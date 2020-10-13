Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: All-In on Alexander Mattison

Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton, DAL

With Dak Prescott sadly done for the year, fantasy football managers now have to look at other quarterback options. Luckily the Cowboys have a good internal option as Andy Dalton was signed in the offseason to be the team's backup. Dalton is not the most accurate passer (only 62% career-wise), but he has the experience and is playoff-tested. He can certainly lead this talented offense, and I don't expect a huge drop off in production from Dallas' skill players.

Derek Carr, LV

Many people had their doubts about Carr starting for the Raiders, but he has been very productive, throwing for 1,442 yards and 11 TDs so far. The return of WR Henry Ruggs III will only help his production. Carr is on BYE in Week 6, but if you are in desperate need of a QB, this is a good time to stash him.

Drew Lock, DEN

Lock appears to be ready to return to the team for the upcoming game against New England. Lock was a high-stakes sleeper before the season, and he does have pretty good weapons with Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Noah Fant. Most people will overlook him on the waiver wire, which makes him a sneaky under-the-radar pickup.

Kirk Cousins, MIN

Cousins is a bit infuriating as he never throws for as many yards (or TDs) as fantasy football managers might like. However, Week 6 sees Minnesota take on Atlanta, which should lead to Cousins' best game of the season. Minnesota is on BYE in Week 7, so this is a one week, strike it rich play.

Running Backs

Alexander Mattison, MIN

When Dalvin Cook left Sunday night's game with a groin injury, the shout that you heard was either Cook's fantasy manager screaming or Alexander Mattison's cheering. You spent a seventh or eighth-round pick on Mattison specifically for this reason—he's a top ten RB when given a chance to play an entire game. Even though the Vikings are on BYE in Week 7, I would be prepared to spend my No. 1 waiver claim on Mattison—he's just that good, and the matchup against Atlanta is spectacular.

Phillip Lindsay, DEN

Lindsay is expected back for the game against New England after being unavailable since Week 2. Although I know he's worth picking up, I still have some trepidation about how the Broncos will use both he and Melvin Gordon together in the same backfield. In Week 1, Lindsay only got eight touches. If he doesn't get at least 15 touches, his value drops severely unless Gordon should get injured.

Cam Akers, LAR

I am the President of the Cam Akers Fan Club and am fully convinced that he will win the Rams starting RB job in the coming weeks. That being said, I do think that Rams head coach Sean McVay will always have some sort of committee with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. I feel that Akers is the best player of the three and the most deserving of touches. Be patient with Akers now, and hopefully, we will see dividends soon.

Chase Edmonds, ARI

I was very excited to see Edmonds get the Cardinals first rushing TD of the game against the Jets, thinking that this would earn him immediate in-game carries. However, that never came to fruition as Kenyan Drake out rushed him by an 18-3 margin. Edmonds still had five receptions and is chomping at the bit for more opportunities. Get him off waivers now before the breakout happens, and it's too late.

D’Ernest Johnson, CLE

This is the second week that Johnson has made the list. In the first week without Nick Chubb, Johnson saw eight carries splitting time with Kareem Hunt. He’s not a special RB by any means, but he is useful as a desperation plug and play.

Matt Breida, MIA

Jordan Howard was a healthy scratch in Week 5, leaving Miles Gaskin and Breida to split the carries (16-9 in favor of Gaskin). Breida has the talent and could end up becoming a sneaky type of stash for later in the season.

Cordarrelle Patterson, CHI

There is no doubt that David Montgomery is the clear starter in Chicago; however, Patterson seems to have emerged as the RB2 with Tarik Cohen done for the year. Patterson had five touches in Week 4 and six touches in Week 5. I know it's not much, but sometimes even six touches have value in a season with so much uncertainty. Plus, Patterson gives you an extra advantage in leagues that incorporate return yards.

J.D. McKissic, WAS

My listing of McKissic is in no way a reflection of my feelings towards Antonio Gibson. I am a huge Gibson fan, but I do think that Washington is not ready to give him 20-25 touches just yet. McKissic fits their dink and dunk offense perfectly, so he is worth a deep flyer in PPR formats.

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins, CIN

Here's what I wrote about Higgins last week: "If you haven't picked up Higgins yet, I don't know why you're waiting. A.J. Green looks slow, and something is missing from his game. Higgins is like a ticking time bomb, which is ready to explode soon." A.J. Green is not only slow, but rumor also has it that he wants out of Cincinnati, and the Bengals are happy to oblige. Higgins will enter the starting lineup next week, and I am not sure he will leave it anytime soon. Let others in your league pay for Claypool; I think the better value is Higgins.

Chase Claypool, PIT

I want to go on record by saying that I am a huge fan of Chase Claypool, and I have touted him here in this weekly article repeatedly all season! That said, I am not sure I would break the bank for him in free agency. I would certainly make a bid on him and try to get him, but having FAAB available to you when you get closer to the playoffs will be very important in this pandemic year. If you spend $750 on Claypool this week, he better give you WR2 numbers at the very least to be worth it.

Travis Fulgham, PHI

Here is my Travis Fulgham prediction: someone in your league is going to pay big FAAB bucks for him this week. Next, in Week 6 against the Ravens, he is going to disappoint. There is a good chance that there will be rumors about Alshon Jeffery's impending return so that the same person will likely drop Fulgham. At that point, you go out and pick him up because he has a really good playoff schedule, and he might be worth a stash.

Laviska Shenault, JAX

What I really like about Shenault is that he seems to be improving with every passing week. In his past two games, Shenault had had 12 receptions for 165 yards on 14 targets. With D.J. Chark a little banged up, Shenault could be peppered with more targets against the weak Lions defense. Grab him now before your opponents realize how talented he is.

Darnell Mooney, CHI

While it's almost impossible to predict the Chicago Bears' usage rates, head coach Matt Nagy seems to have taken a liking to rookie WR Darnell Mooney. Mooney played 65% of snaps against Tampa (Anthony Miller only played 41%), indicating that Mooney has become the team's WR2. He has terrific speed and will be used to stretch the field.

Breshad Perriman, NYJ

The Jets are an unmitigated mess (and always will be so long as Adam Gase is the head coach), but their wide receiving corps is so decimated that they are praying that Perriman can make his return in Week 6. Perriman is very familiar with Joe Flacco from their days in Baltimore, and the Jets should be playing from behind in all their games, which could make Perriman a good garbage time fantasy option.

Devin Duvernay, BAL

The Ravens are in desperate need of playmakers, and they have started integrating Duvernay into their offense. Although he only had three touches, he began to get more snaps and even had a 42-yard run. Look for Duvernay to emerge as the Ravens WR2 over Snead and Boykin.

Mecole Hardman, KC

Sammy Watkins is expected to be out with a hamstring for the next two weeks, which means it's a great time to go out and pick up Hardman. Hardman will never be a hugely targeted receiver, but even on three catches, he can pick up incredible amounts of yardage and the occasional TD. Hardman is a great fill-in for the next couple of games if you play in a league that gives bonus points for long-distance TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF

The 49ers defense is not close to what it was last season. Because of this, I see them playing in some potential shootouts, which should give Aiyuk decent upside.

Bryan Edwards, LV

I love looking for guys on the waiver wire who I liked before the season but were dropped for one reason or another. Edwards was one of my sleeper picks but got injured a few weeks ago, and looks like he is still a week or two from a return. Keep him on your watchlist.

Tight Ends

Robert Tonyan, GB

Tonyan might be available on your waiver wire. Last week the Packers were on BYE, so there is a chance that other owners in your league decided to wait to pick him up. This is your chance to pounce on their mistake. Grab Tonyan now while you still can.

Trey Burton, IND

In a game where the Colts were trailing, the box score was very telling. Jack Doyle had two targets, Mo Allie-Cox had one, and Trey Burton had six. That tells me that Frank Reich is a big fan of Burton, and he might end up stealing the starter's job away from Jack Doyle. One other note in Burton's favor is that Philip Rivers loves throwing to the tight end.

Irv Smith, Jr., MIN

I am happy to announce that there was an Irv Smith sighting on Sunday. After missing in action all season, Smith emerged against Seattle as the Vikings' second-most targeted receiver. He finished the game with four catches for 64 yards, his best performance thus far. I know Smith is talented; the better question is whether the Vikings will continue to give him opportunities.

Cameron Brate, TB

Last week I put Brate in this article, thinking he could get more targets with O.J. Howard done for the season. This week I am leaving Brate in here after watching Rob Gronkowski continue to struggle on the field. Brate has a knack for being in the right spot, and he is a huge red-zone target who might have value in standard formats.

Gerald Everett, LAR

Here is what I wrote last week about Everett: "The Rams like Everett, and as we saw against the Giants, they used him often in their two tight end sets. Everett has minimal value now, but if Tyler Higbee should ever get injured, Everett's value would skyrocket." Against Washington, Everett led the Rams with 90 receiving yards and was targeted four times in 30 snaps. The Rams love his upside, so keep him on your radar.

