SI Fantasy
Top Stories
Football
Daily
Baseball

Fantasy Football: Can a Zero-WR Draft Strategy work in 2020?

Ben Heisler

This is an article from our Strategy series. If you're a FullTime Fantasy subscriber, you can read this premium article here.

Unlock premium access to the full outlook by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out! Click here to subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Zero WR Approach

One of the most interesting aspects of all fantasy drafts is the philosophy each owner takes on draft day. Over the past several years, the “yellow sticker club” has become the predominant approach as many high-stakes owners look to stockpile elite wide receiver talent in the early rounds. Many owners often ignore the running back position until the middle rounds, especially with the requirement of many leagues such as the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) demanding three wide receivers and two flex positions in all starting lineups. Tied into this approach is the strong belief among high-stakes players to wait on the tight end and quarterback positions until rounds eight and beyond.

In this feature, we will review the results of my mock from MockDraftNow.com using the ‘Zero Wide Receiver’ strategy. In essence, this means I completely ignored the wideout position until the middle rounds instead of focusing on other areas of my roster construction. In this mock, I was awarded the third overall pick and was asked to draft 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 WR/RB/TE, 1 D/ST, 1 K and 7 bench players.

Let’s take a look at the results and review.

Draft Board

To view the full Draft and analysis rankings for QBs, sign up today and remember code TD30 for 30% off your first two months! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Michael Fabiano

by

mattkdelima

Fantasy Football ADP, Rankings & Projections: A Surprise QB in the Top 12!

SI Senior Fantasy Football expert Shawn Childs reveals a surprise QB in his top 12 rankings, and how you can use the Advanced ADP tool to show how long you can wait to draft him!

Shawn Childs

NFL Training Camp Fantasy News & Notes: Matthew Stafford Removed from COVID-19 Protocol after False Positive Tests

SI Fantasy analyst Roy Larking takes a look at the biggest news taking place at NFL Training Camps from a fantasy perspective.

Roy Larking

Fantasy Football Strategy, ADP & Rankings: Gaining a Sizable Advantage when Drafting Tight Ends

SI Fantasy football analyst Shawn Childs provides a tight end scoring breakdown and projects what point targets they need to hit to gain an edge.

Shawn Childs

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, ADP & Picks: Benny Heis' One Sleeper, Breakout, Bust & More

SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler takes his turn to break down his preseason pro selections: One sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback and stash & cash player for 2020.

Ben Heisler

2020 Fantasy Football: PPR Running Back Rankings

Fantasy football RB rankings for PPR leagues brought to you by the SI Fantasy team!

Shawn Childs

SI Fantasy Team Outlooks Hub: Get to Know Every Player & Every Detail

SI Fantasy provides in-depth team breakdowns where we profile every player, plus the coaching staff, free agency moves, rookies, offensive line, schedule, IDP profiles & the defense.

Matt De Lima

2020 Fantasy Football: Flex Position Scoring Targets

Senior fantasy football expert Shawn Childs provides a FLEX scoring breakdown and projects what point targets to hit to gain an edge!

Shawn Childs

Donger's Club Tuesday July 28

ScottFantasy

Game day thread! I'll be LIVE blogging my thoughts and observations right here. I'll also share my takeaways from my conversations with PlayFFWC World Champ Matthew Bayley on what it takes to win at…

ScottFantasy

by

ScottFantasy