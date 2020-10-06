Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Joshua Kelley or Justin Jackson?

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert, LAC

Herbert has been nothing short of outstanding for the Chargers. On Sunday against Tampa, he threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns. If Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn takes him out at this point, he would need to have his head examined. Herbert has a terrific schedule coming up playing the Saints, Jets, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Raiders before the team’s bye. The schedule doesn't get any better than that, so if Herbert is available on the waiver wire, you have to pick him up now.

Daniel Jones, NYG

As some of you may recall, we at SI Fantasy liked Daniel Jones before the beginning of the season. However, 2020 has been nothing but a nightmare for Danny Dimes. That said, in Week 5, he gets the Dallas Cowboys who cannot stop any opposing offense. Even a decimated Giants offense should still be able to put up at least 350 to 400 yards of total offense. I can envision not only starting Jones in seasonal leagues but in my DraftKings lineups as well.

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR

Are you a believer yet in Teddy B? I know that I am. The Panthers look rejuvenated, and a lot of it has to do with how well Bridgewater has played. He gets the Falcons next, and we all know how terrible their secondary is. Not only would I pick Bridgewater up off my league’s waiver wire, but there's also a really good chance that I'll be using him in plenty of stacks this weekend on DraftKings.

Kirk Cousins, MIN

Cousins has shown significant improvement as soon as the Vikings put Justin Jefferson into their starting lineup. In Week 5, Cousins gets to play the Seattle Seahawks in what could be one of the highest-scoring games on the slate, considering neither team plays a very good pass defense.

Running Backs

Joshua Kelley, LAC

With Austin Ekeler out for the next few weeks with an injury, it seems that Kelley will have the chance to claim the starting running back’s job. He did have a couple of fumbles against Tampa, but he has shown a nose for the end zone, and he runs with passion and aggression. If you can only choose one Chargers back, you want Kelley.

Justin Jackson, LAC

The Chargers prefer to use a running back by committee approach, so it’s safe to assume that Justin Jackson will get to see at least a dozen touches a game with Ekeler sidelined. If it's hard to find good replacement running backs in your league, Jackson is worthy of a waiver wire pickup.

Damien Harris, NE

I really like Damien Harris a lot moving forward. I have never thought that much of Sony Michel, and I think that Harris has another gear that no other Patriots running back has. He exploded for a 41 yard run against the Chiefs, and I think it will be even better when Cam Newton returns. Mobile quarterbacks create running lanes, and with Newton around, Harris will have tons of room to run.

Chase Edmonds, ARI

I am not sure if Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury feels the same way, but I am this close to being done with Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake. Edmonds was the team's starter at one point last season but lost his opportunity when he injured his hamstring. The ability is there for Edmonds. Hopefully, the opportunity will follow soon.

D’Ernest Johnson, CLE

Admittedly I'm not as familiar with Johnson as I should be. He did play football in South Florida, and he was a pretty good running back while at USF, but he was playing in the AAF before the Browns picked him up. With Nick Chubb out for the next few games, Johnson could see a considerable number of carries splitting time with Kareem Hunt.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, TB

Here's what I know: Ronald Jones can't catch; LeSean McCoy is getting old, and Leonard Fournette is a pain in the butt. This all tells me that I think that Vaughn will have a role in this offense at some point this season. He’s a very good pass catcher and is elusive with the football in his hands. It may take a few weeks, but I think he's the ideal stash and cash guy to put on your roster right now in deeper leagues.

Jordan Wilkins, IND

I know I mentioned Wilkins' name in this same article last week, and I'm going to mention it yet again. Wilkins had a big opportunity against the Bears because the Colts like to use an RB committee approach. I especially like Wilkins if anything should happen to Jonathan Taylor. He is a powerful back who I think will thrive in short-yardage situations. It wouldn't shock me to see that Colts start using him by the goal line.

Reggie Bonnafon, CAR

Bonnafon was believed to be Mccaffrey's backup before the season. However, Mike Davis emerged with the role out of training camp. What we've seen from Bonnafon in the last couple of games is a running back who has some juice, and if Mike Davis should ever be injured, Bonnafon would have a major role in the Panthers’ offense.

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins, CIN

If you haven't picked up Higgins yet, I don't know why you're waiting. A.J. Green looks slow, and something is missing from his game. Higgins is like a ticking time bomb, which is ready to explode soon. The Bengals run a high-paced offense, which should be a perfect one for Higgins to thrive. Stacking him with Joe Burrow and Tyler Boyd will be a popular option on DraftKings in the coming weeks.

Gabriel Davis, BUF

The Bills’ front office will get a lot of credit for their trade for Stefon Diggs; however, I think that they're going to get equal credit in the future for drafting Davis. He is a tall, rangy receiver with terrific hands, and he knows how to get open. If you are in a dynasty league, you need to pick him up now because I think he will emerge as a starter when John Brown finds a new home next season.

Scotty Miller, TB

Miller has earned the trust of Tom Brady, and with Tampa's wide receiver depth chart being so shallow, he stands to have a lot of opportunities. I think he's got an outside chance for 65 to 70 receptions the way things are going.

Zach Pascal, IND

The Colts run a very boring offense, but something seems to be off with T.Y. Hilton this year, and I'm worried that Hilton will be a bust. Pascal was the only Colts receiver who found himself any space against the Bears secondary. Pascal will earn more targets soon from Philip Rivers’ who always likes throwing to his slot receivers.

Tim Patrick, DEN

Patrick looked good last Thursday against the Jets—everyone does, I know! I think he showed enough that he deserves consideration as a WR4 on your squad with the bye weeks coming up. With Noah Fant likely out for another week and with Courtland Sutton out for the season, Patrick and Jeudy should see the bulk of the team’s targets.

Isaiah Ford, MIA

Slot receivers tend to do well in Chan Gailey offenses. Ford had 10 targets against the Seahawks, and he will continue to get looks all season long. He’s more of a waiver wire add in PPR formats than in standard leagues.

David Moore, SEA

On more than one occasion, Russell Wilson has stated that he always tries to get Moore the football when he's in one on one coverage. As the third receiver for the Seahawks, he faces single coverage, which bodes well for his immediate success. I'd rather have the third receiver in a great offense than the second receiver in a bad offense.

Kenny Stills, HOU

Against the Vikings, Texans WR Brandin Cooks did not catch a pass in a game he should have dominated. Stills has the trust of Deshaun Watson, and he could find himself back as a starter if Cooks continues to disappoint.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF

Aiyuk is only a rookie, but I think he has carved out a role in the 49ers offense. The problem is that George Kittle is the first option on offense, and Deebo Samuel is getting healthier by the day. Aiyuk is more of a stash-and-cash option than anything right now, but if given a chance to play, he could be a sneaky source of fantasy production.

Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL

This is a complete flier, but if Julio Jones' hamstring doesn’t improve soon, there is a good chance that the team places him onto the IR. If that happens, Zaccheaus is the next man up in the Falcons’ rotation.

Tight Ends

Robert Tonyan, GB

Tonyan is the starter in an offense that is not very deep with receivers. He looked amazing on Monday night vs. Atlanta and could step up to be Aaron Rodgers' number two target with Allen Lazard out for the next few weeks with an injury.

Eric Ebron, PIT

We all know that Ben Roethlisberger likes throwing to his tight end, and Ebron seemed to have turned a corner in understanding the offense before the Steelers missed last week’s COVID game. Look for Ebron’s role to increase throughout the season.

Dawson Knox, BUF

Knox returned to the Bills starting lineup against the Raiders, and while he's deep down on the target list, anyone who is playing with Josh Allen as his quarterback is worthy of a pickup.

Cameron Brate, TB

With O.J. Howard out for the year, Brate will move into the backup tight end role for Tampa. He's got tremendous size, and he is a great red-zone target.

Gerald Everett, LAC

The Rams like Everett, and as we saw against the Giants, they used him often in their two tight end sets. Everett has minimal value now, but if Tyler Higbee should ever get injured, Everett's value would skyrocket.

