SI.com
FANTASY
HomeFootballFootball+BaseballBaseball+Golf
Search

Week 1 Snaps, Targets & Touches Report: Lucky Logan Thomas

Matt De Lima

The weekly snaps, targets and touches totals can help you identify emerging players and breakout candidates. On the other hand, these totals can reveal trends that indicate a player is overvalued or their production in any given week may have been a fluke. 

Transactional decisions (adds/drops/trades) shouldn't be based solely on this data, but can help to better inform you of player's role over the course the season.

Click here for the full breakdown of snaps, targets, touches, red zone targets, catch rate & more.

RB Backfield Breakdowns

Key: # of snaps/rushes/targets

Baltimore Ravens

J.K. JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
  • Mark Ingram: 21/10/0
  • J.K. Dobbins: 23/7/3
  • Gus Edwards: 20/4/0

I'm not reading too much into this one since the Ravens were playing with a comfortable lead for most of the game. Dobbins scored two touchdowns and it was actually Lamar Jackson who led the team in rushing yards. LJ8 leading the team in rushing isn't that rare, but this backfield is a hot mess. The Ravens are good enough to ride the hot hand and let the offense work itself out. I'm more interested to see how this backfield shakes out when playing from behind.

Detroit Lions

  • D'Andre Swift: 34/3/5
  • Adrian Peterson: 24/14/3 
  • Kerryon Johnson: 20/7/0

Mostly even split considering Peterson arrived so recently. Johnson is a drop for me. If there's someone I want to own right now, it's Peterson. If there's someone I want to own in Weeks 14 to 16, it's Swift.

Indianapolis Colts

  • Nyheim Hines: 45/7/8
  • Jonathan Taylor: 26/9/6
  • Marlon Mack: 11/4/3

Mack is out for the year so will this backfield lean more toward Hines or will the splits even out? Week 1 didn't go swimmingly for Taylor but I'm still all-in and I'd definitely be looking to buy low if anyone is selling. Taylor also broke my heart on DraftKings this past weekend. Pour one out for my lineup. On the other hand, if you had the wherewithal to roster Hines, you're probably doing very well for yourself.

Los Angeles Rams

  • Malcolm Brown: 44/18/4
  • Cam Akers: 24/14/1 
  • Darrell Henderson: 5/3/0

This is basically the opposite of what the ADP breakdowns were for most of the offseason. However, about two weeks ago, Rams reporter Eric Williams projected Brown to be the Week 1 starter. I'm still not sold 100% on Brown and Akers looked like the more explosive player.

Washington Football Team

  • J.D. McKissic: 32/3/5
  • Peyton Barber: 29/17/0
  • Antonio Gibson: 18/9/2

Another hot mess that doesn't make sense to me. Barber looks decent enough between the tackles, and Gibson is so shifty. McKissic really muddies this situation that I will be proactively avoiding in the coming weeks. I hope McKissic fades out with an expanding role for Gibson coming over time.

WR & TE Target Overachievers

This is a list of what I consider to be fluke performances.

Wide Receivers

  • ATL Russell Gage (12)
  • DET Quintez Cephus (10)
  • KC Sammy Watkins (9)
  • PHI Greg Ward (7)

Tight Ends

  • WAS Logan Thomas (8)
  • CIN C.J. Uzomah (5)

Gage was gobbling up short targets so I think his upside is capped anyway. Cephus is only mildly relevant until the moment Golladay returns. Watkins is the classic now-you-see-me-now-you-don't player. You're welcome to believe him in. I refuse! The Eagles used their reserve WRs frequently so I won't be buying their WRs 3 to 5 (Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower).

Thomas is a boom-or-bust selection. WFT lacks a clear WR2 and their backfield is a mess. If someone is actually good behind Terry McLaurin as the No. 2 pass-catcher, they could be a solid addition to your team. However, Thomas needs to show me more and this is coming from a Virginia Tech alum who watched this guy play as our quarterback for multiple seasons. For about 32 seconds, I had Thomas in one of my DraftKings lineups, then I remembered all those times he broke my heart in college. Uzomah looked pretty good at times but I just don't believe there's enough elbow room in this offense for him to carve out much more than a low-end TE2 season.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DalyDouble
DalyDouble

Good stuff Matt!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Snell, Brown, Hines Among Surprise Pickups

Which Week 1 surprise performers are worth an add from the waiver wire for Week 2 and beyond? Put your claim in to bolster your roster.

Dr. Roto

by

Chiefspcoggin

Week 2 Fantasy Football Streaming Options

SI Fantasy analyst and FFWC Champion Frankie Taddeo takes an early look at the best streaming options for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

Frankie Taddeo

2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections

Senior Fantasy Baseball expert Shawn Childs provides weekly rankings & projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Shawn Childs

Week 1 Fantasy Prescription Notes: Cam Newton Comeback Tour

Senior expert Dr. Roto shares his notes from the first week of NFL action and what he'll be keeping an eye on all year.

Dr. Roto

by

DalyDouble

NEW SI Fantasy Podcast - Top Week One Performances

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/14/week-1-recap-podcast

Ben Heisler

Latest Injury News - Mack, Jarwin Out for Season + Bell May Miss Time

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/09/14/nfl-week-1-injury-roundup

Ben Heisler

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 1 Rankings & Projections

Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Shawn Childs

Send Us Your Thursday Night Start 'Em / Sit 'Em Questions

https://get.si.com/sports-illustrated-fantasy-plus

Ben Heisler

by

Tykring89

Michael Fabiano's Week 1 PPR Rankings

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 1 PPR Rankings and the moral of the story is stick with your studs to start the season.

Michael Fabiano

2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart

In this Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart, Fantasy Baseball guru Shawn Childs breaks down the relief pitcher and closer landscape in Major League Baseball!

Shawn Childs