Week 1 Snaps, Targets & Touches Report: Lucky Logan Thomas

The weekly snaps, targets and touches totals can help you identify emerging players and breakout candidates. On the other hand, these totals can reveal trends that indicate a player is overvalued or their production in any given week may have been a fluke.

Transactional decisions (adds/drops/trades) shouldn't be based solely on this data, but can help to better inform you of player's role over the course the season.

RB Backfield Breakdowns

Key: # of snaps/rushes/targets

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Ingram: 21/10/0

J.K. Dobbins: 23/7/3

Gus Edwards: 20/4/0

I'm not reading too much into this one since the Ravens were playing with a comfortable lead for most of the game. Dobbins scored two touchdowns and it was actually Lamar Jackson who led the team in rushing yards. LJ8 leading the team in rushing isn't that rare, but this backfield is a hot mess. The Ravens are good enough to ride the hot hand and let the offense work itself out. I'm more interested to see how this backfield shakes out when playing from behind.

Detroit Lions

D'Andre Swift: 34/3/5

Adrian Peterson: 24/14/3

Kerryon Johnson: 20/7/0

Mostly even split considering Peterson arrived so recently. Johnson is a drop for me. If there's someone I want to own right now, it's Peterson. If there's someone I want to own in Weeks 14 to 16, it's Swift.

Indianapolis Colts

Nyheim Hines: 45/7/8

Jonathan Taylor: 26/9/6

Marlon Mack: 11/4/3

Mack is out for the year so will this backfield lean more toward Hines or will the splits even out? Week 1 didn't go swimmingly for Taylor but I'm still all-in and I'd definitely be looking to buy low if anyone is selling. Taylor also broke my heart on DraftKings this past weekend. Pour one out for my lineup. On the other hand, if you had the wherewithal to roster Hines, you're probably doing very well for yourself.

Los Angeles Rams

Malcolm Brown: 44/18/4

Cam Akers: 24/14/1

Darrell Henderson: 5/3/0

This is basically the opposite of what the ADP breakdowns were for most of the offseason. However, about two weeks ago, Rams reporter Eric Williams projected Brown to be the Week 1 starter. I'm still not sold 100% on Brown and Akers looked like the more explosive player.

Washington Football Team

J.D. McKissic: 32/3/5

Peyton Barber: 29/17/0

Antonio Gibson: 18/9/2

Another hot mess that doesn't make sense to me. Barber looks decent enough between the tackles, and Gibson is so shifty. McKissic really muddies this situation that I will be proactively avoiding in the coming weeks. I hope McKissic fades out with an expanding role for Gibson coming over time.

WR & TE Target Overachievers

This is a list of what I consider to be fluke performances.

Wide Receivers

ATL Russell Gage (12)

DET Quintez Cephus (10)

KC Sammy Watkins (9)

PHI Greg Ward (7)

Tight Ends

WAS Logan Thomas (8)

CIN C.J. Uzomah (5)

Gage was gobbling up short targets so I think his upside is capped anyway. Cephus is only mildly relevant until the moment Golladay returns. Watkins is the classic now-you-see-me-now-you-don't player. You're welcome to believe him in. I refuse! The Eagles used their reserve WRs frequently so I won't be buying their WRs 3 to 5 (Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower).

Thomas is a boom-or-bust selection. WFT lacks a clear WR2 and their backfield is a mess. If someone is actually good behind Terry McLaurin as the No. 2 pass-catcher, they could be a solid addition to your team. However, Thomas needs to show me more and this is coming from a Virginia Tech alum who watched this guy play as our quarterback for multiple seasons. For about 32 seconds, I had Thomas in one of my DraftKings lineups, then I remembered all those times he broke my heart in college. Uzomah looked pretty good at times but I just don't believe there's enough elbow room in this offense for him to carve out much more than a low-end TE2 season.