Michael Fabiano's Week 3 PPR Rankings

Week 3 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 3 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR rankings.

We're dealing with a lot of injuries. We're gaining a clearer picture on usage, snap counts, etc. Be sure to also read my Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em series before you finalize any lineup decisions.

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES



MORE: Week 3 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 3 PPR Rankings

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

PLAY NOW: Get a huge $500 deposit bonus at DraftKings

SI Fantasy Podcast Playlist