2020 Kentucky Derby: Post Positions and Opening Odds

The “Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” is only a few days away. The Kentucky Derby, which often draws a crowd gathering of more than 150,000 people, will take place this Saturday, September 5th and will be run without any fans in the stands.

“The Kentucky Derby is a time-honored American tradition which has always been about bringing people together. However, the health and safety of our team, fans and participants is our highest concern,” according to a press release on KentuckyDerby.com.

Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Churchill Downs decided to postpone the 146th running of the iconic sporting event several months back from its original scheduled date of May 2 to September 5.

“This year’s Kentucky Derby was never going to be the celebration we’re used to, but I could not be more grateful to our tremendous team members and community partners for all of their efforts. We’ve left no stones unturned and reached the right decision,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs. “We hope our fans, the Louisville community and our country find an opportunity over the coming weeks to reflect on the challenges we have faced this year as a community and as a nation, and work together toward a better and safer future.”.”

The Kentucky Derby, normally the first leg of the illustrious Triple Crown, is being run second this year as the Belmont Stakes kicked off the series back in June.

NBC will televise live coverage of the Kentucky Derby as well as undercard racing on September 5. The 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks will be televised one day prior: Friday, September 4th on NBC Sports Network.

Unfortunately, we woke up Tuesday morning to the news that the projected second highest favorite in the race, Art Collector, withdrew after suffering a foot injury in training. He'll now be pointed for the Preakness Stakes on October 3rd.

The favorite, Tiz the Law, will be breaking from the outside after drawing post No. 17. Expect his connections to try and send him early into the front of the pack, looking to avoid any potential traffic issues. Let’s take a look at the field and the opening odds following the post position draw earlier today for the illustrious race.

A LOOK AT THE FIELD:

#1 Finnick the Fierce (50/1)

JOCKEY: Martin Garcia / TRAINER: Rey Hernandez

RECORD: 9 starts: 2-1-2

RUNNING STYLE: Closer (Prefers to come from the back of the pack)

Finnick the Fierce has one achievement to boast about that no other horse in this field can lay claim to: he has finished ahead of Tiz the Law. However, that was on a sloppy Churchill Downs track back on November 30 and it will be a tough task to repeat that in the Derby. Last out he was seen finishing a distanced seventh behind Art Collector in the Blue Grass Stakes. This ‘one-eyed’ horse is one of the true feel good stories in the race and I will be rooting for him!

#2 Max Player (30/1)

JOCKEY: Ricardo Santana / TRAINER: Steve Asmussen

RECORD: 5 starts: 2-1-2

RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Steve Asmussen has done a great job with this colt evidenced by his respectable third place finish behind Tiz the Law in the Belmont Stakes. To show that performance was no fluke he rolled-back another third place finish behind the Derby favorite in the Travers Stakes. He should be flying late down the lane and is a likely exotic ticket target.

#3 Enforceable (30/1)

JOCKEY: Adam Beschizza / TRAINER: Mark Casse

RECORD: 10 starts: 2-2-2

RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Enforceable is a deep closer who will need to not only make a huge improvement to compete here but will also need a pace meltdown to have a chance at coming in the money.

#4 Storm the Court (50/1)

JOCKEY: Julien Leparouz / TRAINER: Peter Eurton

RECORD: 9 starts: 2-1-3

RUNNING STYLE: Stalker

Storm the Court as he has regressed immensely since his win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November. Hard to endorse in his current form.

#5 Major Fed (50/1)

POST NUMBER: #5

JOCKEY: James Graham / TRAINER: Gregory Foley

RECORD: 6 starts: 1-2-1

RUNNING STYLE: Closer

This son of Ghostzapper has been training well at his home track of Churchill Downs, but he would shock many people (myself included) if he was able to hit the board in the Derby.

#6 King Guillermo (20/1)

JOCKEY: Samy Camacho / TRAINER: Juan Avila

RECORD: 5 starts: 2-1-1

RUNNING STYLE: Pace Presser

This son of Uncle Mo looked great in his win in the Tampa Bay Derby back on March 7 and hasn’t been seen since his runner-up finish in the Arkansas Derby to Nadal back in May 2. He is coming off a four month layoff, but his workouts at Churchill have been solid. Owned by former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez, King Guillermo is one of my favorite longshots to move forward at a big price.

#7 Money Moves (30/1)

JOCKEY: Luis Saez / TRAINER: Todd Pletcher

RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0

RUNNING STYLE: Stalker

Injuries to Caracaro and other defections have led to this late addition into the race. Todd Pletcher’s entry, by Candy Ride, finds a way into the field despite having accrued zero Derby points. Money Moves peaks my interest as a longshot who could add immense value to exotic tickets. The tote board will tell the story on Saturday.

#8 South Bend (50/1)

JOCKEY: Jose Ortiz / TRAINER: Bill Mott

RECORD: 12 starts: 3-2-2

RUNNING STYLE: Mid Runner

Was a late addition to the field after the scratch of Art Collector on Tuesday morning with a foot injury. Bill Mott has this colt trending in the right direction with a runner up finish in the Ohio Derby and a fourth place finish in the Travers Stakes behind Tiz the Law. He will need to take a massive step forward to compete in this field.

#9 Mr. Big News (50/1)

JOCKEY: Mitchell Murrill / TRAINER: Brett Calhoun

RECORD: 7 starts: 2-1-0

RUNNING STYLE: Deep Closer

This horse was added to the field late Monday afternoon and is rightfully a huge longshot. Was last seen finishing sixth back on July 11 in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. Seems to be way overmatched upon first glance.

#10 Thousand Words (15/1)

JOCKEY: Florent Geroux /TRAINER: Bob Baffert

RECORD: 7 starts: 4-1-0

RUNNING STYLE: Stalker

He definitely opened some eyes when he went gate-to-wire in the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar in August, defeating prohibitive favorite Honor A.P. There is no doubt he will have a strong presence from the break as expectations are his connections will send up out for the lead. The question is can he stick around with the added distance demanded in the Derby?

#11 Necker Island (50/1)

JOCKEY: Miguel Mena / TRAINER: Chris Hartman

RECORD: 10 starts: 2-0-3

RUNNING STYLE: Stalker

He was never a threat to Art Collector in the Ellis Park Derby and is a horse who will likely go off at higher than his morning line odds.

#12 Sole Volante (30/1)

JOCKEY: Luca Panici / TRAINER: Patrick Biancone

RECORD: 7 starts: 4-1-1

RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Hard to endorse this colt after he was nowhere in sight finishing a well distanced sixth to Tiz the Law in the Belmont Stakes. Coming off an long extended layoff, having not raced since the end of June, makes him a hard pass for me.

#13 Attachment Rate (50/1)

JOCKEY: Joe Talamo / TRAINER: Dale Romans

RECORD: 8 starts: 1-3-1

RUNNING STYLE: Closer (Prefers to come from the back of the pack)

Finished second to Art Collector in the Ellis Park Derby. One of the longest shots on the board who will need to take a big step forward for any chance to hit the board.

#14 Winning Impression (50/1)

JOCKEY: Joe Rocco / TRAINER: Dallas Stewart

RECORD: 9 starts: 1-1-2

RUNNING STYLE: Closer

You can draw a line through Winning Impression as seems thoroughly overmatched in this field after two consecutive seventh-place finishes in the Indiana Derby and the Ellis Park Derby.

#15 Ny Traffic (20/1)

JOCKEY: Paco Lopez / TRAINER: Saffie Joseph

RECORD: 9 starts: 2-3-2

RUNNING STYLE: Presser

Will certainly see attention on the tote board after hitting the board in four consecutive Derby preps. His running style could have him in the mix as they head for home in the Run for the Roses. The question is can he stick around? Interesting.

#16 Honor A.P. (5/1)

JOCKEY: Mike Smith / TRAINER: John Shirrefs

RECORD: 5 starts: 2-3-0

RUNNING STYLE: Closer

Not sure what to make of Honor A.P. as he beat Authentic in the Santa Anita Derby and then came up short behind Thousand Words in the Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar. His latest workouts indicate a strong showing could be on tap on Saturday.

#17 Tiz the Law (3/5)

JOCKEY: Manny Franco / TRAINER: Barclay Tagg

RECORD: 7 starts: 6-0-1

RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (Likes to stay on or close to pace)

This Barclay Tagg colt is the best horse in the country after romping in the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, and is simply the one to beat. Tiz the Law will most likely go off as one of the biggest favorites in the history of the Kentucky Derby. After drawing post No. 17, expect Manny Franco to send him hard from the gate to avoid any potential traffic issues.

#18 Authentic (8/1)

JOCKEY: John Velazquez / TRAINER: Bob Baffert

RECORD: 5 starts: 4-1-0

RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter (Prefers to try and lead the field)

This improving colt is Bob Baffert’s best shot at the winners circle. After his performance in the Haskell Stakes, the formula suggests he is a legitimate threat to win the Run for the Roses. His only career defeat was to Honor A.P.

Be sure to check back on Derby Week here at SI Gambling as myself and Winstar Farms trainer Destin Heath will have our picks for both the Kentucky Oaks & Derby later this week!