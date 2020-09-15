Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Snell, Brown, Hines Among Surprise Pickups

The waiver wire is an integral part of winning your fantasy football league. The catch is to figure out when to spend your FAAB money or when to use your first waiver wire pick. Week 1’s heroes can often be zeroes in just a couple of games, so be careful.

The players listed below might be on your league’s waiver wire. I have not ranked them, so please read my analysis to see how I feel about picking them up.

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, CIN

Burrow struggled a bit against the Chargers, but let’s not forget that the Chargers have one of the league's top defenses. I am way more focused on how good Burrow looked on the last drive when he gave his team a chance to tie the game.

Mitch Trubisky, CHI

Trubisky won’t get to play the Lions defense every week, but he draws the Giants at home in Week 2, which should be good enough for 250 passing yards and 1-2 TDs. The offensive weapons are there for Trubisky if he can find consistency.

Gardner Minshew, JAX

The Jaguars shocked the NFL with their huge win against the Colts. Most weeks, though, the Jags will be playing from behind, which should mean good late-game garbage time production for Minshew. He should be rostered in all deeper leagues.

Kirk Cousins, MIN

Minnesota's secondary is young and inexperienced, and most teams will try to take advantage of this. How does this help Cousins? If the Vikings are letting up points, it means that they will need to score points to win games. Cousins could end up having a few big games, which makes him a sneaky waiver wire add.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR

Bridgewater struggled at times against the Raiders, but for the most part, he played well enough to give his team a chance to win. The Panthers have excellent skill players, and the team doesn’t want to run McCaffrey to the ground, which could mean more passing attempts for him than fantasy football managers anticipated.

Running Backs

Malcolm Brown, LAR

Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned before the season that he would go with a committee, and he was true to his word in Week 1. Brown led the Rams running backs in touches and, more importantly, was their goal-line back. He will cost a ton in FAAB, and for that reason, I think I will pass on him and let someone else overpay since I still believe that Cam Akers will emerge.

Nyheim Hines, IND

The Colts coaching staff talked up Hines in training camp, saying that he would be the Austin Ekeler-type running back that Philip Rivers enjoys using out of the backfield. Hines had eight receptions and two TDs in Week 1, and now, with Marlon Mack out for the season, Hines is in play even if the Colts sign Lamar Miller or another free agent.

Zack Moss, BUF

Moss only had a 45% snap count, but I am not worried that the Bills could have all their players get a few snaps against the hapless Jets. In Moss, we did see a player who can certainly be a three-down running back and is someone who, if he is available in your league, you need to get him now.

James Robinson, JAX

Don’t be put off by Robinson's 62 rushing yards and 3.9 per carry average when evaluating his performance against the Colts. Indianapolis has one of the top run defenses in the NFL, and Robinson acquitted himself well in his first professional game. What you should focus on is that Chris Thompson did not have a touch in the game, which means the Jaguars are fully committed to Robinson until Devine Ozigbo is ready to return from the IR.

Joshua Kelley, LAC

Subscribers to our SI Fantasy Plus product will know that I listed Kelley as my stash-and-cash player. From the time he was drafted, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn intimated that Kelley would get an opportunity to play, and he was true to his word. Kelley looks to be the short-yardage and goal-line back and could siphon seven or eight rushing TDs this season. Let everyone in your league overspend for Brown while you add Kelley.

Benny Snell, PIT

I'm as surprised as anyone to see Snell post such solid numbers; however, his performance hinged on James Conner's ankle injury. Early reports say he should be back very soon as the severity of the injury wasn't serious. If you have Conner, the smart play is make sure you add Snell as a cover because a minor tweak can become a major problem.

Peyton Barber, WAS

Rookie Antonio Gibson will inevitably be the starter for Washington, but Barber should always have the short-yardage & goal-line role. He has limited value in PPR formats, but he could prove to be an excellent BYE week fill-in in standard leagues.

Adrian Peterson, DET

Peterson's Week 1 success should not be shocking, considering he is familiar with Darrell Bevell's offense. D’Andre Swift will eventually be the full-time starter, but there is still a prominent role for Peterson in the Lions offense.

Frank Gore, NYJ

Le’Veon Bell is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury making Gore the RB1 for the near future. Jets head coach Adam Gase loves Gore, but Gore should not be looked at as much more than a desperate fill-in in the deepest of leagues. I might argue that Josh Adams has more value considering his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Myles Gaskin, MIA

Perhaps the most surprising thing I saw in Week 1 was Myles Gaskin getting 62% of the Dolphins backfield's snaps with Jordan Howard and Matt Breida available. Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey seems to prefer Gaskin as a fit for his offense, so we will see all three players get touches for the time being. Don't overpay for Gaskin in FAAB this week as I think his time as a starter is extremely limited.

Wide Receivers

Parris Campbell, IND

Campbell is an exceptional talent who is now finally healthy. He has game-breaking speed and good hands and should thrive across the field from TY Hilton. He is still a potential value on DraftKings and is someone I would certainly target in seasonal leagues if he is on the waiver wire.

Kendrick Bourne, SF

With Deebo Samuel on the IR and rookie Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a hamstring injury Bourne is the de facto WR1 for the 49ers. While I don’t expect him to have huge numbers this season, his Week 2 matchup is terrific as San Francisco plays the Jets.

Scotty Miller, TB

Many fantasy football managers will assume that Miller’s success in Week 1 was due to Mike Evans’ injury. While that might be true in part, I still think there is a role for him in this offense as Miller runs crisp, sharp routes and has developed obvious chemistry with Tom Brady. I would bid a few dollars on him in FAAB, and I might be even more aggressive if I already have Evans or Godwin on my roster.

Russell Gage, ATL

Off the top of your head, I want you to guess which receiver led the Falcons in targets in Week 1. Well, this is a trick question since Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage all had 12 targets. Gage took 70% of the snaps and should see a similar snap count for most weeks. Gage's production may have been inflated due to the Falcons garbage time production, but Gage proved to me that he has a stand-alone value this season.

Laviska Shenault, JAX

It might take a few weeks, but watch for Shenault to emerge as the Jaguars WR2. Shenault has terrific speed and is the perfect complement to DJ Chark. While he will never be a target monster, he could thrive in fantasy leagues that give bonus points for long-distance TDs.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB

Valdes-Scantling is clearly the Packers WR3, but I think his stats were inflated due to the Vikings inexperienced secondary. With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard the clear top targets in the offense, let someone else in your league overpay for MVS.

Willie Snead, BAL

There was a lot of offseason talk about Ravens WRs Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay taking over as the WR2 for the Ravens. However, in Week 1, Willie Snead showed that he was still the WR2, and although I don't think there will be enough targets to make him playable, he is still someone who needs to be monitored considering the Ravens high-octane offense.

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, PHI

Often overlooked due to the presence of Zach Ertz, Goedert benefits from all the Eagles injuries at wide receiver. He should continue to see a healthy number of snaps (he had close to 80% in Week 1) and might end up scoring six or seven times this year.

Jimmy Graham, CHI

Do you know who finished second in targets for the Bears in Week 1? Jimmy Graham. The Bears talked all preseason about involving him more on offense, and they were true to their word. I am not sure he’ll see seven targets every game, but four or five are certainly possible.

Logan Thomas, WAS

With CB Darius Slay draped on WR Terry McLaurin, Thomas led the WFT in passing targets. Thomas is a huge red zone presence and could end up the year as a top 15 tight end if this production continues.

O.J. Howard, TB

Howard caught four passes and a TD in Week 1 but temper your expectations as he was only on the field for 53% of the team's snaps. I am not convinced that Bruce Arians likes him any more than he did last season, but there is talent there, and if Gronk is not in game shape, Howard might benefit.

Nick Boyle, BAL

With Hayden Hurst now in Atlanta, Boyle is the clear TE2 in Baltimore behind Mark Andrews. More of a blocker than a receiver, Boyle is a large red zone presence, and if Andrews were ever to get hurt, I think he could be a sneaky source of production for the Ravens.

Dalton Schultz, DAL

With Blake Jarwin now out for the season, the starting tight end job goes to Schultz. Schultz has skill as a receiver, but I don’t see him as much more than a flyer in the deepest of formats.

Jordan Reed, SF

Stashing Reed might be a good call this week since George Kittle is dealing with a knee sprain. There is still no word about whether Kittle will miss Week 2, but Reed has looked good in practice and has plenty of ability if he can stay off the trainer’s table.

