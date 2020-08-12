2020 Wyndham Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets from the SI Gambling Team

With nine events in the books since the COVID-19 shutdown, the PGA now heads to Greensboro, North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship.

Several of the top players in the World Golf Rankings will be back in action as Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, and Patrick Reed headline this week’s event. Six of the top 20 players overall will take to the links in North Carolina.

Of the three, Kopeka is the biggest wildcard. He was on pace for a second consecutive top-five finish in as many weeks along with a third straight PGA Championship. He would go on to struggle on the final day, melting down Sunday that resulted in a T29 finish.

Patrick Reed looks to be an interesting play at odds of +1850, thanks to his history at the course of never missing the cut in five career tries (with finishes of no lower than T24), including his win back in 2013.

Jordan Spieth, who has struggled to find his game since the PGA resumed with only one top 10 finish, checks in at attractive odds of +3590.

J.T. Poston, who just finished T75 in the PGA Championship, is back again this year to defend his Wyndham Championship crown (the site of his only PGA Tour title) at odds of +7700. Last year, Poston shot 22-under par, highlighted by a course record 8-under 62 in the final round, en route to earning a one stroke win over Webb Simpson.

Brandt Snedeker (-21) who won the event back in 2018 by three strokes over C.T. Pan and Simpson, checks in at odds of +6200.

Wyndham Championship Details

Dates: August 13-16, 2020

Course: Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: GOLF; CBS

Purse: $6,400,000

Simpson, who won the RBC Heritage back in June, sits atop the Circa Sportsbook odds board this week at odds of +1130. It's no wonder the oddsmakers have him listed as the favorite. The 2011 Champion has recorded seven top 10s at the course in only 11 attempts.

Following the No. 4 ranked player in the world are Brooks Koepka (+1330), Tommy Fleetwood (+1645), Patrick Reed (+1850), Paul Casey (+2055) and Justin Rose (+2055).

Our team of gambling experts, which have been red-hot, have compiled their approach to the PGA Championship from a betting perspective.

In addition, located below is sharp wagering information from both Vegas and London, England.

Let’s take a look at the odds as well as the team’s best bets and more!

Odds via Circa Sports

Predictions and Best Bets

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

The Wyndham Championship Sharp Action Breakdown

Metric Gaming’s Golf Desk located in London, England will look to continue with their run of outstanding picks since the PGA’s return. The model stayed scorching hot in the first Major of the year as Jason Day (46/1), Xander Schauffele (24/1) and Jon Rahm (13/1) finished T4, T10 and T13; respectively.

According to Daniel Banham, Director of Trading, the Metric Gaming team is enthusiastically looking forward to the Wyndham Championship this week.

There are four players the UK sharps have their sights set on this week in North Carolina.

“Architected by Donald Ross —Sedgefield Golf Club is a target golf course,” said Banham. “Putting will be paramount — and it’s almost a given we’ll have a greater than 20-under par winning score.”

Accordingly, Metric Gaming’s model points to Billy Horschel at odds of +3590.

“We really like Billy Horschel this week, he’s too good of a player to be 35-1 vs this field. The putter must be warm, and Billy is a streaky putter.”

Secondly, we really like Harris English at odds of +3080. Harris is a fundamentally sound player, in solid form, combined with great Par 4 scoring. We can’t pass up the attractive odds of 31/1.

As for even further value plays, Ryan Moore is a golfer the Metric Gaming model has backed previously since the PGA restart, and they are drawn to his value of +5100.

“Although we need to look further down the betting board we are happy to find Moore, who after resting last week, should be fresh and energized to go.”

Finally, Metric’s longshot play this week is Bud Cauley at odds of +10300.

“Cauley showed flashes last week at the PGA Championship. Despite the grueling travel of going across the country, at odds of 103/1, he’s tremendous value and we are willing to take our chances.”

In addition, Banham highlighted three 72-hole matchup plays that are worthy of garnering attention from sports bettors: Russell Henley (-115) over J.T. Poston, Ryan Moore (-130) over Chez Reavie, and Tommy Fleetwood (+100) over Patrick Reed.

Metric Gaming’s Value Plays

Billy Horschel (+3590)

Horschel checks in at No. 38 in World Rankings and has four consecutive top 43 finishes, five of seven overall since the PGA restart. He has five top 10 finishes on the season and will look to add to his five career PGA Tour wins this weekend in Greensboro.

Harris English (+3080)

English is in superb form of late, finishing inside the top-20 in his last four tournaments and only missing the cut once since the PGA restart overall. The sharps from across the pond are backing the No. 28 player in the FedEx rankings, looking to possibly break through for the first time in 2020.

Ryan Moore (+5100)

Moore, who has five career PGA Tour victories, comes in at healthy odds of 51/1. He cashed for Metric Gaming in top 15 and top 20 wagering in the 3M Open a few weeks ago after his T12 finish. The Metric Gaming predictive model is calling for the former UNLV standout to build off his recent form and potentially offer a healthy return on investment.

Bud Cauley (+10300)

Cauley, No. 80 in the FedEx rankings, is at long odds after struggling in several of the events since the PGA restart. However, he checks in as a longshot target of the sharps this week thanks to his best effort since the PGA resumed last week; a T37 finish in the PGA Championship. The model thinks the improvement could continue and pay off in a big way.

Vegas Whispers & Beyond

According to Patrick Eichner, Director of Communications at PointsBet Sportsbook, the action on the Wyndham Championship this week is as follows:

“Our most bet golfers to win the Wyndham Championship this weekend are Doc Redman, Paul Casey, Harris English, Jordan Spieth and Kevin Kisner,” said Eichner.

“Our top liabilities for the event include, Robby Shelton, Wesley Bryan and Nate Lashley”.

In terms of sharp wagers, Eichner had this to say regarding the market at PointsBet.

”Some of our sharper clients like to focus on Top 20/30/40 markets rather than our outright winner offering. We have seen a decent amount of sharp action come in on Billy Horschel (Top 20; +170), Brendan Todd (Top 10; +400) and Bud Cauley (Top 40; +180). On outrights, the sharps have targeted Harold Varner (+7000) and Matthias Schwab (+8000). On a side note, we also saw sharp money on Brandt Snedeker in our End of Round 1 Leader market at odds of +6000.”

Ben Heisler, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Editor (@bennyheis)

Best Bets to Win

Webb Simpson (+1130)

Simpson is the prohibitive favorite on the board, and even though I typically hate to play favorites in betting golf, fading Simpson this week would be a flat out mistake.

Simpson has only missed one cut in his last five outings, has a win along with two other top 12 finishes since the restart, and ranks fourth in strokes gained: total over his previous 24 rounds playing on Donald Ross courses.

Plus, in case you haven’t heard this fun fact yet, the North Carolina native Simpson loves this annual event so much, he even named his daughter Wyndham!

Harris English (+3080)

You can’t get more consistent than English over his last four starts on the Tour: T17 at the RBC Heritage, T13 at the Memorial, T18 at the 3M Open in Minneapolis, and T19 at the PGA Championship last week.

He currently has the number one ranking over his past 24 rounds in both SG: total and SG: putting. Life’s pretty simple when you’re hitting it where you want to, and then knocking the ball in on the green from all over as well.

Via the RickRunGood.com database, English’s 1.63 strokes gained over his competitors since the PGA restart is also ranked first on tour.

Best Value Plays

Brendon Todd (+4600)

Much like English’s game, Brendon Todd from a consistency level has been right there as well. He always seems to have a share of the leaderboard during the first two days before struggling to keep it going over the weekend.

Regardless, Todd has four finishes in the top 22 over his last five tournaments, with three between T11-T17. He doesn’t hit them far off the tee, but he hits them straight, and Sedgefield is a precision-type of a golf course. Todd also has two wins and nine top 10 finishes already on Tour this year, but they rarely get discussed, considering they all came before the pandemic.

Russell Henley (+5100)

Henley over the last two months has some eye-popping metrics. Over at FantasyNational, he ranks first in SG: tee-to-green, first in “good drives” first in SG: approach and first in GIRs (greens-in-regulation) gained. Those numbers are insane, considering he also has two missed cuts in his last five outings.

Sedgefield puts less emphasis on driving distance and more on approach, leading Henley to be an exceptional candidate to be successful on this course.

Best Longshots

Bud Cauley (+10300)

Cauley got off to a solid start once the restart began, but fell off at the RBC Heritage and Workday Charity Open by missing the cut. Since then, he finished T44 at the Memorial in swirling winds and severe conditions and finished last week T37 at the PGA Championship.

Cauley is one of the best SG: around-the-green players on tour, ranking fifth in his last 24 rounds. However, he’ll need to improve on his wildly inconsistent short game where he ranks 110th in SG: putting.

Kyle Stanley (+12800)

Stanley brings a strong approach game to a course that demands it and is coming off a T12 at the Barracuda Championship. He also ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and second in GIR (greens-in-regulation) percentage.



Shawn Childs, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst (@Shawn__Childs)

Best Bets to Win

Patrick Reed (+1850)

Over his last seven tournaments, Reed has two missed cuts with no finish inside the top 10. He tends to win one event a year, and that ticket already came in February at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Over the past two weeks, Reed shot under 70 six times while leading the PGA Championship in strokes gained around the green. He ranks first in the field in birdies over the last 50 rounds with success as well in putting (3rd). Reed has the tools to get hot here, but he needs to improve on his last two chances (22nd twice).

Webb Simpson (+1130)

Simpson can’t help but be a popular choice at this event after playing at an exceptional level over the past three years at the Wyndham Championship (2nd - minus 21, 3rd - minus 18, and 2nd - minus 18). Over his last eight tournaments, he has two wins (-17 and -22) and one other top ten (8th). The downgrade in overall field strength is a plus for him, and Simpson thrives on courses that produce low winning scores.

Best Value Play

J.T. Poston (+7700)

This event typically doesn’t draw the top players in the world while having four straight winners with a score of -21 or lower. Poston won this event in 2019 with a score of -22 while shooting an impressive 62 on Sunday. Coming into last year’s tournament, he had five missed cuts over an eight event stretch with a solid showing the previous week (-14 for a 29th place finish). Poston posted back-to-back top tens after the layoffs, but he proceeded to miss the next three cuts with minimal excitement over the last two weeks (30th and 75th). At 77/1 to one, I’m willing to take a shot here on the defending champ.

Best Longshot

Sam Burns (+7700)

Over 54 tournaments over the past three seasons, Burns only has one top-three finish (Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018). Over four events starting at the Travelers Championship, he shot 12 rounds under 70 while being 43-strokes under par over 16 rounds. Burns ranks 15th in this field in birdies made over his last 50 rounds thanks to a high ranking as well in putting (17th). He doesn’t hit enough greens with weakness as well in his game from tee to green. An easier course should help his confidence while having a favorable price point.

Alex White, SI Fantasy & Gambling Contributor / Full Time Fantasy (@coachwhiteDFS)

Best Bets to Win

Brooks Koepka (+1330)

The big game hunter showed signs of being human on Sunday. He had put himself in the mix once again on Sunday in a Major, only to fall short and shoot one of the worst rounds of any golfer that day. The masses will look only at his Sunday round and think that’s the game he will bring into this week. I highly doubt that.

He’s pissed, and this is a perfect bounce-back spot and he gets back to Bermuda greens, which he prefers. Brooks ranks first in birdie-or-better in this field and since this is a birdiefest, I mean come on!

We were willing to bet him at 10/1 last week in a Major with a much harder field. Don't overthink this one.

Billy Horschel (+3590)

Horschel gets back to Bermuda greens where he has made a name for himself on the Tour. In his past four attempts here at Sedgefield he has made all four cuts with two top tens and an 11th place finish. Last week at the PGA he gained 2.6 strokes through approach, if he can do that again his putter is good enough for him to win this tournament. The odds are fair for the current field and his course history is pointing towards a win.

Best Value Play

Russell Henley (+5100)

Once again he was elite with his irons gaining over seven strokes through approach alone. He simply couldn’t make a putt. We get him back to Bermuda where he historically putts much better on. This is your time to shine Henley. The stage has been set and this layout is perfect for his game.

Best Longshot

Dylan Frittelli (+7700)

In his last twenty-four measured rounds on Tour he ranks second overall in birdie or better percentage. That is the type of golfer you want at his odds. The upside outweighs the faults in Frittelli’s game. He is an exceptional tee to green golfer and with him missing last year's cut he will be overlooked. He missed the cut on the number last year shooting a 71 and then followed it up with a 68 on Friday to miss the cut on the number. This year he is a different golfer with more course knowledge. I'm on Frittelli in any format this week.

Best Prop Bet

Will Justin Rose Finish in the Top Ten? YES (+275)

Rose is a streaky golfer and this year has been the streakiest in his career. One thing is true with Rose, when he plays well one week the following week he brings in similar form. When you just scroll through his tournament log you see a theme of back to back top 5 finishes. This week he has sky high confidence after finishing top five at a Major. The field is 10x weaker making his upside 10x better.

Roy Larking, SI Gambling & Fantasy Contributor (@SIGambling)

Best Bet to Win

Patrick Reed (+1850)

Except for missed cuts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and RBC Heritage, Patrick Reed has been a regular contender since the PGA restart. Reed shot a 273 total, including a final round 66, and finished tied for 13th at the PGA Championship last week. He was also in contention at the talent-filled Memorial Tournament as he posted a T10 finish. Reed recorded his first career PGA victory in this tournament in 2013 so he knows how to win at Sedgefield CC.

Best Longshot Play

Doc Redman (+6700)

Doc Redman played well at the RBC Heritage (21), the Traveler Championship (11) and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (21) before missed cuts at the Memorial Tournament and 3M Open. Redman finished T29 in the PGA Championship last week as he shot 67 twice but also posted rounds of 73 and 70 at TPC Harding Park. Redman grew up in North Carolina and went to Clemson University. Playing at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, NC should motivate him.

Top 10 Finish

Webb Simpson (+150)

No golfer has played Sedgefield Country Club better than Webb Simpson over the past three Wyndham Championships. Simpson was four strokes off the lead and finished third with a 262 total score back in 2017. Carding another 262, Simpson finished in a second place tie with C.T. Pan and three shots behind 2018 tournament winner Brandt Snedeker. Last year his total score dropped to 259 and Simpson finished in second place - one stroke behind J.T. Poston.

Favorite Matchup Play

Paul Casey (-120) over Justin Rose (EVEN)

Paul Casey vs. Justin Rose is one of rhe Wyndham Championship head-to-head matchups on the betting board at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. Casey missed the cut at the Memorial and 3M Open prior to a 64th place finish at the St. Jude two weeks ago. Pulling his game together, Casey finished T2 at the PGA Championship. Rose missed three straight cuts prior to finishing 9th at TPC Harding Park last week. I am betting on Casey in this matchup.