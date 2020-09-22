Many fantasy owners are scrambling to replace star players after one of the worst injury riddled weeks in recent memory. Season-ending injuries to star RB Saquon Barkley and WR Courtland Sutton as well as multiple week absences for RBs Christian McCaffrey and Raheem Mostert have many fantasy owners “working the phones” and scouring the waiver wire. Adding players, researching, and picking up players to stream is a critical part of being a successful fantasy owner this year.

Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners do not want to overreact to a specific performance from the previous week. However, if you stream the right player, it could be the difference between winning and losing. Here are several options to consider streaming as we approach kickoff!

Quarterback

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at PHI): Even though the Bengals are winless, Burrow has posted strong numbers throwing for 509 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games of his career. Don’t be surprised to see Burrow put up solid numbers in Week 3 against the Eagles when most owners will have him riding the pine. With A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd at his disposal, Burrow is line to post sneaky good numbers against an Eagles defense shredded by Jared Goff last week for three passing touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs MIA): Just when you thought it was a thing of the past, “Minshew Mania” has returned to the fantasy landscape. The former Washington State standout has thrown for 512 yards and six touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. There has been some aggressive steam on the total which opened at 44 and is now up to 47.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Although Jacksonville will play host to the Dolphins on a short week, we saw last week that high scoring games can take place on Thursday nights. With the expected points, Minshew is a solid streaming option in Week 3 against a Miami defense that has allowed 52 points to the Patriots and Bills through the first two games.

Running Back

Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco (at NYG): With the injuries suffered by running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, the 49ers will now lean on McKinnon to carry the load in Week 3 against the Giants. McKinnon was effective in relief against the Jets in Week 2 rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown. The veteran could be in line for the lead role in San Francisco for the next several weeks. Expect McKinnon to be the top pickup in every league this week and is easily the top streaming option with tremendous upside.

Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers (vs CAR): Kelley is easily among the biggest surprises in fantasy football through two weeks after posting back-to-back double-digit PPR efforts in his first two games of his NFL career. The rookie, who is currently only being started in less than six percent of leagues, posted 113 total yards in Week 2 against the Chiefs. The oddsmakers have adjusted the opening number of Los Angeles as 6.5-point home favorites up to -7 after steady steam on the Chargers upon the news of Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey’s injury. With the expected game flow of the Chargers being ahead in the second half and leaning heavily on the ground game, Kelley should be looked at as a strong streaming flex option in all PPR fantasy leagues.

Wide Receiver

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs HOU): The model is high on a strong repeat performance from Ben Roethlisberger in Week 3 and the chemistry appears to be highest with Johnson after 10-plus targets in each of his first two games. In an expected shootout with Deshaun Watson and the Texans, Johnson is in line to continue his strong start to the season. Started in less than 34-percent of leagues in Week 2, Johnson grabbed 8 of 13 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown. Johnson is a great flex option in a game that is expected to light up the scoreboard.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (vs CHI): Gage was only started in nine percent of leagues and may easily be the most disrespected wide receiver in fantasy football. That is about to change in a big way starting in Week 3.

The clear WR3 on the Falcons (behind Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones) has posted 16-plus PPR fantasy points in his first two games of the 2020 season. Many fantasy owners are ignoring Gage simply because of the presence of Ridley and Jones but he has amassed an amazing 21 targets in two games. Expect Matt Ryan to continue to show immense faith in the third-year wideout from LSU, especially if Jones is limited due to his hamstring injury.

Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs MIA): It is safe to say that nearly no season long fantasy owners had the fourth-year wideout in starting lineups in Week 2 against Tennessee, but that is also sure to change this week. Cole led the Jaguars in targets (7) and receptions (6) while adding 58 yards and a touchdown. With D.J. Chark questionable to play on the short week with a chest injury, it appears that Cole could be ready to have a major role in Week 3. With the Dolphins possibly down top corner Bryon Jones (groin), Cole is a sneaky streaming option in a game with a 47.5 -point total.

Tight End

Jordan Reed, San Francisco (at NYG): If Week 2 was any indication, Jordan Reed is in line to become fantasy relevant once again in 2020 after several disappointing seasons in Washington due to injuries. There is no denying that Reed, when healthy, is as talented as any tight end in the NFL. Started in less than five-percent of leagues, Reed grabbed 7 of 8 targets for 52 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 2 filling in for injured star George Kittle. The talented eighth-year player lands as a decent streaming option against a suspect Giants defense.

Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals (vs PHI): Streaming Sample at the tight end position, arguably the weakest position in fantasy, could pay huge dividends in Week 3. With starting TE C.J. Uzomah out for the season, Sample is in line for increased playing time. Joe Burrow, seemed to have a rapport with Sample in Week 2 as he targeted the second-year player 9 times resulting in 7 receptions for 45 yards. The second-year player lands as a solid streaming option against a Giants defense that just surrendered three touchdowns to Rams TE Tyler Higbee in Week 2.

D/ST

Indianapolis Colts (vs NYJ)

The Colts defense gets a juicy matchup in Week 3 in a game the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have posted with a 10-point spread against the Adam Gase led Jets. New York has serious issues on both sides of the ball and the Jets will be without star RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) injury. In addition the Jets could be down both starting wideouts Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle). The Colts D/ST should feast with a dominant performance at home on Sunday. Through two games, Indianapolis has recorded seven sacks and three interceptions; expect those numbers to rise after Week 3.

Los Angeles Chargers (vs CAR)

The Chargers defense was immensely impressive in Week 3, harassing Patrick Mahomes for three-plus quarters. The oddsmakers are expecting the Panthers to struggle to hang with the Chargers in Week 3 without arguably their best player in RB Christian McCaffrey, installing Los Angeles as a full touchdown home favorite. Expect Joey Bosa and the Chargers defense to clamp on the Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers offense this week.

SI Gambling Lead Insider Frankie Taddeo is the 2017 & 2018 Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) Top 100 Players in the World Invitational Champion, as well as the 2019 $10K Top Gun FFWC Champion.

