DK is more than OK

Many DFS players on DraftKings thought that stacking the Seahawks wide receivers with QB Russell Wilson was a surefire way to become a GPP winner. Sadly, things don’t always work out as anticipated, as Tyler Lockett was a huge letdown with just two catches for 39 yards. On the other hand, Russell Wilson continued his assault on this season’s MVP by throwing for 350 yards and two TDs.

What has become clear after four weeks is that WR D.K. Metcalf is uncoverable. Metcalf is bigger than the smaller CBs and faster than the slower CBs, giving him one of the biggest advantages in the league. Metcalf was a fourth or fifth round pick in drafts this season, but I think if we had to draft again, he would go in the late second-round.

Pardon Mr. Mixon

I just got this message in the SI Fantasy Football Plus forum:

After three weeks I sat Mixon, then he exploded. Does this mean he and the team have turned a corner and he can come off the bench ROS or are the Jags just that bad?

I'd hate to start him and go back to 7-8 points per week again!

I totally feel for this fantasy manager. Mixon struggled over the first three games and then had the questionable tag placed on him with a chest injury over the weekend. I had an eerie feeling that he was going to help someone win a ton of money on DraftKings because most people panic when an injury pops up late and then the player becomes incredibly low-owned.

Mixon was amazing this week, scoring 45.1 DK points, helping his managers in all formats. Will he continue like this? Probably not next week as the Bengals have a tough matchup against the Ravens, but at least Mixon showed that he still can take advantage of the prime matchup when he gets it.

A Cook is better than Cooks

I was so confident in Texans WR Brandin Cooks coming into this game that I decided to bench Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in one of my dynasty leagues for him. If I lose this game, I will regret this decision for eternity.

Not only was Cooks bad, he had zero catches for the entire game! The better play was Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. Cook was unstoppable yet again rushing for 130 yards and two TDs. Can Cook continue his stellar play? Yes! He’s a star and the emergence of Justin Jefferson only helps Cook and the entire Vikings’ offense.

Run it Like Beckham

Prior to this week, most fantasy football managers who drafted Odell Beckham Jr. regretted their decision. But as I have often said, matchups dictate everything when it comes to fantasy football success. Beckham had a stellar game where he not only caught two TD passes, but he ran for another TD. With Nick Chubb not fully healthy, the Browns might begin to open up their offense a bit more which can only help Beckham’s numbers. Today’s success of Beckham and Mixon prove why is it crucial to be patient to be successful at fantasy football.

What Back Injury?

How many of you recall when Saints RB Alvin Kamara was dropping in fantasy drafts due to his bad back (and contract situation)? Kamara rightfully should have been the third or fourth pick, but he started to slide in early September being selected as late as eighth or ninth in many leagues. I hope that fantasy managers go back to their draft boards and learn from this mistake. I know that Kamara’s numbers are inflated due to Michael Thomas’ injury, but he is still an integral part of the Saints offense and now that his leg is healthy, he is back to being a top-four overall fantasy talent.

I Hate the Drake

Every single person who rostered Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake in either their seasonal league or in DraftKings lineups has to be livid. Once again, Drake was a major letdown running for a mere 35 yards without a catch. It’s a shocking development considering that Drake was a late first-round pick in most leagues coming into the season.

Part of Drake’s issue looks like he is not as quick as he was last season, but the bigger problem is the running of Kyler Murray. With Murray being willing to take off at anytime and Drake not being much of a receiving threat or goal line back, it looks as if he might be more of a flex play than a RB1. In fact, I would argue that the Cardinals should see what Chase Edmonds can bring to their offense. Their lack of a running game has cost them the last two games.

Brady Bunch

Here’s a story... of a QB named Tommy... who was missing his star receiver. Until one day, when Tommy found Scotty, Evans, OJ, Vaughn, and Brate…and came back to beat the Chargers after being down by 24-7 at one point in the second quarter. I have a hunch that not only is this a turning point for Brady and the Tampa offense, but that RB Ronald Jones is going to lose a ton of playing time on passing downs because he is an awful receiver out of the backfield.

Rams RB Nightmare

One thing that fantasy football managers need more than anything is a sense of predictability. If we know what should happen in a game, then we can prepare for it and plan accordingly. However, there was no preparation for what happened in Los Angeles with the Rams giving more carries to Malcolm Brown than to starter Darrell Henderson. Coming into this week, I would have thought that Henderson was a potential top-five play at the position. Now, moving forward, I wonder if he is even startable. Even worse is that rookie RB Cam Akers will be back in a couple of weeks which will only make the RB situation even murkier. Right now, my best advice is to trade Brown and/or Henderson to someone who is in desperate need of a running back.

I’m Digging It

Bills QB Josh Allen looks like a completely different player in 2020. Some might say that he has matured, others might argue that he understands the offense better. I am willing to agree with both things, but I also think one of the reasons is that he finally has a WR1 to throw to in Stefon Diggs. Diggs is the best receiver Allen has worked with in his three years with Buffalo and it has made all the difference to his confidence and to the team’s offensive production. Diggs can not only win the WR/CB battles each game, but his presence opens the field for the rest of the team. Give credit to the Bills front office too—they added a rookie WR Gabriel Davis who looks like he will pair with Diggs for the next five years.

Bring Back Mitch?

I can’t believe that I am saying this, but I think the Bears might want to consider bringing back Mitch Trubisky as their starting QB. Backup Nick Foles saved the game against the Falcons, but in Week 4 against the Colts he looked lost. Moreover, the Bears running game was non-existent as they ran for 28 yards on 16 carries which is very “unbearable”. The Bears have plenty of offensive weapons at their disposal, but I am not sure yet if it’s poor play calling or a quarterback problem or both. All I know is that the only Bears offensive player I feel comfortable starting right now is WR Allen Robinson.