Week 1 Fantasy Prescription Notes: Cam Newton Comeback Tour

Josh Allen vs. Jets pass defense

Bills QB Josh Allen connected on 71.7% of his passes against the Jets. One of the reasons might be his improved accuracy, but I think the more likely reason is the Jets' awful pass rush. At times it looked as if Allen could sit in the pocket all day to look for his receivers. Fantasy football managers should look to pick on the Jets pass defense next week when setting their DraftKings lineups.

Cam Newton Comeback Tour

The Cam Newton Comeback Tour began on Sunday as Newton and the Patriots dismantled the Dolphins handily at home. Newton’s game hasn’t changed though he ran for 75 yards and two rushing TDs and passed when he had to. I worry about Julian Edelman's production this season, as I think it will take a major hit with Newton at QB.

OBJ vs. Baker

The Ravens destroyed the Browns on Sunday as Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews connected for two TDs. Rookie RB J.K. Dobbins looked like the real deal as he rushed for two TDs as well. As for the Browns, it is becoming clear that WR Odell Beckham Jr. is frustrated with Baker Mayfield inconsistency and, at times, looked like he wanted to be anywhere else than on the field. Don’t be surprised to see Beckham put on the trade block at some point soon if his attitude causes head coach Kevin Stefanski too many headaches.

Jags' tanking for Trevor?

You can’t claim that the Jaguars are tanking for Trevor (Lawrence) after defeating the Colts at home. QB Gardner Minshew III kept the team in the game, and rookie RB James Robinson showed a ton of potential in his debut. As for the Colts, the team fears RB Marlon Mack has a torn Achilles injury, which would cost him the season. Any fantasy football manager who drafted RB Jonathan Taylor in the third round might see him become the starter next week and is someone who will be very popular in DraftKings lineups in Week 2 and beyond.

Peyton Barber, of course!

How many of you had Washington's RB Peyton Barber in your fantasy lineups? Don’t laugh, but I think it’s clear that Barber is the WFT’s goal-line running back after his excellent job against the Eagles. Rookie RB Antonio Gibson had 11 touches, and the team tried to incorporate him into the offense, but he still needs improvement before he becomes a weekly fantasy starter.

How 'bout them Bears?

One of the more entertaining games of the day was the Bears/Lions matchup. The Lions let up a whopping 21 points in the fourth quarter but still had a chance to win in the game's final moments before RB D’Andre Swift dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone. The good news for the Lions is that QB Matthew Stafford looked healthy, and when stud WR Kenny Golladay returns to the lineup, they might be an interesting team to watch in both seasonal and DFS formats. Kudos to Bears QB Mitch Trubisky for leading the Bears to a comeback win. Trubisky has earned himself a couple more starts with his tenacity.

Davante Adams' monster performance

I have a feeling that when I look back on the 2020 fantasy football season, my biggest regret will be that I did not roster Packers WR Davante Adams on all my teams. Adams was unstoppable against the Vikings, catching 14 passes for 156 yards and 2 TDs. That said, the Vikings pass defense is very inexperienced, and much like Aaron Rodgers, I will be looking to pick on them all season when setting my DraftKings lineups.

Ridley > Jones

Remember where you heard it first: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley will outperform WR Julio Jones this season. What makes Ridley so tough is that the opposing team's top CB covers Jones, which leaves Ridley in one-on-one coverage with an inferior cornerback. If you rostered TE Hayden Hurst and were disappointed this week, do not panic, Seahawks S Jamal Adams was a very tough matchup for Hurst, and I expect him to have bigger games soon.

More McCaffrey!

I was big fans of Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and OC Joe Brady coming into the season but today's game against Las Vegas has me wondering if they are in over their heads. For most of the game, it looked like RB Christian McCaffrey was being underutilized. At the end of the game, on a critical 4th-and-1, they handed the ball to their fullback instead of giving it to McCaffrey. Play-calling like that is going to keep the Panthers from fulfilling their potential.

Joshua Kelley emergence

My biggest takeaway from the Chargers/Bengals games was not the disappointing play of Bengals QB Joe Burrow or Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's inconsistent passing. It is the confirmation that Chargers rookie RB Joshua Kelley is as good as I hoped he’d be after watching him run for 60 yards and a TD. Kelley had a shot for another TD in the fourth quarter, and he clearly has won a timeshare with Ekeler.

DHop gives Cards a new dimension

With every catch that Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins makes, I think Houston Texans fans have to be wondering why Bill O'Brien made that awful trade to send Hopkins to Arizona. Hopkins caught 14 passes for 151 yards and gave QB Kyler Murray the WR1 he desperately lacked last season. More importantly for Cardinals fans was that their defense stepped up and played well, even holding 49ers TE George Kittle to 4 catches for 44 yards. This is quite an accomplishment considering that the Cardinals have been one of the worst defenses against opposing tight ends for the past three seasons.

Bucs have a long way to go

If Tom Brady is going to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will have to go through the New Orleans Saints. In Week 1, it was obvious that the Bucs have a lot of work to do if they want to be taken seriously in the playoff discussion. Brady looked out of sync with his receivers (Mike Evans' injury did not help), and RB Leonard Fournette was barely able to get out of the gate. The one bit of good news was that the Bucs held Saints WR Michael Thomas to three catches for 17 yards, which should give them confidence that CB Carlton Davis is up to the task of covering the better opposing wide receivers.

Frustrating Rams RBBC

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay might not have been kidding when he said that Malcolm Brown (18), Cam Akers (14), and Darrell Henderson (3) were all going to split carries this season. Brown looks like the goal-line back and seems to have a leg up on the split for now. Akers might need to improve his pass protection if he wants to see the field more. The bigger takeaway is that the Rams ran the ball 40 times against Dallas, which put QB Jared Goff in better passing situations all game long.

