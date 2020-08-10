2020 PGA Wyndham Championship Preview and Odds

The PGA Championship lived up to its billing this weekend as young phenom Collin Morikawa won his first major title of his career in thrilling fashion. Morikawa (-13), shot a six-under 64 on Sunday, en route to joining elite company. The 23-year-old joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIIroy as the youngest players to ever win the event.

Morikawa, who now bolts up to the No. 2 player in the 2020 FedEx Cup standings, was listed at odds of +3050 at Circa Sports in Las Vegas in pre-tournament wagering. The win saw him climb to No. 5 overall in World rankings, and also lined the pocket of our own SI Gambling’s Ben Heisler, who nailed the winner in our predictions and best bets feature last week.

The emerging star was among seven players tied for the lead late Sunday, outlasting Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey by two strokes to emerge victorious and earn his second win on the Tour in less than a month.

The marquee moment of the tournament came on the 16th hole when the PGA’s latest champion since the restart was able to Eagle out the Par-4.

"I was hoping for a really good bounce and got it," Morikawa told PGATour.com. "I hit a really good putt, and now we're here."

Brooks Koepka (-3), who was going for the three-peat at TPC Harding Park, struggled on Sunday shooting +4 for the round, leading to a T29 finish. Two-time winner Daniel Berger (-7) once again performed admirably finishing T13.

Tiger Woods, who has won the event four times (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007) shot his best round of the tournament on Sunday (-3) but it only enabled him to finish T37 with a final score of -1.

With nine events in the books since the COVID-19 shutdown, the PGA now heads to Greensboro, North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship.

Dates and Venue

Thursday, August 13-16. Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina

Betting Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Several of the top players in the World Golf Rankings will be back in action as Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, and Patrick Reed headline this week’s event.

Webb Simpson, who won the RBC Heritage back in June, sits atop the FanDuel Sportsbook odds board this week at odds of 9/1. Following the No.4 ranked player in the world are Brooks Koepka (11/1), Tommy Fleetwood (14/1), Patrick Reed (16/1), Justin Rose (20/1) and Paul Casey (20/1). Jordan Spieth, who has struggled to find his game since the PGA resumed with only one top 10 finish to his credit, checks in at attractive odds of 35/1.

J.T. Poston, who just finished T75 in the PGA Championship, is back again this year to defend his Wyndham Championship crown ( the site of his only PGA Tour title) at odds of 50/1.

Be sure to check back here at Sports Illustrated later this week with the SI Gambling team’s predictions, best bets, values, longshots, and daily fantasy plays for the Wyndham Championship as well as where the sharps are investing their money.