This is an article from our Strategy series. If you're a FullTime Fantasy subscriber, you can read this premium article here.

Unlock premium access to the full outlook by subscribing to FullTime Fantasy where we will help you dominate with our Draft Kit, customized rankings, expert consensus rankings, Preseason Pro, Advanced ADP, Premium forums to ask our experts unlimited questions 24/7 & more. Check us out! Click here to subscribe now using promo code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Zero WR Approach

One of the most interesting aspects of all fantasy drafts is the philosophy each owner takes on draft day. Over the past several years, the “yellow sticker club” has become the predominant approach as many high-stakes owners look to stockpile elite wide receiver talent in the early rounds. Many owners often ignore the running back position until the middle rounds, especially with the requirement of many leagues such as the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) demanding three wide receivers and two flex positions in all starting lineups. Tied into this approach is the strong belief among high-stakes players to wait on the tight end and quarterback positions until rounds eight and beyond.

In this feature, we will review the results of my mock from MockDraftNow.com using the ‘Zero Wide Receiver’ strategy. In essence, this means I completely ignored the wideout position until the middle rounds instead of focusing on other areas of my roster construction. In this mock, I was awarded the third overall pick and was asked to draft 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 WR/RB/TE, 1 D/ST, 1 K and 7 bench players.

Let’s take a look at the results and review.

Draft Board

To view the full Draft and analysis rankings for QBs, sign up today and remember code TD30 for 30% off your first two months!