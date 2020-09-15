Many fantasy owners are either really high or low after a Week 1 victory or defeat. However, drafting is not where it stops this year as COVID-19 and injuries will play havoc with fantasy football in 2020. Researching and picking up players to stream is a critical part of being a successful fantasy owner this year. This week, we're leaning on the Indianapolis Colts as they had a few surprises that create value on your waiver wire.

Streaming is always difficult in Week 2 because most owners need to avoid overreacting to a specific performance from the opening week. However, if you stream the right player, it could be the difference between winning and losing your pivotal Week 2 matchup. Here are several options to consider streaming as we head into the second week of action.

QUARTERBACKS

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (at TB)

Bridgewater was in this top spot last week, and after his strong debut, he retains top billing once again in Week 2. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers listed as 8-point road underdogs heading to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. There has been some aggressive steam on the total, which opened at 48 and is now up to 49. I was impressed by Bridgewater's debut and head coach Matt Rhule in a loss to the Raiders. We all know that Tom Brady will avenge his poor debut in pewter and orange, which could be a back and forth scoring affair. With the expected points and Rhule wanting to unleash his new offense with newly added wrinkles, Bridgewater is a solid streaming option in Week 2.

Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (vs. MIN)

Even though the Colts were upset as 8-point road favorites by Jacksonville in Week 1, Rivers still put up decent numbers throwing for 363 yards and a score. The sharps in Vegas have quietly backed the over, pushing the opening total of 46.5 up to 48 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Don't be surprised to see Rivers post solid numbers among all QBs in Week 2 when most owners will have him riding the pine. With T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, and Jack Doyle, Rivers is line to post sneaky good numbers against a Vikings defense torched by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 1.

RUNNING BACKS

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (vs MIN)

With the Achilles injury suffered by RB Marlon Mack, the Colts will now lean on Hines to carry the load with rookie Jonathan Taylor in the backfield in Week 2 against Minnesota. Hines was fantastic in the passing game, grabbing 8 receptions for 45 yards while adding a touchdown on the ground and in the air. It appears Hines could be in line for the role Austin Ekeler played last season, catching passes as a favorite target out of the backfield from Rivers. Expect Hines to be the top pickup in every league this week and is easily the top streaming option with tremendous upside.

Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams (at PHI)

Brown was among the biggest surprises in fantasy football in Week 1 after being started in less than 5 percent of leagues and posting 26 PPR fantasy points against the Cowboys. The oddsmakers have adjusted this opening number of Philadelphia as 4.5-point home favorites down to -1 after steady early steam on the Rams. With the expected goal-line work over rookie Cam Akers, Brown should be considered a strong streaming flex option in all PPR fantasy leagues.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (vs DET)

Lazard remains on this list after coming through in a big way for us in Week 1 against the Vikings. The clear WR2 opposite star WR Devante Adams, who started in less than six percent of leagues, posted 18.2 PPR fantasy points against Minnesota. Many fantasy owners are ignoring Lazard, who was drafted in the double-digit rounds of drafts. The total has drawn the attention of early bettors in Week 2 against the Lions, forcing the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook to adjust the opening total of 46 up to 48. Expect Rodgers to continue to show immense faith in his young wideout as the season progresses.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (vs MIN)

It is safe to conclude that virtually no season-long fantasy owner had the second-year wideout inserted into starting lineups in Week 1 against Jacksonville, but that is sure to change this week. Campbell led the Colts in targets (9), receptions (6), and yards (71) in Week 1 while also adding a touchdown. With the veteran Rivers now under center for Frank Reich and the Colts, it appears that Campbell is ready to take a major step forward in 2020. With T.Y. Hilton drawing the Vikings top corner, Campbell is a solid streaming option in a game with a 48-point total that could surpass 50 by Sunday.

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (vs LV)

The model is high on a strong repeat performance from Teddy Bridgewater in Week 2. The chemistry appears to be highest with a former teammate (spent training camp with the Jets several years ago) in Robby Anderson. As a touchdown-plus underdog, the Panthers should be leaning heavily on the passing game to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Started in less than 8 percent of leagues in Week 1, Anderson flashed, catching 6 of 8 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. Anderson is an intriguing flex option in a game that is expected to light up the scoreboard.

TIGHT ENDS

O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs CAR)

If Week 1 was any indication, Tom Brady might just be what O.J. Howard needs to get his career going in the right direction. After being a disappointment since coming out of Alabama with high expectations, the athletic tight end looked solid in Week 1 against the Saints. Started in less than 4 percent of leagues, Howard grabbed 4 of 6 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. The talented fourth-year player lands as a solid streaming option against a Panthers defense beaten by Derek Carr and the Raiders in Week 1.

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (vs CIN)

We received word on Monday that David Njoku is now expected to miss several weeks due to a knee injury; Hooper is a strong bounce-back candidate against the Bengals. Njoku vultured the goal line touchdown grab in Week 1, but Mayfield should now look to incorporate his new tight end after only looking his way twice against the Ravens. The Bengals could be just the remedy to get the Browns on track in 2020 as the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Browns posted as six-point home favorites.

D/ST

Kansas City Chiefs (at LAC)

The defending Super Bowl Champions defense looked like the same unit that came together in the club's run to the title after posting four sacks and an interception against Deshaun Watson and the Texans. In Week 2, the Chiefs will face Tyrod Taylor and the Chargers on the road. Los Angeles was fortunate to escape Cincinnati with a win in Week 1, and there are big-time question marks if the Chargers can be an efficient offense every week. Expect Frank Clark and the Kansas City defense to clamp down on the Chargers this week.

SI Gambling Lead Insider Frankie Taddeo is the 2017 & 2018 Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) Top 100 Players in the World Invitational Champion, as well as the 2019 $10K Top Gun FFWC Champion. Follow him on Twitter and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to receive his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.