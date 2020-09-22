Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Wayne Gallman or Dion Lewis?

Week 2 was horrible for injuries. Fantasy football managers will have to be sharper than ever on their waiver wire to get through the carnage. Remember, it is a long season, so please don’t spend all your money on players who are not difference makers.

Quarterbacks

Gardner Minshew II, JAX

It’s been two weeks now, and Minshew has six passing TDs, making him one of the surprises of the season. The Jaguars' bad defense should keep Minshew throwing most of the game, increasing his fantasy production.

Jeff Driskel, DEN

With Drew Lock sidelined for the next few weeks, the Broncos turn to Driskel as their starter. What I like about Driskel is his mobility and willingness to take chances downfield. So, while it might increase his chance of throwing interceptions, it also gives him a good chance of making a big play.

Justin Herbert, LAC

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn says all the right things about Tyrod Taylor giving his team the best chance to win, but anyone who watched Herbert play had to have been impressed with his mobility and arm strength. Taylor might be the starter for now, but Herbert is the future for Los Angeles.

Mitch Trubisky, CHI

After two weeks, Trubisky not only has led the Bears to two victories, but he has looked good in the process. I am not sure that he can keep this play up long-term. In Week 3, Chicago plays Atlanta, a team that's given up tons of passing yards to Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott the past two weeks. Trubisky will never be confused with either of those players, but even he should be able to take advantage of this incredible matchup.

Running Backs

Jerick McKinnon, SF

With Raheem Mostert out and Tevin Coleman in danger of missing time, it looks like the 49ers running game will be placed in the hands of McKinnon. Fantasy football managers may not remember, but McKinnon was the prized offseason acquisition for the 49ers after the 2017 season, but he missed the last two seasons with injuries. The 49ers have patiently waited on him to return to full health, and now is his moment to shine.

Jeff Wilson, Jr., SF

While McKinnon is more of the receiving threat, Wilson is the grinder who has shown a good nose for finding the end zone. He is a nice under-the-radar add in standard formats so long as Coleman is out.

Joshua Kelley, LAC

I assume Kelley is rostered in almost all leagues, but if he’s not, this is your last chance to get him. I said the same thing about JuJu Smith-Schuster a few years ago and remember how that turned out!

Mike Davis, CAR

Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain, making Davis the RB1 for the Panthers in his absence. Davis has floundered around the league after leaving Seattle a few seasons ago, but he is a potential three-down back who should see 20 touches per game. The Panthers will most likely add Reggie Bonnafon from their practice squad and give WR Curtis Samuel more carries, but Davis is certainly worth a look if your team is desperate for RB help. If Bonnafon is promoted, he'll definitely be a salary cap lifesaver if DraftKings gets a price listed for him.

Darwin Thompson, KC

If Darrell Williams misses any time with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 2, Thompson could see the field as the backup to Edwards-Helaire.

Myles Gaskin, MIA

If you thought that Gaskin was going to disappear after Week 1, think again as he was on the field for 63% of Miami’s snaps and put up 14.2 points in PPR formats. Miami should be trailing most weeks, making Gaskin a solid RB3 in PPR formats.

Wayne Gallman, NYG

The Giants like Gallman as an early-down & short-yardage back. He's a decent receiver, but a big workload for an extended period is asking a lot, especially with Dion Lewis on the roster. Assuming the Giants don’t sign Devonta Freeman to a contract, it is reasonable to think that Gallman will be the starter for the remainder of the season. While I am not questioning his playing time, I question whether he is deserving of a high FAAB bid. The Giants offense is sputtering, and their defense is one of the worst in football. How will game flow ever work to Gallman's advantage? I don’t see the pathway to a huge season, and I will bid FAAB accordingly.

Dion Lewis, NYG

While most fantasy football managers will spend their waiver wire pick (and FAAB) on Gallman, I will most likely look to the direction of Lewis. Lewis is the Giants' third-down and receiving back and should have the opportunity to put up about 8-10 points per week in PPR formats.

Frank Gore, NYJ

Gore is the RB1 for the hapless Jets so long as Le’Veon Bell is out. I am not sure that there is much (or any) upside there, but if you are desperate for a running back who will be on the field, then Gore might be your grandpa—I mean your guy.

Darrell Henderson, LAR

How crazy was Week 2? I dropped Henderson before Week 2, thinking he was third on the team's depth chart. Then RB1 Malcolm Brown fractures his pinky, and RB2 Cam Akers hurts his ribs. Henderson comes into the game against the Eagles and proceeds to break off a 40-yd run and rushes for 81 yards on 12 carries. I am not sure I love his matchup against the Bills in Week 3, but he does deserve to be rostered.

Devonta Freeman, FA

Until he is on an NFL roster, I'm taking a hard pass on Freeman. There's no good reason to spend FAAB on him either!

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins, CIN

Higgins saw 65% of the game's snaps against the Browns, but that number could increase significantly if an injury occurs to either A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd. He’s the perfect type of stash and cash player who could end up being a big producer as the season progresses.

Tim Patrick & K.J. Kamler, DEN

With Courtland Sutton out for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos will need another receiver to step up. Rookie K.J. Hamler has nice upside, but Patrick has more familiarity with the offense and should get the first opportunity to claim the WR2 role.

Demarcus Robinson, KC

Sammy Watkins is questionable this week with a head injury that he suffered against the Chargers. Most fantasy managers will look towards Mecole Hardman as the logical replacement for him, but Robinson seems to have earned the coaching staff's respect and has received more snaps than Hardman in the first two games.

Michael Pittman & Zach Pascal, IND

Parris Campbell will miss a few weeks with an injured knee, allowing Pittman and Pascal to compete for the WR2 role. Pascal is more familiar with Reich's offense and will cost less in FAAB, but his upside is significantly lower than Pittman, a second-round pick in this year's draft. The Colts are much more of a running offense than passing, but T.Y. Hilton has looked awful thus far in 2020, so keep your eye out for someone to emerge.

Russell Gage, ATL

Atlanta's defense is so atrocious that it is forcing their offense to throw numerous times per game to keep pace. Gage has cemented his role as the WR3 in this offense and has earned the trust of both QB Matt Ryan and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. Gage almost threw a sure-fire, game-winning TD pass this week, but Julio Jones sadly dropped it.

Keelan Cole, JAX

Operating under the radar, Cole has 12 targets and 2 TD receptions in two games this season. He was the darling of high stakes fantasy players just a few seasons ago, so the talent is there, and now with the Jaguars needing to play from behind most weeks, the opportunity has followed.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB

Packers star WR Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury, so if he misses any time, expect Valdes-Scantling to be inserted directly into the starting lineup in his place. MVS had seven targets in a game where the Packers won against Detroit, signifying even better production if the Packers were playing from behind.

Van Jefferson, LAR

One of the most overlooked aspects of winning fantasy football leagues is the idea of handcuffing wide receivers. Most fantasy football managers know to do that technique with their running backs but forget to do it with their top wideouts. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are both fantastic players, but if either of them were to get injured, Van Jefferson would do almost as well in their place. I would certainly recommend Woods/Kupp owners to consider adding him this week.

Chase Claypool, PIT

Claypool has stolen the WR3 from James Washington and is a freakish athlete who can turn a game around with one catch. I would absolutely consider rostering him if I already had JuJu Smith-Schuster or Diontae Johnson. In fact, I think that the Steelers throw enough for Claypool to be rostered on his own merit.

Kenny Stills, HOU

If Will Fuller is out with a hamstring injury, Stills should get a chance to play. He’s a veteran receiver who knows Watson and the Texans offense, so he is worth a speculative add.

Justin Jefferson, MIN

I say a prayer every night for world peace, an end to COVID, and for Mike Zimmer to start Justin Jefferson. The Vikings offense was so putrid against the Colts in Week 2 that I think his time as a starter is just around the corner. Get him now if he’s available in your league.

Darnell Mooney, CHI

Ted Ginn is not the speed receiver for Chicago anymore. That job belongs to rookie Mooney who was on the field for 60% of the team's snaps against the Giants and caught a TD pass. Mooney will never be a big producer so long as Allen Robinson is the WR1, but he could have a Mecole Hardman-like role for the Bears.

Tight Ends

Jordan Reed, SF

Reed's value might take a huge hit as soon as George Kittle returns, but he has certainly earned more snaps, and if Kyle Shanahan decides to run some more two-tight end sets, he could still emerge as a fantasy threat.

Drew Sample, CIN

C.J. Uzomah is out for the season, which means that Sample should see plenty of snaps in the coming weeks. There is a lot of competition for targets in Cincinnati with their talented wide receivers, but I can see Sample getting about 4-5 targets per week moving forward.

Cameron Brate, TB

If you believe that Gronkowski is done, and if you believe that O.J. Howard is reviled by the coaching staff; then, it only makes sense to keep Brate on your watchlist. He’s a very reliable target with great hands who will earn Brady’s trust in no time if given the opportunity.

Mo Allie-Cox, IND

Philip Rivers loves to throw to his tight end, so keep Cox on your radar if Jack Doyle misses more time.

Dalton Schultz, DAL

Schultz is probably Dallas’ fifth option on offense, but he still saw 70% of the team’s snaps and was heavily involved in their comeback victory.

Logan Thomas, WAS

Please don't focus on the fact that Thomas only had four catches for 26 yards against the Cardinals as much as he had nine targets and was on the field for 90% of the team's snaps. Those numbers are incredibly high and forecast a bigger number for Thomas in the future.

Jordan Akins, HOU

It seems as if Akins has emerged from the Texans' tight end committee to become its leading member. He was the second-most targeted player on the team in Week 2 (he had seven catches on seven targets) and was on the field for 83% of the team's snaps. With Will Fuller dealing with a hamstring injury, QB Deshaun Watson is going to need to find receivers he trusts, and Akins could be the beneficiary.

