his entire career and played in just 65 games over seven seasons with Washington. Reed reunites with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was part of the Washington staff who drafted him 85th during the 2013 NFL Draft. Given his concussion history, plus playing behind Kittle, Reed isn't worth your attention unless you feel it necessary to draft him as a handcuff.

