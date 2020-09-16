SI.com
Michael Fabiano's Week 2 PPR Rankings

Michael Fabiano

Week 2 of the 2020 fantasy football season is upon us! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 2 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR rankings.

Week 2 means we have to strike the right balance to not overreact to Week 1's results. Be sure to also read my Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em series before you finalize any decisions.

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 2 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 2 PPR Rankings

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

Ben Heisler