2020 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Buy, Sell, and Hold

Entering Week 2, let's take a few moments to look at some players we should buy low on, sell at a premium, or just sit back, relax, and just hang onto. This is a helpful exercise to help determine a player's value on your fantasy team.

Buy Low

WR Emmanuel Sanders, NO

This one should come as no surprise. The injury to Michael Thomas opens up plenty of targets, but Sanders is a veteran who can handle the No. 1 wide receiver role. Sanders has over 600 receptions in his ten-year career. No matter where Sanders plays, he makes a difference. As long as he can remain healthy, Sanders can be an asset to fantasy teams. He is the type of receiver that can make a quarterback better. Sanders should be already be rostered in most 12-team leagues. While Thomas is out, he should be locked into starting lineups weekly.

WR Darius Slayton, NYG

Slayton was a beast in Week 1. I wish I had him on at least one of my fantasy teams, and I really should have drafted him. FFWC Commish Scott Atkins has been talking him up all summer. At that time, I didn't see what he saw, but I do now. In the final seven games of last season, you could tell that Slayton had their talent to be a difference-maker. After one game this season, Slayton looks like a potential breakout fantasy star. Last week Slayton had over 100 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. He is starting lineup ready in 12-team leagues.

RB Myles Gaskin, MIA

Myles Gaskin could very well be in your waiver wire. Running backs are hard to come to by in fantasy football. While the player and team leave a lot to be desired, this backfield appears to be fluid. In his second year, Gaskin could provide bench depth. He isn't great; however, he was involved in both the Dolphins' running and passing game. Good cheap option on DraftKings this week at $4,300.

Sell High

QB Carson Wentz, PHI

Let me start by stating I'm not a bitter Cowboys fan looking to take a jab at Wentz. The more serious matter is that the Eagles offensive line is not fully healthy, Wentz has had a hard time staying off the sideline in his career, and the Eagles just drafted a high profile quarterback in the second round of this year's draft. Wentz was sacked eight times and a pair of picks last week. If Wentz goes down with an injury this season, he could get Wally Pipped. It wouldn't the first time it happened, technically.

Hold

RB Devin Singletary, BUF

Bills rookie running back Zack Moss had a good debut last week but let's not be so fast to write off Singletary. Moss had a touchdown last week, but Singletary played a better all-around game. I agree Moss has star potential but let's see how his rookie season plays out. His ability to stay healthy will be key. Fantasy managers should not rush to turn the Bills backfield over to Moss when Singletary is still clearly in the picture and contributing on all three downs. Not a bad play this week going up against Miami and priced at $5,200 on DraftKings.

WR Mike Williams, LAC

Will we finally see the Big Mike Will is that we have been waiting on, the dude that balled out for Clemson but has been a disappointment since entering the NFL. Williams did have over 1,000 yards receiving last season, but those 49 receptions and two touchdowns will not cut it. Hopefully, this can be the season he becomes a fantasy asset.