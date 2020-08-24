BEFORE YOU DRAFT, have you checked out the SI Fantasy Draft Kit? Consider it your go-to source for all of our Fantasy Football content — for both free & premium members.

Over the last several weeks, the SI Fantasy team has taken a look at two different players; either on the same team as part of a desirable fantasy offense or two players close in ADP (average draft position). The goal is to answer the following question: “Would you rather take Player X at this ADP, or Player Y at that ADP?”

This exercise is particularly helpful in fantasy football drafting to help prepare in real-time for when the desired player gets “sniped” by another fantasy owner in drafts.

In our continued installment of “Would You Rather,” SI Fantasy analyst Bill Enright will be making the argument that New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomaas is the better overall pick based on talent, projections, and value. SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler will make the counterpoint argument for his teammate: RB Alvin Kamara.

Michael Thomas, Saints Wide Receiver

Bill Enright’s argument for Thomas over Alvin Kamara based on ADP

When it comes to wide receivers in the NFL, Michael Thomas is one of, if not the most dominant pass catcher in the league. He shattered the single season reception record in 2019 by catching an eye-popping 149 passes and his 1,725 yards was the most in the league by over 300 yards.

As for getting in to the end-zone, he scored nine touchdowns in three of the last four seasons which bodes well for anyone looking to bet the over on his touchdown player prop in 2020 (8.5).

When making a selection in the first round, it’s much less about finding the top or best player at their position and much more about securing guaranteed points for

your lineup each and every week. And the Saints star receiver has proven to be the most consistent player, not just at wide receiver, but in all of fantasy football the last three seasons.

Thomas averaged 23.4 points per game in 2019, 20 ppg in 2018, and 16.2 in 2017. All three of those averages were better than the running backs in those years that finished 2nd-5th in points-per-game. While a natural regression in catches is expected, Thomas will remain an elite option at wide receiver and certainly in the running for WR1 once again.

His floor seems to be somewhere in the range of 1,150-1,300 yards, 100 catches, and 8-10 touchdowns, making him not just one of the most productive players but he’s perhaps one of the safest picks in the first round of any fantasy football draft.

Alvin Kamara, Saints Running Back

Ben Heisler’s argument for Kamara over Thomas based on ADP

I can't argue that Thomas represents perhaps the highest floor player in fantasy, and the relief in knowing that your first round pick won't bust holds substantial value.

But do you know who also hasn't been a first round bust? Alvin Kamara.

Finishing as the RB9 in PPR may not have been ideal for the top-five pick from a season ago, but this year's consensus No.2 pick, Giants RB Saquon Barkley finished BEHIND Kamara a season ago and there's not a whisper of fantasy-bust potential attached to his name.

We also learned several weeks back that after Kamara played through a substantial knee injury that he suffered in Week 6 of the 2019 season.

The numbers add up when it came to Kamara's availability as the lead back. In Weeks 1-5, Kamara had no less than 13 rushing attempts, but in Weeks 10-16, he only hit 13 attempts three times.

And yet despite his rushing attempts going down, despite toughing it out through a injury that would land most players on the bench, Kamara returned after two weeks away to finish with his third consecutive season of 81 receptions and over 1,300 yards from scrimmage. IN A DOWN YEAR!

Now that he's healthy, AND in a contract year, everything is set to go up for Kamara. Games, receptions, rushes, targets, yards, touchdowns, etc. The time is now to buy low on a RB going as the RB5-6 off the board when he's capable of finishing as the RB1 on the season. That's not hyperbole, but it is in the range of predictable outcomes, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kyle Mosley of the Saints News Network summed up Kamara's production over the last three years:

"Even in the wake of his torn MCL injury against Jacksonville in Week 6, Kamara's production makes these stats even more impressive. 2019, he amassed 1,330 yards and 6 TDs for the Saints. Kamara's first three seasons are historic. He became the first NFL player to have over 2,000 (2,408) rushing and 2,000 (2,068) receiving yards, and 3 Pro-Bowl appearances. In 45 games, Kamara saw the endzone 38 times, 7 rushing, 10 receiving, and 1 kickoff return. He missed 2 games after his leg injury."

While both Thomas and Kamara could finish as the top option at their position, I'll lean towards the player at the far more valuable fantasy position. Give me Kamara as he runs to a top-three RB ranking (he's my RB3 after Barkley and CMC in PPR) and gets himself paid this offseason.

Would You Rather? Michael Thomas or Alvin Kamara

Bill Enright: Michael Thomas.

Ben Heisler: Alvin Kamara.

Tell us what you think? Who do you prefer at the QB spot in 2020? Let us know at our new community page HERE and tell us if you’re on #TeamThomas or #TeamKamara.

