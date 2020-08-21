Arguably my favorite Saturday of the year, when the “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” takes center stage, is almost upon us. The Kentucky Derby, which often draws a crowd gathering of more than 150,000 people, will now be limited to a maximum of 40 percent occupancy of fans. Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Churchill Downs decided to postpone the 146th running of the iconic sporting event several months back from its original scheduled date of May 2 to September 5.

“It is our privilege to be able to welcome fans to Churchill Downs every year and this year most especially,” said Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen in a press release. “Along with that privilege is our paramount responsibility to ensure the safety of our fans, team members and participants. Over the last four months, we worked closely with Kentucky Governor Beshear and his Administration, Louisville Metro Health Department, and medical experts to develop safety protocols that are best-in-class while staying flexible and ready to incorporate changes and new learnings.”

The Kentucky Derby, normally the first leg of the illustrious Triple Crown, is being run second this year as the Belmont Stakes kicked off the series back in June.

NBC will televise live coverage of the Kentucky Derby as well as exciting undercard racing on September 5. The 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks will be televised one day prior, Friday, September 4 on NBC Sports Network.

For those who want to look ahead, here are the Top 20 horses who have qualified (via points) to run in the illustrious race, now only 17 days away.

Contenders

The list has a clear top contender on top of the points leaderboard:

Tiz the Law (372 points)

The Barclay Tagg colt is the best horse in the country after romping in the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, and is simply the one to beat in a few weeks in Kentucky. Tiz the Law could possibly go off as one of the biggest favorites in Kentucky Derby history.

Authentic: (200 points)

This boy is Bob Baffert’s best shot at the winners circle and after his performance in the Haskell Stakes the formula suggests he is a legitimate threat to win the Run for the Roses.

Art Collector: (150 points)

We have been all over this top contender in several races on the Derby trail, keying him on top in his impressive win in the Ellis Park Derby, as well as when he enabled us to hit the exacta (12/1), trifecta (60/1) and superfecta (443/1) in the Blue Grass Stakes. This son of Bernardini will be on all of our tickets.

Favorite Longshot Hopefuls

This son of Uncle Mo looked great in his win in the Tampa Bay Derby back on March 7 and hasn’t been seen since his runner-up finish in the Arkansas Derby to Nadal back in May 2. His workouts at Churchill have been solid. One of my favorite longshots plays to move forward at a big price at initial glance.

Caracaro: (60 points)

He was my favorite play to fill out the exacta in the Travers Stakes and he came through in tremendous fashion. I simply am in love with this colt that seems to love the added distance and could be peaking at the right time.

Decision Looming

Swiss Skydiver: (40 points)

Ken McPeek’s horse stands as the points leader atop the Kentucky Oaks standings and is in superb form winning four of her last five races. Her connections have a big decision to make choosing between the Oaks or the Derby, but my guess is they will decide the filly’s best chances are in the Oaks as opposed to trying to face Tiz the Law & the boys. However, there is no doubt she is the best filly in the country by a wide margin.

With the Kentucky Derby being postponed several months, it afforded trainers the time to uncover some untapped talent that normally would not have been given time to develop.

A lot can change between now and September 5, but as of now it looks like many of those who have qualified will opt-in to the prestigious race.

Be sure to check back on Derby Week here at SI Gambling as myself and Winstar Farms trainer Destin Heath will have our picks for the Oaks & Derby as well as our initial reactions to the post-position draw mid week!

Giddy up!