Fab's 101 Interesting Fantasy Football Facts From the 2025 NFL Season
A silverback gorilla can lift over 1,763 pounds. The average person blinks 14 to 17 times per minute. We spend a year of our lives sitting on the toilet. Saturn is so light that it could actually float in water. Winds on Neptune can blow faster than 1,200 miles an hour. A hippopotamus can run faster than a human. Pigs can't look up into the sky.
Those are a few interesting facts you might not know.
Now for something you might find even more interesting: Here are your 101 Fantasy Football Facts from what was a very challenging and difficult 2025 NFL season.
101 Fantasy Football Facts from 2025
Quarterbacks
1. Among the top 12 quarterbacks drafted based on the average draft position (ADP) data from NFFC, just seven finished in the top 12 in fantasy points. The signal-callers who failed to meet their expectations include Lamar Jackson (QB20), Joe Burrow (QB34), Jayden Daniels (QB33), Kyler Murray (QB38) and Brock Purdy (QB24).
2. Five quarterbacks who finished in the top 12 at the position were drafted at 124.8 (Caleb Williams) or lower. Drake Maye (124.8), Matthew Stafford (222.2), Trevor Lawrence (148.3) and Justin Herbert (140.8) all turned into draft-day bargains.
3. Stafford finished the fantasy season third in points among quarterbacks. Based on ADP data, he was drafted behind Cam Ward, Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields. Stafford’s 350.4 points for the entire season were a career high, bettering the 343.3 points he had in 2011.
4. Josh Allen recorded 364.6 fantasy points, making it six straight years where he’s scored at least that many points. He has now scored 2,826.1 fantasy points during his career, which is the most points any quarterback has scored in his first eight seasons.
5. Allen rushed for 14 touchdowns on the season and is now the NFL leader among all quarterbacks in career rushing touchdowns with 79. He surpassed Cam Newton, who had the lead with 75. No other quarterback has rushed for more than 63 career scores in the Super Bowl era. That’s Jalen Hurts, who has posted 63 rushing touchdowns.
6. Tom Brady, the all-time leader in fantasy points among quarterbacks, scored 1,708.4 points in his first seven seasons. He went on to finish with 5,943.4 fantasy points. That’s 3,117.3 more points than Allen. So, he would need to average 346.4 points for the next nine seasons to beat Brady’s record. At that point, Allen would be 39 years old.
7. As great as Allen was in 2025, he likely cost you a chance at a championship in the fantasy postseason. He scored a season-low 6.9 points in the fantasy semifinals, as the Browns held him to 130 passing yards, 17 rushing yards and no touchdowns.
8. It was the second season in a row where Allen was a dud in the fantasy semifinals. In 2024, he scored just 11.2 points against the New England Patriots. Their defense held him to 154 passing yards, one touchdown and 30 rushing yards. It was only the third game that entire season where Allen had been held to fewer than 12 points.
9. Lamar Jackson finished 2024 with 430.4 fantasy points, which is the most scored by a signal-caller in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Unfortunately, injuries and poor play resulted in him posting just 214.7 points (or 215.7 fewer points) this season. His 16.5 points-per-game average was the lowest he has ever had as an NFL starter.
10. Jackson’s ADP was 26.3, and he was the first quarterback off the board in most NFFC leagues. At the end of the fantasy campaign, he had been outscored by Bryce Young, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Jaxson Dart, Danel Jones and Sam Darnold.
11. The highest any of those quarterbacks was picked in drafts is Young at 185.5. All of the other five were drafted no higher than 232.7, or they weren’t drafted at all.
12. Drake Maye finished the 2025 fantasy season ranked second in points among field generals, throwing for 4,203 yards with 30 touchdowns while rushing for 409 yards and another four scores. Maye also scored 20-plus points nine times, including four with at least 25. His 21 points-per-game average was just 1.8 points fewer than Allen's 22.8.
13. Maye was drafted, on average, 124.8 spots behind Allen.
14. Jayden Daniels scored 355.8 fantasy points as a rookie, the second-most points scored by a first-year quarterback in NFL history (Super Bowl era). Unfortunately, injuries limited him to just seven games in his second season, during which time he averaged 16.3 points. That’s almost five fewer points than he scored in 2024.
15. Daniels’ stats are eerily similar to those of Robert Griffin III. As a rookie, Daniels averaged 20.9 points per game. Griffin III averaged 21.2 points in his first NFL season. In his sophomore campaign, Daniels’ points-per-game average dropped to 16.3. In RG3’s second NFL campaign, his points-per-game average dropped to 16.4.
16. The best rookie quarterback this season was Jaxson Dart, who finished 16th during the fantasy season. His 241.6 points for the year (14 games, 12 starts) rank 13th all-time, and his nine rushing touchdowns rank second in the Super Bowl era among rookie field generals, behind only Cam Newton’s 14 rushing scores in 2011.
17. In Dart’s 12 starts (Weeks 4-18), he recorded 241.6 fantasy points … that is an average of 20.1 points per game. Projected over a full season, that would project to 342.2 points. That would have been good enough to finish second in points for the fantasy season, behind only Josh Allen. He scored 364.6 fantasy points.
18. Trevor Lawrence finished the fantasy season fourth in points among quarterbacks. He had a career-high 338.2 fantasy points and averaged 19.9 points per game. In the final nine weeks of the season, Lawrence was the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy leagues with 181.6 points and 22.7 points per game. He had 22 total touchdowns in that time.
19. In 2024, Baker Mayfield had his best fantasy season with 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and 365.8 points. He saw a huge decline in stats this past year, as Mayfield threw for 807 fewer yards, 15 fewer touchdowns and 93.9 fewer points.
20. Mayfield’s career fantasy season came with Liam Coen as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Coen left the Buccaneers for a head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. Lawrence’s career season came with Coen calling the shots, while Mayfield experienced decreases nearly across the board without Coen in 2025.
21. Jalen Hurts scored 299.1 fantasy points in 2025, his lowest output since 2021. That had much to do with a decline in both his rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. It was the first time Hurts had failed to rush for more than 600 yards and double-digit scores since he took over as the Eagles’ full-time starting quarterback back in 2021.
22. Five of Hurts’s eight rushing touchdowns this season came from the 1-yard line. He has now scored 41 rushing touchdowns from the 1-yard line, which is an NFL record. If the “Tush Push” is declared illegal this offseason, Hurts’ fantasy stock could fall.
23. Jacoby Brissett started 12 games for the Cardinals this season (Week 6-17). During that time, he threw for 21 touchdowns and scored 211.6 fantasy points (19.2 PPG). The veteran was the seventh-best quarterback in fantasy football at that time, outscoring the likes of Bo Nix, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.
24. Brissett was the QB55 based on the NFFC’s data in the final week of August/first week of September, with an average draft position of 282.5. So basically, an undrafted fantasy quarterback had more points than all but two quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Dak Prescott) who were picked in the top 10 based on ADP data over his final 12 games.
25. Tyler Shough scored 17-plus fantasy points in all but one of his final eight games of his rookie season. That included three games in which he scored 21 or more points. In that nine-week period, Shough averaged more fantasy points than Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson.
26. Shough was the 48th quarterback picked, on average, based on NFFC data. Some of the field generals who were picked ahead of him include Sam Howell, Trey Lance, Quinn Ewers, Kenny Pickett, Teddy Bridgewater and his teammate, Spencer Rattler.
27. Sam Darnold might have led the Seahawks to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but he was a (predictable) disappointment in fantasy football. After scoring 308 fantasy points (18.1 PPG) in his lone season in Minnesota, Darnold’s totals fell by 72.6 points, and he averaged a mere 13.9 points per game. So, while he found team success in 2025, Darnold proved he was, statistically, a product of coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense.
Running Backs
28. Among the top 12 running backs drafted based on average draft position (ADP) data at the NFFC, nine finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. That’s 75 percent. The backs who made good on their lofty ADPs were (in order of ADP): Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Chase Brown, De’Von Achane, Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor and Kyren Williams. The three runners who failed to meet their statistical expectations were Saquon Barkley, Ashton Jeanty and Bucky Irving.
29. Robinson was the consensus No. 1 overall running back drafted. He finished the fantasy season second among running backs, scoring a career-best 370.8 points.
30. Robinson scored 20-plus points nine times in his 17 games, including four games with more than 30 points. In the three weeks of the fantasy playoffs, he scored 99.2 points … that’s 20.8 more points than the next best running back, Derrick Henry.
31. McCaffrey was easily the 2025 fantasy football MVP. He scored 404.9 points in the fantasy season, which is 40 more than the RB2, Robinson. The talented veteran scored 20-plus points in 12 of his 17 games, and he averaged 24.5 points for the season.
32. McCaffrey finished the fantasy season (Weeks 1-17) with 1,179 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, but he was even better as a receiver. In fact, he posted 96 catches, 890 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Those totals would have been good enough for CMC to rank as the WR7 with more points than every wide receiver besides Puka Nacua, Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase, George Pickens and Chris Olave.
33. McCaffrey finished the NFL season with 102 catches, which is the fourth-most from a running back in a single season in the Super Bowl era. McCaffrey actually holds the single-season record with 116 catches (2019), and has also posted the second-most catches (107) in 2018, tied with Austin Ekeler, who had 107 catches in 2022.
34. McCaffrey now ranks third in career receptions among running backs in the Super Bowl era. He needs 141 more catches to tie Marshall Faulk for second (767), and he needs 201 more catches to tie the current NFL record holder, Larry Centers (827).
35. McCaffrey’s 416.6 fantasy points for the season rank as the third-most for any back who entered the regular campaign at age 29 or older. Priest Holmes holds the top two spots, scoring 445 PPR points at age 30 (2003) and 440.7 points at age 29 (2022).
36. Holmes is the only running back in NFL history to finish with more than 359 fantasy points in a single season at age 30 or older. What’s more, only six runners at age 30 or older have ever scored 300-plus fantasy points in a single season. That might not bode well for McCaffrey’s 2026 fantasy outlook, as he turns 30 later this year.
37. McCaffrey’s 413 touches for the season are the second-most ever recorded by a running back at age 29 or older. What’s more, he’s one of just four runners (Walter Payton, Curtis Martin, Tiki Barber) to have 400-plus touches at age-29 or older.
38. While Payton’s numbers didn’t decline the following year (he actually scored 2.1 more points), Martin experienced a 181.9-point decline the following year, and Barber saw a 60.3-point decline. This could be another reason to be wary of CMC in 2026.
39. Jonathan Taylor scored 17 total touchdowns and 273.9 fantasy points (25.2 more points than CMC) in his first 10 games of the season. That put him on a pace to score 29 touchdowns and finish with an NFL-record 465.6 fantasy points over a full season.
40. Over his final six games, however, Taylor scored just three total touchdowns and 82.5 points. That ranked him as the RB21, a far cry from the RB1 status he held after his first 10 games. His yards per rush average also dropped from over six to 3.5.
41. Saquon Barkley was one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football. A year after rushing for 2,005 yards and scoring 355.3 fantasy points, the veteran finished the 2025 campaign with 865 fewer rushing yards and 123 fewer fantasy points.
42. Barkley is one of nine running backs in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in a single season. Much like his eight predecessors, his fantasy points fell off the following year. In fact, every single back experienced a decline of at least 99 fantasy points the year after rushing for 2,000-plus yards, and all but one (Eric Dickerson) saw a decline of at least 114.7 points. Dickerson’s decline was just under 100 points (99.4 points).
43. Barkley recorded 437 combined carries between the 2024 regular and postseasons. There had been 32 other instances of a running back posting 400-plus carries in both the regular and postseasons prior to the 2024 campaign, and the average decline in fantasy points those backs experienced in the following regular season is -133.
44. Barkley experienced a decline of -123 fantasy points, just 10 fewer than the average of the running backs with 400-plus carries in the regular and postseasons before him.
45. Barkley recorded 378 touches during the 2024 regular season, making him the 18th running back since 2010 to see 370 or more touches in a single NFL campaign. All but one of the previous 17 backs to record at least 378 touches saw their fantasy points fall the following year. The average decline was a shocking -175.7 fantasy points.
46. The lone back who didn’t see a decline in fantasy points after a 378-plus-touch campaign since 2010 is Ray Rice. He improved by 96.2 points from 2010-2011.
47. Derrick Henry finished the NFL’s regular season ranked eighth in fantasy points among running backs with 279.5. It’s the fifth-most points scored by a running back in his age-31 season in the Super Bowl era. Henry is now third all-time among backs in terms of points scored from age 29-31, behind Priest Holmes and Tiki Barber.
48. The Cowboys went into training camp with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue all vying for backfield touches. With no clear lead option, Williams was the RB35 in drafts with an ADP of 101.8. In fact, he was picked behind other running backs like Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jordan Mason, and Kaleb Johnson.
49. Williams went on to finish the fantasy season as the RB11, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 35 catches for 137 receiving yards and another two touchdowns. In all, the veteran runner averaged a solid 15.2 points per game. That was more than Saquon Barkley and Ashton Jeanty, who were both picked in Round 1.
50. Bucky Irving was a league winner for fantasy managers in his rookie season, as he put up 18-plus points five times in his final 12 games of 2024. During that span, he put up an average of 17 fantasy points per game. That earned him an ADP of 20.4 in drafts.
51. Irving only played 10 games this past year, however, and his points-per-game average dipped to a more modest 13.9. He averaged 18 fantasy points in his first four games of the season before missing several weeks due to injuries. Upon his return, Irving was held to single digits three times and averaged a mere 11.1 points per game.
52. Kenneth Walker III was drafted as the RB16 (ADP: 42.3) based on NFFC, but he did not live up to expectations. He finished 22nd in fantasy points at the position, and his 11.3 points-per-game average was 5.2 points per game fewer than he had in 2024.
53. Walker III averaged just 64.4 total yards and 9.2 points in his 14 games played during the fantasy season against every other team besides the Los Angeles Rams. In two games against the Rams, Walker III averaged 137.5 total yards and 22.8 points.
54. In the first 10 games of his rookie season, RJ Harvey averaged just 7.5 touches and 10 fantasy points per game. That was while he was playing behind J.K. Dobbins. When Dobbins went down with an injury, Harvey became a fantasy league winner. Over his next six games without Dobbins, Harvey averaged 17 touches and 17.1 points a game.
55. Travis Etienne Jr. was a huge disappointment in 2024, and he seemed destined to share the Jaguars backfield with Tank Bigsby this season. It didn’t happen. Instead, Jacksonville traded Bigsby to Philadelphia and put Etienne Jr. back in a featured role. He went on to finish as the RB10 while averaging a solid 15.6 points per game.
56. Etienne Jr. was selected as the RB33 (ADP: 93.8) in NFFC drafts. Some of the running backs who went ahead of him include J.K. Dobbins, Jordan Mason, Kaleb Johnson, Isiah Pacheco and Zach Charbonnet (only one finished in the top 25) .
57. Speaking of Johnson, he was the biggest rookie running back bust based on ADP data. The Iowa product was picked as the RB30 in August drafts, just 1.5 spots ahead of Jaylen Warren. He also went 195.7 spots ahead of Kenneth Gainwell (ADP: 281.8).
58. Despite his barely-there ADP, Gainwell finished the fantasy year as the RB20, just 2.3 points behind his teammate, Warren. On the flip side, Johnson finished as the RB107 behind guys like Britain Brown, Scott Matlock, Alec Ingold and George Holani.
59. Gainwell wasn’t even the third Steelers running back picked in NFFC drafts … he was fourth. Believe it or not, but Cordarrelle Patterson was picked as the RB85 (281.1). That is seventh-tenths of a spot ahead of Gainwell, who would be far more valuable.
Wide Receivers
60. Among the top 12 wide receivers picked based on average draft position (ADP) data at the NFFC, six (or 50%) ranked in the top 12. The wideouts who made good on their lofty ADPs were (in order of ADP): Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, Puka Nacua, A.J. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The six who failed were CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Ladd McConkey.
61. Puka Nacua busted out this season, leading all wide receivers in fantasy points and averaging 23.4 points per game. He scored 20-plus points 10 times, including three games with more than 30 points and one game with more than 40 fantasy points.
62. Nacua wasn’t even a top-five fantasy wideout based on NFFC’s ADP data. He was the WR9 (14.6), so he was a second-round pick in most leagues. Nacua was actually picked behind Nabers (who was injured), Jefferson, Thomas Jr. and London.
63. Ja’Marr Chase scored 17 touchdowns and 403 fantasy points in what was a career season in 2024. That made him the consensus No. 1 overall pick in many 2025 fantasy football drafts. While he did have a good statistical season in 2025, Chase still saw significant statistical declines in both his touchdown (8) and point (313.6) totals.
64. Chase is one of just eight wide receivers to score 17 or more touchdowns in a single season in 2024. None of those wideouts scored more than 13 touchdowns the following year, and all of them saw a decline in fantasy points on some level. So, Chase’s drop in touchdowns (-9) and fantasy points (-89.4) was somewhat predictable based on history.
65. In his four full NFL seasons (he missed seven games in 2023), Justin Jefferson had no fewer than 88 catches, 1,402 yards, seven touchdowns, or 274.2 fantasy points. In all five of his pro campaigns, he averaged 6.4 catches, 96.5 yards and 19.4 points.
66. In 2025, Jefferson suffered massive declines across the board. He averaged just 4.9 catches, 61.6 yards and 11.9 fantasy points per game (all career lows). In the fantasy season, he was held under 15 points 13 times and ranked just 26th among wideouts.
67. During the final nine weeks of the fantasy season, Jefferson was the WR36 with an average of just 8.4 points per game. In his final five gams of the fantasy campaign, he was the WR54 and averaged fewer fantasy points than far less valuable fantasy wide receivers like KaVontae Turpin, John Metchie III, Devaughn Vele and Ryan Flournoy.
68. Jefferson had finished no worse than sixth in fantasy points in any of his first four full seasons, and had never averaged fewer than 17.1 points since his rookie campaign.
69. Jefferson’s failures had everything to do with his quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. He put up an average of just 14 completions and 163.2 passing yards per game, and McCarthy threw for a mere 11 touchdowns. Jefferson’s two previous starting quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins (2020-2023) and Sam Darnold (2024), averaged 23.3 completions and 266 passing yards per game. The duo also averaged two touchdown passes per game.
70. CeeDee Lamb was the WR2 with an ADP of 4.3 based on NFFC data. He went on to average just 15.4 points per game during the fantasy season, which is his lowest total since 2021. His new teammate, George Pickens, was drafted as the WR25 with an ADP of 49.9. He went on to average a career-high 17.1 points per game. He would finish the fantasy season ranked tied with Ja’Marr Chase in points, 13 spots ahead of Lamb.
71. Brian Thomas Jr. was drafted a the WR7 with an ADP of 11.7 based on NFFC data. He was picked ahead of Drake London, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. BTJ went on to finish the fantasy season as the WR44, behind players like Tre Tucker, Alec Pierce, Troy Franklin, Rashid Shaeed, and his teammate, Parker Washington. He was held to single digits in nine of his 14 games, averaging a mere 9.9 PPR points.
72. Thomas Jr. was held to single digits just four times in 17 games during his rookie season, and he put up an average of 16.7 fantasy points for the season. Oddly, he was statistically much better with Mac Jones than with Trevor Lawrence in 2024. In nine games where Lawrence played most of the offensive snaps, BTJ averaged 5.9 targets, 3.9 catches, 66.1 yards and 14.4 fantasy points. With Jones leading the Jags’ offense, Thomas Jr. averaged 10 targets, 5.2 catches, 68.7 yards and 19.3 points per game.
73. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the biggest breakout wide receiver in fantasy football this season. After posting 253 points in 2024, JSN went off for 119 catches, 1,793 yards (both Seattle franchise records), 10 touchdowns and 359.9 points (also a franchise record). In fact, Smith-Njigba’s 359.9 fantasy points are 88.6 more than the team’s previous leader among wide receivers, DK Metcalf. He scored 271.3 points in 2020.
74. If you’re wondering, JSN’s 359.9 fantasy points rank 19th among wide receivers in a single season during the Super Bowl era. He is one of two wide receivers (Puka Nacua, 13th) who broke into the top 20 in points at the position since 1966 this season.
75. Chris Olave entered 2025 fantasy drafts with major question marks, as he suffered multiple concussions the previous year and dating back to his college days. As a result, Olave was picked as the WR37 in drafts with an ADP of 73.7. Travis Hunter, Jerry Jeudy and Ricky Pearsall were some of the wideouts who were picked ahead of him.
76. Olave went on to play all 16 games in the fantasy season, during which time he was the sixth-best wide receiver. What’s more, Olave’s 16.8 points-per-game average was 7.2 fantasy points more than he had in his eight games (9.6 PPG) in 2024. He was also the highest-scoring receiver in the fantasy playoffs, scoring a bananas 90.1 points.
77. The top rookie wide receiver in the 2025 season was Tetaitoa McMillan, who scored 211.4 fantasy points. He finished the fantasy campaign ranked 15th in PPR points at the position, ahead of wideouts like CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins and Drake London.
78. The second-best rookie wide receiver was Emeka Egbuka, who had 195.7 fantasy points. However, Egbuka was on pace for a far bigger season after his first five games. In the time, he averaged 20.5 fantasy points and ranked as the WR3. Based on those totals, Egbuka was on pace for a robust 348.5 fantasy points over a full season.
79. Egbuka’s totals fell off a cliff after Week 5, however. He was held to single digits in all but two of his final 11 games of the fantasy season. During that stretch, Egbuka was the WR43 and averaged 8.3 fantasy points … that’s 12.2 points fewer than he had put up in his first five games. Overall, he finished the fantasy campaign as the WR20.
80. In the first 10 weeks of the NFL season, Michael Wilson averaged 4.2 targets, 2.4 catches, 25.7 receiving yards and 5.7 fantasy points. He was ranked as the WR76 at that time and an afterthought in fantasy leagues due to his low level of production.
81. Wilson’s teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., would need to have an appendectomy and was forced to miss time beginning in Week 11. Over his next eight games, many of them without Harrison Jr. (or while he was forced to play limited snaps due to an injured heel), Wilson averaged 11 targets, seven catches, 97 yards and 21.2 fantasy points.
82. Wilson scored 148.6 points in the final seven weeks of the fantasy season. Only Puka Nacua (170) scored more fantasy points among wide receivers in that time.
83. Wilson’s ADP was non-existent, as he was drafted behind 78 wideouts, including Jalen Coker, Tory Horton, Amari Cooper and Dont’e Thornton. He finished the fantasy season ranked 16th in fantasy points among wideouts, ahead of CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, Drake London, Justin Jefferson, Ladd McConkey, and Harrison Jr.
84. Wilson ranked 10th in points among wide receivers during the fantasy playoffs, as he joined stars like Puka Nacua, Chris Olave, Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The other four wideouts in the top 10 were Courtland Sutton, Stefon Diggs, Zay Flowers, and … Parker Washington! He had 53.8 PPR points.
85. Washington was drafted, on average, as the WR151 (ADP 283.8) on NFFC. So, including Wilson, two of the top 10 wide receivers during the fantasy postseason were not even selected in most drafts (neither player had an ADP above 228.2).
Tight Ends
85. Among the top 12 tight ends drafted based on average draft position (ADP) data at the NFFC, five ranked in the top 12. That’s 42 percent. The players who made good on their ADPs were (in order of ADP): Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Tyler Warren. The seven who failed were Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Evan Engram, David Njoku, Tucker Kraft and Colston Loveland.
86. McBride was the best tight end during the fantasy season, and it wasn’t close. His 302.4 PPR points were 103.4 more points than the second-best tight end, Kyle Pitts Sr. That is the biggest gap between the first and second fantasy tight ends since at least 1960.
87. McBride set new single-season records for a tight end in targets (169) and catches (126), and his 315.9 fantasy points rank as the third-most in the Super Bowl era behind only Rob Gronkowski (330.9 points - 2011) and Travis Kelce (316.3 points - 2022).
88. Kyle Pitts Sr. appeared to be heading toward another “mid” fantasy season, as he averaged a modest 9.2 fantasy points in his first 11 games. In that time, he ranked as the TE16, behind Juwan Johnson, Theo Johnson, Harold Fannin Jr. and Zach Ertz.
89. Pitts Sr. went off after that, however, scoring 98.1 points over the final five weeks of the fantasy season. That made him the TE2 over that time, behind only McBride. It’s also notable that his best fantasy numbers came with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, not Michael Penix Jr., who suffered a knee injury and missed the final seven games.
90. While his final point total in the fantasy postseason is impressive, Pitts Sr. scored 57 percent of his points in just five games. That includes a career-high 45.6 points in Week 15 when he recorded 11 catches, 166 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
91. Brock Bowers was the top tight end picked in most 2025 fantasy drafts, but injuries and a decline in totals when he was active made him a disappointment. While he did average 14.7 points in his 12 games (just 0.8 fewer points than his rookie year), Bowers scored 46 percent of his points in just three games, including 43.3 points in one game.
92. Travis Kelce finished what might have been his final NFL campaign ranked third in points during the fantasy calendar. He averaged just 11.4 points per game, his lowest total since his second season (2014). Kelce’s world-famous fiancée, superstar Taylor Swift, had released just four albums in her musical career going into that year.
93. If Kelce never plays another NFL game, he will finish third among tight ends in catches, receiving yards and fantasy points—and fifth in touchdowns—since 1966.
94. Tucker Kraft was on pace to potentially be the best tight end in fantasy football. After eight weeks, he was second in total points, and no one averaged more points (16.2). He unfortunately tore his ACL in a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, which ended what might have been an incredible fantasy campaign. Kraft finished as the TE24.
95. Jake Ferguson was the lone tight end with more fantasy points than Kraft after the first eight weeks of the year, scoring 120.4 points and averaging 15.1 points per game.
96. Ferguson went on to post far less impressive totals the rest of the season, however. In fact, he scored just 66.2 points (8.3 PPG) over his final eight games. He was even worse in the fantasy postseason, scoring a combined 16.1 points (5.4 PPG).
97. Tyler Warren (TE4) and Harold Fannin Jr. (TE6) finished in the top 10 in fantasy points at tight end this season. It is the first time in 23 years that two rookies finished that high in the same year. Jeremy Shockey and (TE3) and Randy McMichael (TE10) did it in 2002. It’s the third year in a row where at least one rookie tight end has been in the top four in PPR points, joining Brock Bowers (2024) and Sam LaPorta (2023).
98. Warren was actually the second-best tight end in fantasy football over the first 10 weeks, scoring 136.3 points (13.6 PPG). In the 12 full games he played with Daniel Jones, Warren averaged 13.1 points. Once Jones went out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, however, Warren averaged just 6.3 points in the final five games.
99. Fannin Jr. averaged a respectable 9.8 fantasy points in his first 11 games, during which time he was the TE12. He took off after that, though, as the rookie averaged 15.8 points in his final five games and was the TE4 in that time. With David Njoku slated to become a free agent, Fannin Jr. has top-10 fantasy potential in 2026 fantasy drafts.
100. Colston Loveland was nearly non-existent from a fantasy standpoint in his first four NFL games, averaging a mere 2.3 targets and 2.6 fantasy points. What’s more, he was tied for 63rd among tight ends after the first six weeks and on waivers in most leagues.
101. Loveland went nuclear after that, however, as he averaged 5.5 targets and 11.8 points in his final 11 games. That included six games where he scored more than 12 points and three games (including his final two of the season) with 21-plus points. If you’re looking for a breakout tight end in 2026, Loveland should top your list.